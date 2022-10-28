EASTON, Pa. - Monday was the first day of the trial for a Northampton County man accused of raping a college student and threatening others in three separate incidents. The judge and attorneys spent the first day selecting a 12-man jury. The defendant in this case is 36-year-old Clement Swaby. Swaby is facing numerous charges, the most serious of which is rape. This all stems from three separate incidents where he's accused of breaking into college housing and assaulting students.

