Bethlehem, PA

ESU promotes interim president to full-time position

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The interim president of East Stroudsburg University is being promoted to full-time leader. Kenneth Long was unanimously selected by the Board of Governors of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE), the school announced Wednesday. He was appointed after an extensive national search, ESU said.
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
Another $4.5M in state funds coming to Scranton

SCRANTON — The city received $2 million in state funds for streetscape upgrades downtown and $500,000 for recreation at Nay Aug Park, officials announced Tuesday. Lackawanna College also received $2 million to convert its 401 Adams Ave. building downtown into a new workforce education and training center. The $4.5...
SCRANTON, PA
Catholic church in Catasauqua closes

CATASAUQUA, Pa. - A Catholic church in Catasauqua is now closed due to declining use and rising maintenance, the Diocese of Allentown announced Monday. The former St. Lawrence the Martyr building, now maintained by St. John Fisher church, closed Friday, and parishioners were told about the closure over the weekend, the diocese said.
CATASAUQUA, PA
Phillipsburg paves way for Howard Street warehouse

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Phillipsburg Town Council took a final vote on a controversial ordinance that had residents up in arms Thursday night. In a standing room-only meeting, council voted to adopt an ordinance outlining an amendment to the zoning at the 170 Howard St. site where Peron Development hopes to construct a 360,000-square-foot cold storage warehouse. The move paves the way for rail access, parking, supporting infrastructure and improvements for the project.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Trial underway for man accused in Lehigh, Lafayette assaults

EASTON, Pa. - Monday was the first day of the trial for a Northampton County man accused of raping a college student and threatening others in three separate incidents. The judge and attorneys spent the first day selecting a 12-man jury. The defendant in this case is 36-year-old Clement Swaby. Swaby is facing numerous charges, the most serious of which is rape. This all stems from three separate incidents where he's accused of breaking into college housing and assaulting students.
EASTON, PA
Proposed STEM academy gets preliminary OK in Reading

READING, Pa. — The Reading Planning Commission voted 3-1 Tuesday to grant conditional preliminary approval for the Reading School District's proposed STEM High School Academy. William Cinfici, who is a former school board member, cast the dissenting vote. The district plans to construct a 95,000-square-foot school on a 2.42-acre...
READING, PA
Bethlehem holds 101st Halloween parade

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It was a pleasant Sunday afternoon for a traditional Halloween parade in the Lehigh Valley. The City of Bethlehem celebrated its 101st Halloween parade. The fun kicked off on West Broad Street and 9th Avenue, and finished at Main and Spring streets. The parade included participation from...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Charges pending after student pictured with gun in school

BOYERTOWN, Pa. — A picture circulating on social media prompted concern and a police investigation at a high school that serves students in Berks and Montgomery counties. A social media post discovered Tuesday morning appeared to show a former student in a bathroom at Boyertown Area Senior High School in Berks County holding a gun, according to the Eastern Berks Regional Police Department.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Bethlehem aims to impact sustainability through solar ordinance

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – During its Tuesday night meeting, Bethlehem City Council held a hearing on proposed revisions to the city's current solar ordinance. The city's Environmental Advisory Council wants to encourage the use of solar energy to advance the city's climate action plan. The plan, the EAC says, will advance goals of increasing sustainability, utilizing alternative energy resources and reducing Bethlehem's overall carbon footprint.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Motorcyclist killed in Lower Saucon crash

L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Northampton County. It happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday on Route 378, near the Saucon Valley Square shopping center. Scotty Andrew Bernard, 35, of Tobyhanna, died in the crash, the county coroner's office said.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Bethlehem Village Shoppes strip mall sold for $6.35M

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - The Bethlehem Village Shoppes, a strip mall on the east side of Nazareth Pike in Bethlehem Township, has been sold for $6.35 million, according to Northampton County property records. That is $1.85 million more than the price it went for just over two years ago. The...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Everyone safe after smoky house fire in South Whitehall

S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Crews battled a house fire in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County. It broke out around 6 a.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of Huckleberry Road. A 69 News photographer at the scene saw crews pull a woman and a dog out of the house. Officials...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA

