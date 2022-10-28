ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Raleigh News & Observer

NFL trade deadline preview: Which Carolina Panthers players could be on the move?

Coming off a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons, the Carolina Panthers are at a fork in the road. With Tuesday’s trade deadline lingering (Nov. 1, 4 p.m.), the Panthers (2-6) could look to sell off notable assets for future gains, or they could feel they’re close enough to contending in the lowly NFC South and look to acquire talent.
CHARLOTTE, NC
A.J. Brown’s 3 TD Catches Help Eagles Grab Halftime Lead Over Steelers

PHILADELPHIA – A.J. Brown was simply unguardable in an electric first half by the Eagles receiver. The Eagles receiver scored three touchdowns, all from a distance, against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field. Brown's TD receptions came from 39 yards, 27, then 29 as Philly...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Why ‘Crazy’ Falcons Win Over Panthers Can Be a Turning Point

Through eight games, the Atlanta Falcons hold a 4-4 record - good enough to put them in sole possession of first place in the NFC South. The last time the Falcons sat atop the division at this point in the season was 2016, when they proceeded to run through the NFC in the playoffs before that Super Bowl.
ATLANTA, GA
GREEN BAY, WI
CINCINNATI, OH
Panthers remain unlucky in one-score games: What we learned from OT loss to Falcons

There is blame to go around following the Panthers’ 37-34 overtime loss to the Falcons. Most want to credit the officials for yet another one-score Panthers loss. DJ Moore could’ve just left his helmet on, as he said he theorized about after the game. His euphoric celebration pushed the Panthers’ game-winning extra point back 15 yards.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Watch: The Best Plays from Aaron Jones’ Big Night

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers lost to the Buffalo Bills 27-17 on Sunday night, but Aaron Jones did his part to keep them competitive against one of the best teams in the NFL. Jones carried 20 times for 143 yards (7.2 average) and added four receptions...
GREEN BAY, WI
Kenny Pickett Says Steelers Are ‘Insane’ to Not Make Changes

The Pittsburgh Steelers continued their struggles on both sides of the football, but in back-to-back weeks, the team failed to score more than 14 points. Now, heading into the bye week, quarterback Kenny Pickett says something needs to change. "Something's got to change, right? It's insane to do the same...
New York Giants Week 8 Halftime Report: Seahawks Up 10-7

View the original article to see embedded media. The Seattle Seahawks hold a 10-7 lead over the New York Giants after a half of football, but it could have been a lot worse for New York. The Giants sputtered out of the gate on offense, recording three straight three-and-out drives,...
SEATTLE, WA
New England Patriots vs. New York Jets: Live Game Updates

After a 33-14 blowout loss at home to the Chicago Bears last Monday, the New England Patriots are hitting the road to take on an AFC East foe, the New York Jets. While the Patriots have struggled at times early in the season the Jets have surged out of the gate to a 5-2 record, sitting at second place in the division and firmly in the AFC playoff picture.
NEW YORK STATE
Doug Pederson on Jaguars’ Losing Streak: ‘These Last Couple of Weeks Are Tough To Take’

After Week 3, the Jacksonville Jaguars were on Cloud 9. A month later, they are in the cellar, and the door appears to be closing faster and faster each week. The Jaguars have taken tough loss after tough loss on the chin this year, with Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Denver Broncos extending a five-game losing streak that has seen the Jaguars lose by one score in each game.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Eagles Turn the Page Quickly to Thursday Night Date with Texans

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles are up when it comes to "Thursday Night Football." Philadelphia's short week is on the road as well and it's not exactly a simple bus trip up or down I-95 either. It's a 1,500-mile trip to South Texas and a homecoming for star quarterback Jalen Hurts,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

