Elon Musk could fire 5,000 employees at Twitter due to ‘bloat’
Elon Musk's Twitter takeover has entered an interesting stage where he can sit down with the company's lawyers and iron out a deal. However, the deal could see 5,000 employees facing the axe at Twitter, Washington Post has reported. Twitter currently employs 7,500 workers, and documents accessed by the media...
Twitter Deal Closes, Elon Musk Comes In Swinging The Ax On Three Top Executives
New Twitter CEO Elon Musk is now officially in charge of the service, acccording to numerous reports, as his $44 billion acquisition has officially closed. Reports indicate Musk wasted no time in implenting the start of his plan to trim staff. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and Head of Legal Policy, Trust, and Safety Vijaya Gadde are officially gone. Musk had to close his deal by Friday or face a court battle over the delay. What happens next should be fascinating. Musk has vowed to trim thousands of jobs, and his management style requires on-site attendance and long hours,...
See moment Elon Musk entered Twitter's headquarters holding a sink
Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is the process of acquiring Twitter, entered the company's headquarters carrying a sink.
Chaos, drastic changes at San Francisco-based Twitter as Elon Musk takes over
Within the span of 96 hours, Musk's buyout of the San Francisco-based tech giant has generated major reverberations.
Musk recurs big money from banks in Twitter deal, including Charlotte-based Bank of America
Billionaire Elon Musk closed his $44 billion deal to buy the social media last Thursday night. He is already changing Twitter by firing its CEO and top executives.
Elon Musk takes sink to Twitter S.F. HQ days before deal deadline
Days before a court-imposed deadline to purchase the company and days after publication of a report that he plans to lay off thousands of employees there, Elon Musk was in San Francisco visiting Twitter headquarters on Wednesday. The billionaire posted a video of himself walking into Twitter's Mid-Market headquarters carrying...
Elon Musk hints at major Twitter staffing changes in tweet about managers
Elon Musk, who declared himself "Chief Twit" after closing his $44 billion takeover of Twitter this week, hinted at more staffing shakeups for the platform on Sunday morning. A Twitter user asked Musk what the "most messed up" thing at Twitter right now is. "There seem to be 10 people...
Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter deal is back — and Donald Trump could be returning to the platform
In a saga that’s been running for the entirety of 2022, Tesla/SpaceX CEO and world’s richest human Elon Musk has revived his $44 billion offer to buy social media giant Twitter and, if he keeps at least one of his past promises, former President Donald Trump could be headed back to the platform.
Autoblog
GM will temporarily suspend advertising on Twitter after Elon Musk's takeover
Tesla competitor General Motors told CNBC it is pausing ads on the platform as it assesses Twitter under Musk. Musk took over Twitter on Thursday, and some companies that advertise on the platform are reportedly wary. GM is a major competitor of Tesla in electric vehicles and plans to stop...
The White House says the U.S. is strong enough to avoid a recession, but Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk think it’s already too late
President Joe Biden and his top economic adviser, Brian Deese (above), disagree with CEOs about a possible recession. Nearly every CEO expects a recession to the hit the U.S. in the next 12 to 18 months. Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos say it’s already too late to avoid one.
Elon Musk completes Twitter takeover and ‘fires top executives’
The $44bn deal will give world’s richest man control of social media platform with more than 230m users
Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey Retained Stake in Company After Elon Musk Acquisition, Filings Show
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey is betting that Elon Musk can turn the social platform’s fortunes around. According to securities filings Monday evening, Dorsey opted to roll his ownership stake in the company over to Musk’s new private venture. While Musk had said in the months leading up to the closing of the deal that he had been in talks with Dorsey to roll over his stake, neither man had confirmed the deal until the filings were disclosed on Oct. 31.More from The Hollywood ReporterAd Buyers In Wait-And-See Mode As Twitter Chaos Erupts In Elon Musk EraTwitter Says Increase in Slurs Following...
Elon Musk will have to pay three fired Twitter executives nearly $200 million
New York CNN Business — The three top Twitter executives whom Elon Musk fired Thursday will walk out the door with about $187 million of Musk’s money. Former CEO Parag Agrawal, former CFO Ned Segal and former Chief Legal Officer Vijaya Gadde were ousted after Musk took control of the company late Thursday, according to a source familiar with the situation.
Will Tesla's Rivals Leave Elon Musk-Owned Twitter?
Advertisers with companies that rival Elon Musk's other ventures may think twice about investing in Twitter.
Twitter Could Reportedly Lose Up To 25% Or More Workforce After Musk's Takeover
Members of Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk's inner circle discussed with the remaining senior executives of Twitter Inc TWTR regarding the site's approach to content moderation and laying off 25% of the workforce to start. Twitter has over 7,000 employees. Alex Spiro, a well-known celebrity lawyer who has represented...
Twitter employees brace for massive layoffs as Elon Musk completes his acquisition
After six months of wrangling and delaying tactics, Elon Musk’s deal to buy Twitter finally closed late Thursday, according to reports — leaving Twitter employees facing a very different picture than the one they contemplated in April. When the billionaire tech mogul first agreed in April to buy...
Rumble Shares Are Rising Following Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Twitter Acquisition: What's Going On?
Rumble Inc RUM shares are trading higher by 14% to $11.80 Friday afternoon, possibly due to the closing of Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter, which has led to speculation of a potential future partnership. Elon Musk in September tweeted to Rumble's CEO Chris Pavlovski saying 'Maybe worth talking at some...
Jeff Bezos says it's time for companies to 'batten down the hatches' as a recession looms, but Elon Musk says Tesla is 'pedal to the metal' with no plans to cut production
Elon Musk said Tesla is "pedal to the metal" whether there's a recession or not on Wednesday. The Tesla CEO said the carmaker has no plans to slow ambitious production targets. Jeff Bezos warned on Tuesday companies should "batten down the hatches" amid an economic downturn. The two richest men...
Complex
Elon Musk Fires Twitter Executives After Closing Acquisition
Elon Musk is apparently cleaning house. According to the Washington Post, the billionaire tech mogul completed his Twitter acquisition on Thursday night, following months of legal threats and skirmishes. Sources told the outlet that Musk wasted little time making his first big moves as the platform’s sole owner, and immediately terminated some top executives: chief financial officer Ned Segal; Vijaya Gadde, head of legal policy, trust, and safety; and chief executive officer Parag Agrawal. One insider, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, also said Twitter’s general counsel, Sean Edgett, was given the boot.
thecryptocurrencypost.net
Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover Received $500M From Binance
Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao said that the business fulfilled its pledge to provide funding in the amount of $500 million to support Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter. CZ saw the investment as a step toward bridging the gap between social media and web3 and fostering a more widespread acceptance of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.
