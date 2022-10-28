Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln store broken into, items stolen
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a store that was broken into by three people. LPD said officers were dispatched to the Double Barrell Smoke Shop, 1415 South St., on Sunday around 6:00 a.m. after an alarm was set off. Officers said they found a piece of...
1011now.com
Police identify motorcyclist killed in north Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department released the name of a motorcyclist who was killed in a Friday-night crash on North 11th and Adams Streets. LPD said 30-year-old Trenten Bankhead of Lincoln was killed in the crash. Police and fire were dispatched to the intersection of North 11th...
1011now.com
Lincoln Police: Driver was speeding and intoxicated in crash that killed six
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department said drinking and speeding were factors in an Oct. 2 crash that resulted in the deaths of all six people in the vehicle. Toxicology tests indicated the driver, 26-year-old Jonathan Kurth of Lincoln, had a Blood Alcohol Content of .211. Electronic data collected from the vehicle’s airbag control module showed the car was traveling 100 mph in the moments before the crash.
1011now.com
Two arrested in Lancaster County following downtown hit-and-run with stolen vehicle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested two people following a hit-and-run on 11th and O Streets on Sunday. LPD was dispatched to 19th and O Streets following the hit-and-run at 8:15 a.m. According to LPD, the suspected vehicle, a 2019 Hyundai Tuscon, had been been stolen from an area...
klin.com
Motorcyclist Killed In Crash At 11th And Adams Identified
Lincoln Police say 30-year old Trenten Bankhead was the man killed in a motorcycle crash at 11th and Adams around 7:00 Friday night. Investigators say a pickup was northbound across Adams from N 11th Street when the westbound motorcycle crashed into the rear passenger side of the pickup. Witnesses on...
KETV.com
Car ends up against a building after Omaha crash
OMAHA, Neb. — Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash late Sunday night. Omaha police said a car t-boned an SUV at 24th and Leavenworth around 9:45 p.m. The car ended up on its side against a nearby building. Of the three people injured, two had critical injuries....
1011now.com
Lincoln Fire and Rescue investigates two fires in south Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a pair of fires in south Lincoln on Saturday. The first fire occurred near the 800 block of H street at around 2:23 p.m. According to LFR, smoke was seen coming from a three-story apartment building. This was confirmed by Lincoln...
WOWT
Man killed in Omaha Police officer-involved shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 23-year-old man is dead after an overnight officer-involved shooting. According to the Omaha Police Department, it happened around 3 a.m. Sunday when Omaha Police officers responded to a shots fired call near 30th and Marcy Street. When officers arrived they found a man in a...
Century-old family bakery to expand in Sarpy County frontier
PAPILLION — A century-old, family-owned bread business is among the latest entities headed to the Steel Ridge development, one of the newer, hot growth slices of metropolitan Omaha. But don’t expect to smell the aroma of freshly baked pumpernickel or honey wheat loaves when passing by Schram Road and 156th Street. Rotella’s Italian Bakery intends […] The post Century-old family bakery to expand in Sarpy County frontier appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
Lincoln restaurant hosts benefit for struggling single mom
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Pepe’s Bistro held a benefit Sunday morning to raise money for a single mother facing financial difficulties. Mistie Diaz said she lost her job due to health reasons. Now she is trying to make ends meet for herself and her daughter. Pepe’s Bistro is...
KETV.com
Omaha police identify man killed by officers in shooting early Sunday morning
Omaha police identify the man killed by officers responding to a shots fired call. Investigators say they got a 911 call about a man shooting a gun outside a home Sunday near S. 30th and Marcy streets just after 3:00 a.m. When officers got to the scene, they found 23-year-old Jeramyah Wilson inside a parked SUV.
News Channel Nebraska
One injured in Omaha cutting
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating a cutting that injured a man earl Saturday morning. OPD said officers were dispatched to a local hospital at 3:15 a.m. for a victim that came. Officers said the victim reported that he was cut during a fight outside of a...
WOWT
Driver has life-threatening injuries after north Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in north Lincoln Sunday morning. The Nebraska State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash at the roundabout at 14th and Superior Streets at 1:35 a.m. According to NSP, a Chevrolet Malibu was traveling...
News Channel Nebraska
Meth-related charge puts Omaha woman in jail
OMAHA, Neb. -- A woman from Omaha received over six years of imprisonment for a meth-related charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 49-year-old Maria Martinez, of Omaha, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Friday. Martinez was charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
klkntv.com
Motorcyclist dead in Lincoln’s second fatal crash in one night
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A motorcyclist was killed on Interstate 180 on Friday night, just hours after another fatal motorcycle crash in Lincoln. Lincoln Police said the motorcyclist was going north on I-180, west of Memorial Stadium, when he crashed into another vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the...
1011now.com
Common Threads of Lincoln provides reusable feminine kits to those in need
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The volunteers at ‘Common Threads’ all have one common goal: to create human care items from donated fabric that will serve people in Lincoln and around the world. The organization started three years ago with a mission to create feminine care products, newborn care kits, as well as pillowcases and other items that are requested. Each feminine kit includes soap, and washable and reusable menstrual solutions that are for girls and women around the world.
klkntv.com
UPDATE: NSP identifies motorcyclist involved in second fatal crash Friday night
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol identified the rider of the motorcycle as 25-year-old Hadeer Ali of Lincoln. According to NSP, a trooper first attempted to stop Ali while driving without license plates on O Street at approximately 9:20 p.m. Ali did not stop and instead sped away. The trooper did not pursue him.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man dead after fleeing traffic stops
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln motorcyclist is dead after fleeing multiple traffic stop attempts on Friday. The Nebraska State Patrol said a trooper saw a motorcycle that had no license plates on O St. In east Lincoln at 9:20 p.m. The trooper tried to do a traffic stop near 48th St. but the driver reportedly refused to stop and drove away at a high rate of speed. The trooper did not start a pursuit.
1011now.com
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet
KSNB Local4
26-year-old inmate dies at Nebraska State Penitentiary
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A 26-year-old inmate has died at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Philip Garcia, 26, died Saturday while incarcerated at the State Penitentiary. The cause of death hasn’t been determined yet. A grand jury will conduct an investigation, which is...
