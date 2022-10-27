Read full article on original website
Man arrested in connection with attempted break-ins near Merrimack College
NORTH ANDOVER - A Medford man has been arrested in connection with reports of break-ins at off campus apartments near Merrimack College. North Andover Police say video evidence and social media posts led them to 26-year-old Adam Auditore. On Monday, police responded to Royal Crest Estates for reports of two attempted break-ins and three break-ins at apartments occupied by Merrimack College students. No one was injured. Auditore was arrested on two counts of attempted breaking and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony and one count of trespassing. Police say the investigation is ongoing and future criminal charges are anticipated.
Police: Driver shot at Omaha block party drove at officer
OMAHA, Nebraska (AP) — A police officer shot and wounded a man who drove around barricades and into a crowded Halloween block party in Omaha after ignoring the officer’s orders to stop and continuing toward the officer, authorities said Tuesday. The shooting happened at around 7 p.m. Monday...
UPDATE: 2nd suspect arrested after Chamblee officer shot in Northlake area
A Chamblee police officer was shot early Tuesday morning while chasing two armed robbery suspects in the Northlake area, authorities said.
