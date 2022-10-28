Read full article on original website
Massachusetts Wind Power Project ‘No Longer Viable' Without Contract Adjustments, Says Developer
The developer for a major offshore wind project in Massachusetts has asked state regulators to pause review of the contract for one month, saying that global price hikes, inflation and supply chain shortages are disrupting the plan. The Commonwealth Wind project, which would supply 1,200 megawatts of offshore wind power...
As Cases Creep Upward, Here Are Five Common Questions About COVID, Vaccines and More
Coronavirus cases are slowly on the rise in Illinois and across the United States, and with that residents are asking plenty of questions about the illness. Scientists and officials have anticipated increases in cases because of new variants, which have shown some resistance to certain treatments, and because of colder weather pushing more people to spend time indoors.
Illinois Lottery Giving Away Hundreds of Free Powerball Tickets Ahead of Monday's $1B Drawing
It's not a trick: The Illinois Lottery on Halloween plans to give out hundreds of free Powerball tickets ahead of Monday's $1 billion drawing. But it's also not as easy as trick-or-treating. After no jackpot-winning tickets were sold in Saturday's Powerball drawing, the pot -- or, cauldron, rather -- has...
Democrats Hold Slim Leads Over GOP Rivals in Key Senate Races in Pa., Ga. and Ariz., New Poll Shows
Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman and incumbent Sens. Raphael Warnock and Mark Kelly hold slim leads over their Republican opponents, a New York Times and Siena College poll shows. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and GOP challenger Adam Laxalt are locked in a dead heat in Nevada, according to the poll.
The End of Cash Bail is Not a ‘Purge Law' in Illinois. Here's What You Need to Know
Opinions about Illinois' elimination of cash bail as part of new legislation, which is set to take effect in the coming months, have surfaced across social media as well as in political speeches and ads. While other states, including New Jersey and New York, have passed legislation largely curtailing the...
Where and When to Trick-or-Treat on Halloween in 45 Chicago Suburbs
Halloween is here, and you're nearly prepared: Costume? Check. Candy? Check. Decorations? Check. But when exactly does trick-or-treating take place in your neighborhood?. From Grayslake to Wheaton and plenty of suburbs in between, here's a list of official Halloween trick-or-treating hours for the Chicago area. Algonquin: 3 to 7 p.m.
