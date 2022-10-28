Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers says it’s going to be an ‘extraordinary election.’ The Democratic incumbent governor made a campaign stop Friday at Fond du Lac County Democratic Party headquarters in downtown Fond du Lac. “We have to get people out to vote,” Evers told supporters. “We’re going to win this race.” Evers told the packed crowd that spilled out the door onto the sidewalk that this is an important race and that there is a lot on the line. “Whether it’s around abortion rights, whether it’s around keeping our public school doors open, and voting. ” Evers said all of those issues will affect generations to come.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO