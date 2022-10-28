Read full article on original website
SportScene 13 for Friday, October 28th (Part 2)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - More prep football playoff action from Divisions 1-3 and 8-man action. In Division 1, Appleton North takes on Hudson. In Division 2, River Falls hosts Marshfield and West De Pere take on New Richmond. In Division 3, Mosinee hosts Rice Lake and Medford vs Onalaska. In 8-man, Gilman takes on Newman Catholic and Clayton faces Siren.
Eau Claire alternate side parking goes into effect Nov. 1
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Alternate side parking goes into effect Nov. 1 at midnight and applies everywhere in the City of Eau Claire. According to a social post via the City of Eau Claire - Government Facebook Page, alternate side parking gives crews a chance to clear leaves and debris away from storm drains as well as waterways in late fall. The social post says this helps get roads cleared faster as well as makes roads safer for emergency vehicles and Eau Claire Transit buses during winter. The social post also says alternate side parking rules do not replace more restrictive parking regulations, including any street posted with No Parking signs. Alternate side parking is expected to be implemented until May 1.
SportScene 13 for Sunday, October 30th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire Men’s Basketball unofficially kicked off its season at the Garding against Cancer Event versus Wisconsin. The Blugolds remained close early, before the Badgers pulled away in the second half.
Bond set for 2 men charged with homicide after September shooting in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A bond is set for each of two men charged with homicide in the fatal Sept. shooting of an Altoona man in Eau Claire on Sept. 17. 32-year-old Michael Purnell and 34-year-old Xavier Thompson, both of Eau Claire, were taken into custody and each given a 1,000,000.00 cash bond.
GRAB YOUR PROTON PACK: The West Central Wisconsin Ghostbusters are ready for Halloween
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Between ghosts, ghouls, and all things creepy, Halloween is the spookiest night of the year. Their phone lines might be a little busy on the spooky holiday, but The West Central Wisconsin Ghostbusters are around to catch any creatures that might be lurking. From proton...
‘Letters Home’ scheduled at the Heyde Center for the Arts cancelled
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - “Letters Home” scheduled at the Heyde Center for the Arts on Nov. 11 and 12, 2022 is cancelled. That is according to a media release from the Heyde Center for the Arts. “I have some bad news for you and I have been...
Tommy’s Express Car Wash transforms into Tunnel of Terror through Halloween night
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire car wash is getting into the Halloween spirit. Tommy’s Express Car Wash on Clairemont Avenue is transforming into the Tunnel of Terror. The experience is open 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. through Halloween Night. Proceeds raised by the event will go towards...
UWEC Police identify man in death investigation near campus
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire Police has identified 32-year-old Thomas Polski of Danbury, Wis. as the man whose body was found in the Putnam Park area adjacent to campus. The initial media release stated that the man had no ties to UW-Eau Claire and...
Mosinee's season comes to an end after loss to Rice Lake
MOSINEE, Wisc. (WJFW)- Mosinee came in to their matchup against Rice Lake with an impressive 8-1-1 record, coming off of a big 50-20 win against Shawano in the opening round of the playoffs. Rice Lake, on the other hand, was 8-2 after defeating Merrill 60-6 in their Level-One game. A...
Pole shed destroyed in Friday morning fire near Fall Creek
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A pole shed and all of its contents were destroyed in a Friday morning fire near Fall Creek. In a Facebook post Friday by the Fall Creek Area Fire District, firefighters were called to the structure fire at 9:27 a.m. Friday morning. The fire happened...
Edgar advances after close win against Spring Valley
EDGAR, Wisc. (WJFW)- Edgar came into this game 10-1, while Spring Valley was 9-2 overall. The wildcats had a dominating win over Turtle Lake last week winning 42-6. Karter Butt had a big game tonight, scoring the first point of the game putting the Wildcats on the board 6-0 in the second quarter. Junior Karter Butt has a total of 1105 rushing yards this season.
Badgers and Blugolds play Garding Against Cancer Benefit Game
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The UW-Eau Claire and UW-Madison basketball programs faced off in the Garding Against Cancer Benefit Game. Garding Against Cancer is a non-profit created by Wisconsin Men’s Basketball Head Coach Greg Gard. This year’s event raised $20,000 for four Chippewa Valley programs doing cancer research and patient care.
No danger to the public after chemical leak in Barron County
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A chemical leak occurred at Jennie-O located in Barron County Monday morning. Highway 8 was temporarily closed and a temporary preventative shelter in place was implemented by the Sheriff’s Department, according to a social post via the Barron County Sheriff’s Department Facebook Page.
Royal Credit Union’s annual toy drive to begin Nov. 1
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Royal Credit Union and The Salvation Army is announcing they’ve partnered again for Giving Never Melts Away, RCU’s annual toy drive. According to a media release from RCU, new and unwrapped toys for children of all ages are being accepted at all Royal Credit Union locations during regular business hours from Nov. 1 -Nov. 30. Monetary donations are also accepted in the offices and online HERE.
Strum man arrested on suspicion of OWI 5th offense
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -A 38-year-old man from Strum is arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, 5th offense. The Wisconsin State Patrol said a trooper stopped a vehicle driven by Justin Bjorgo on I-94 near Menomonie around 1:40 a.m. Saturday for speeding. The trooper said...
Eau Claire men charged with intentional homicide
EAU CLAIRE (WKBT)- Two men in Eau Claire now face charges of intentional homicide. Eau Claire County Court has charged Xavier Thompson and Michael Purnell with one count each of first-degree intentional homicide in connection to a September homicide that took place between Bergen and Bellevue Avenues. The court has filed additional charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and discharging...
Chippewa Falls Police Department hosts fundraiser for K9 program
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Police Department Alumni Association hosted a dog walk and costume contest. The goal of the event was to raise money for the police department’s K9 program. Event organizers say about 50 people registered. This is the first year they’ve hosted the...
Residents of northwestern Wisconsin report increasing problems with bear hunters and hounds
High-tech hunters harass and trespass. In the remote counties of Northern Wisconsin, where the closest law enforcement officer is often at least 30 minutes away, a conflict between property owners and bear hunters running hounds through the woods is reaching a boiling point. The conflict, which has sprung up in...
Wausau man charged for high-speed chase in Chippewa County
Charges were filed Thursday against the man who was the subject of a manhunt in Chippewa County in September. Chad Myszka of Wausau faces seven felonies and two misdemeanors after leading police on a high-speed chase. The chase ended when Myszka then crashed into two vehicles on Highway 29, sending one person to the hospital with multiple broken bones.
