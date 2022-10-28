ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

WFAA

Will Southwest fly to new markets soon? Don't count on it.

DALLAS — The video at the top of this page originally aired on May 12, 2022. The article below originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news content partner. It seems as if everyone wants to know where Southwest Airlines Co. will fly next. After COVID-19 shut...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Dallas: The City That Hates Pedestrians, Pt. 46

It’s basically been raining in Dallas since 8 a.m., the type of slow and steady downpour that soaks deep into our soil and helps to bust the drought. (By the way, North Texas is now in the weakest drought condition, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. That’s great news.)
DALLAS, TX
klif.com

Tarrant County Population Boom Sparks Expansion of FM 1187

(WBAP/KLIF) — The Texas Department of Transportation is attempting to keep up with a population boom in Tarrant county. FM 1187 between Crowley and Mansfield has become quite congested during rush hour commutes. In response, TXDOT is planning a widening of the two-lane rural roadway. Jerry Green manages Jambos...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Portillo’s restaurant coming to Denton

Chicago cuisine staple Portillo’s is planning an expansion into North Texas with many brand new eateries, including one in Denton. The CEO of the growing chain — known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and cake shakes — recently told the Dallas Morning News that the company is planning to open about 20 new locations in North Texas over the next five years. The first Texas location will open this winter in Grandscape in The Colony.
DENTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Watch This Rhino Have a Blast In the Rain and Mud at Fort Worth Zoo

Crockett, a southern black rhinoceros, was caught on video running in the rain and sliding in the mud Monday at Fort Worth Zoo. A group of students was on a field trip when someone captured Crockett having the best time playing in the rain. As you can see in the video, the rhino runs at top speed in the rain, then slides around in the mud.
FORT WORTH, TX
CandysDirt

A Hundred Years Ago East Dallas’ Parks Estates Was Ahead of Its Time

This week’s Inwood Home of the Week, sponsored by Inwood National Bank, takes us to the East Dallas neighborhood of Parks Estates and takes us back about 100 years. On Thanksgiving Day 1924, eager sales agents paced the freshly paved streets of Tremont and Largent in East Dallas’s newest residential addition, Parks Estates. The addition that neighbored Lakewood Country Club was touted as “One of the most unusual real estate opportunities offered in Dallas in recent years.”
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

WATCH: 100-Year-Old Pecan Tree Explodes After Being Struck by Lightning

A cold front sweeping through Texas earlier this week was responsible for causing a century-old pecan tree to explode as if someone had decorated it with multiple fireworks. Texans hold the pecan tree in great esteem. For the past 103 years, it’s been the state tree for the Lone Star State. So within months of Gov. James Hogg declaring the pecan as the state tree of Texas in 1919, someone planted this one outside Dallas. It was one of thousands in the state. But after getting through freezes, droughts, thunderstorms and other assorted weather events for decades, a lightning strike destroyed this mighty tree. Now it’s become a viral video.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Copper Thief Cuts 911 Service in Lake Worth

A person attempting to steal copper not only cut wires but also cut 911 services in Lake Worth. The Lake Worth Police Department shared photos of cut wires on Friday they found inside a communications tower at an AT&T facility. Police said a man broke into the tower with a...
LAKE WORTH, TX

