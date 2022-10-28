ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia 76ers docked second round draft picks by the NBA

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The NBA stripped the Philadelphia 76ers of second-round draft picks in 2023 and 2024 on Monday after an investigation into tampering during offseason free-agency moves. The league said the Sixers engaged in discussions involving free agents P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. before the date when talks...
