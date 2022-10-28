ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Deadline

Twitter Deal Closes, Elon Musk Comes In Swinging The Ax On Three Top Executives

 New Twitter CEO Elon Musk is now officially in charge of the service, acccording to numerous reports, as his $44 billion acquisition has officially closed. Reports indicate Musk wasted no time in implenting the start of his plan to trim staff. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and Head of Legal Policy, Trust, and Safety Vijaya Gadde are officially gone. Musk had to close his deal by Friday or face a court battle over the delay. What happens next should be fascinating. Musk has vowed to trim thousands of jobs, and his management style requires on-site attendance and long hours,...
Autoblog

GM will temporarily suspend advertising on Twitter after Elon Musk's takeover

Tesla competitor General Motors told CNBC it is pausing ads on the platform as it assesses Twitter under Musk. Musk took over Twitter on Thursday, and some companies that advertise on the platform are reportedly wary. GM is a major competitor of Tesla in electric vehicles and plans to stop...
The Hollywood Reporter

Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey Retained Stake in Company After Elon Musk Acquisition, Filings Show

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey is betting that Elon Musk can turn the social platform’s fortunes around. According to securities filings Monday evening, Dorsey opted to roll his ownership stake in the company over to Musk’s new private venture. While Musk had said in the months leading up to the closing of the deal that he had been in talks with Dorsey to roll over his stake, neither man had confirmed the deal until the filings were disclosed on Oct. 31.More from The Hollywood ReporterAd Buyers In Wait-And-See Mode As Twitter Chaos Erupts In Elon Musk EraTwitter Says Increase in Slurs Following...
CNN

Elon Musk will have to pay three fired Twitter executives nearly $200 million

New York CNN Business — The three top Twitter executives whom Elon Musk fired Thursday will walk out the door with about $187 million of Musk’s money. Former CEO Parag Agrawal, former CFO Ned Segal and former Chief Legal Officer Vijaya Gadde were ousted after Musk took control of the company late Thursday, according to a source familiar with the situation.
Business Insider

Jeff Bezos says it's time for companies to 'batten down the hatches' as a recession looms, but Elon Musk says Tesla is 'pedal to the metal' with no plans to cut production

Elon Musk said Tesla is "pedal to the metal" whether there's a recession or not on Wednesday. The Tesla CEO said the carmaker has no plans to slow ambitious production targets. Jeff Bezos warned on Tuesday companies should "batten down the hatches" amid an economic downturn. The two richest men...
Complex

Elon Musk Fires Twitter Executives After Closing Acquisition

Elon Musk is apparently cleaning house. According to the Washington Post, the billionaire tech mogul completed his Twitter acquisition on Thursday night, following months of legal threats and skirmishes. Sources told the outlet that Musk wasted little time making his first big moves as the platform’s sole owner, and immediately terminated some top executives: chief financial officer Ned Segal; Vijaya Gadde, head of legal policy, trust, and safety; and chief executive officer Parag Agrawal. One insider, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, also said Twitter’s general counsel, Sean Edgett, was given the boot.
thecryptocurrencypost.net

Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover Received $500M From Binance

Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao said that the business fulfilled its pledge to provide funding in the amount of $500 million to support Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter. CZ saw the investment as a step toward bridging the gap between social media and web3 and fostering a more widespread acceptance of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.
