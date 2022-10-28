LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The volunteers at ‘Common Threads’ all have one common goal: to create human care items from donated fabric that will serve people in Lincoln and around the world. The organization started three years ago with a mission to create feminine care products, newborn care kits, as well as pillowcases and other items that are requested. Each feminine kit includes soap, and washable and reusable menstrual solutions that are for girls and women around the world.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO