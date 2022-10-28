Read full article on original website
Bears Defensive Breakdowns Lead to Blowout Loss at Dallas
View the original article to see embedded media. Justin Fields apologized for failing to touch down Micah Parsons after a fumble recovery and prevent a 36-yard touchdown return Sunday by the Dallas Cowboys. Fields had a great deal of company when it came to failing to take down Dallas ball...
Misses to remember: Panthers kicker Eddy Piñeiro puts Falcons overtime loss on himself
An emotional Eddy Piñeiro sat on a chair at his locker with his back facing the rest of the room. The Carolina Panthers kicker, who had just missed two crucial kicks in Sunday’s wild 37-34 overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons, was being consoled by veteran punter Johnny Hekker, who sat inside a locker to the left of Piñeiro.
Panthers’ DJ Moore dishes on game-tying TD, game-changing penalty in loss to Falcons
DJ Moore darted down the field and got past a pair of Atlanta Falcons defenders. PJ Walker saw the wideout breaking free from Dean Marlowe and Rashaan Evans in coverage, and the Carolina Panthers quarterback heaved the ball to the end zone. The ball hit Moore in the hands, and...
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Monday Recap of Loss to the Saints
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders were shellacked by the New Orleans Saints 24-0 on Sunday, and moments ago Josh McDaniels reflected after seeing the film. You can watch the entire press conference below, and read the transcript as well:. Head Coach Josh McDaniels. Q: I know that the score kind...
MNF: Bengals and Browns Odds, Bets and Point Total Breakdown
The Cleveland Browns (2-5) host the reigning AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) at FirstEnergy Stadium for Monday Night Football. This will be the first time these AFC North rivals meet this season. With a win, Cincinnati would be tied with the Baltimore Ravens for first place in the division. The...
Seahawks Lead Giants 10-7 At Halftime of Defensive Slugfest
The Seattle Seahawks entered their matchup against the 6-1 New York Giants at 4-3 themselves, making this arguably the most unexpected matchup of above .500 teams on Sunday. However, the first quarter got off to a slog of a start as the two teams traded punts on the first six possessions of the game. The Seahawks broke through first, though, following a 15-play, 69-yard drive that took 5:55 off the clock and saw Geno Smith find DK Metcalf for a 3-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
A.J. Brown’s 3 TD Catches Help Eagles Grab Halftime Lead Over Steelers
PHILADELPHIA – A.J. Brown was simply unguardable in an electric first half by the Eagles receiver. The Eagles receiver scored three touchdowns, all from a distance, against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field. Brown's TD receptions came from 39 yards, 27, then 29 as Philly...
Doug Pederson on Jaguars’ Losing Streak: ‘These Last Couple of Weeks Are Tough To Take’
After Week 3, the Jacksonville Jaguars were on Cloud 9. A month later, they are in the cellar, and the door appears to be closing faster and faster each week. The Jaguars have taken tough loss after tough loss on the chin this year, with Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Denver Broncos extending a five-game losing streak that has seen the Jaguars lose by one score in each game.
Vikings Snap Counts vs. Cardinals: Johnny Mundt, Khyiris Tonga Step Up
It's been quite some time since the Vikings lost a football game. Six weeks, in fact. Their five-game winning streak is tied with the Titans for the longest in the league, trailing only the undefeated Eagles. Sunday's win over the Cardinals has an argument as the Vikings' most impressive win...
Panthers remain unlucky in one-score games: What we learned from OT loss to Falcons
There is blame to go around following the Panthers’ 37-34 overtime loss to the Falcons. Most want to credit the officials for yet another one-score Panthers loss. DJ Moore could’ve just left his helmet on, as he said he theorized about after the game. His euphoric celebration pushed the Panthers’ game-winning extra point back 15 yards.
Titans-Texans Inactives
Here are the inactives for Sunday's game between the Tennessee Titans (4-2) and the Houston Texans (1-4-1) at NRG Stadium. CB Ugo Amadi, FB Tory Carter, DT Naquan Jones, S Josh Kalu, OL Jordan Roos, QB Ryan Tannehill and OLB Rashad Weaver. Houston: WR Jalen Camp, OL A.J. Cann, DL...
Ravens Defense Gets Major Boost with Acquisition of Linebacker Roquan Smith
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens made a bold move to improve their defense with the acquisition of inside linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears. The Ravens add a physical presence that can make plays sideline-to-sideline. Smith, 25, has the second-most tackles with 606 in the NFL since...
New York Giants Week 8 Halftime Report: Seahawks Up 10-7
View the original article to see embedded media. The Seattle Seahawks hold a 10-7 lead over the New York Giants after a half of football, but it could have been a lot worse for New York. The Giants sputtered out of the gate on offense, recording three straight three-and-out drives,...
Why the Giants Will Beat Seattle, Why They Won’t, and a Prediction
The New York Giants head to Seattle for perhaps their biggest yet most underrated game on their 2022 schedule this far. A win would allow the Giants to keep pace with the still-undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, where just a game separates the two division foes. A win would also give the...
Kenny Pickett Says Steelers Are ‘Insane’ to Not Make Changes
The Pittsburgh Steelers continued their struggles on both sides of the football, but in back-to-back weeks, the team failed to score more than 14 points. Now, heading into the bye week, quarterback Kenny Pickett says something needs to change. "Something's got to change, right? It's insane to do the same...
Ravens Trade For Star Linebacker Ahead of Deadline With AFC North Race Heating Up
CINCINNATI — The Baltimore Ravens just traded for a linebacker. According to Ian Rapoport, Chicago's Roquan Smith is headed to the Bengals' rival on a deal before Tuesday's trade deadline. Adam Schefter reports the Ravens gave up a second and fifth round pick for the young defensive star. Smith...
Pete Carroll Takes Victory Lap, Takes Shot at Critics After Seahawks 27-13 Win Over Giants
SEATTLE, Wash. - Over the years, Pete Carroll has reiterated on numerous occasions to reporters that he doesn't read their stories written about him or the Seahawks and does his best to tune out the noise. But after what he called a "really satisfying" 27-13 win over the previously 6-1...
Why ‘Crazy’ Falcons Win Over Panthers Can Be a Turning Point
Through eight games, the Atlanta Falcons hold a 4-4 record - good enough to put them in sole possession of first place in the NFC South. The last time the Falcons sat atop the division at this point in the season was 2016, when they proceeded to run through the NFC in the playoffs before that Super Bowl.
Watch: The Best Plays from Aaron Jones’ Big Night
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers lost to the Buffalo Bills 27-17 on Sunday night, but Aaron Jones did his part to keep them competitive against one of the best teams in the NFL. Jones carried 20 times for 143 yards (7.2 average) and added four receptions...
Bears by the Numbers: Time for Young Edges Has Arrived
Bears coach Matt Eberflus had a few parting words with Robert Quinn after news of the trade filtered out this week. "The relationship that him and I built during the time he was here was outstanding," Eberflus said. "His leadership was great. His work ethic was unbelievable on the field. And he certainly did a lot of great things for the Bears when he was here, so I just want to thank him for that."
