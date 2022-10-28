MPD urges drivers to be aware of trick-or-treaters this weekend

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department expects there will be a lot more pedestrians out this weekend trick-or-treating, so they’re reminding drivers to be extra careful so the only things scary about this Halloween are the costumes and decorations.

Last year’s Halloween was marked with some wicked weather, and the year before that health officials advised against door-to-door trick-or-treating due to the spread of COVID-19.

“I think this is one of our first Halloweens post-pandemic,” Madison Police Department public information officer Hunter Lisko said, “and so I would expect that we’ll see more people going door to door than we have in the last couple of years.”

Police want to remind parents to keep track of their little superheroes, ghouls and other costumed kids.

“Make sure that you’re crossing the street safely in a group and in as safe of a manner as you can,” Lisko said. “One of the things that’s been helpful for parents to consider is having lights or flashlights on their kids’ costumes.”

Just this month alone, there have been at least three pedestrians hit in Madison or surrounding areas – most recently Wednesday evening.

“Certainly, those incidents are foremost in our mind,” Lisko said.

He urges drivers to be mindful of their speeds, especially in residential areas, and the higher number of families and kids in crosswalks and driveways.

“We really want people to be safe because we would rather have you be thinking about prevention than coming and responding after an accident’s occurred,” he said.

This year there’s another fright families may have heard of online — rainbow fentanyl — a version of the highly potent and deadly drug supposedly colored to look like candy.

But according to Lisko, “it’s a time for scary things but I’m pretty confident that’s not going to be one of the scares that we’re talking about next week when we’re done with this.”

Medical experts nationwide have said they don’t expect Halloween to pose a specific danger of kids getting their hands on the drug, and there have been only a few reported cases of it, so authorities here want to reassure parents who might be nervous before sending their kids out.

“I don’t think that anybody needs to panic,” Lisko said. “I’m not hearing that it’s happening here or we’re not seeing this in a high volume or percentage here.”

Still, he said it never hurts to do a once-over of what your trick-or-treater has in their bag — not only for harmful additions but ingredients they may be allergic to.

“Anything not wrapped in what seems to be manufacturer wrapping, throw it away, it’s not worth the risk,” Lisko said. “And you know, be smart about the decisions you’re making for your children and letting them consume.”

