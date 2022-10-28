ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Karen
3d ago

He has accomplished exactly nothing. Lives off his big mouth and the taxpayers dime. Never held a meaningful job or owned a company. Just a woke joke

Mary Schott
3d ago

must be nice to be a moocher and never really have a job! poor views put forward during this election campaign.

WBAY Green Bay

Voters need to plan how to vote

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Election Day is about a week away, on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Voters will want to make sure they have a plan for how they’ll vote and know the deadlines they’ll need to meet. Every voter has three ways to vote in the midterm...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin DNR announces first invasive species criminal conviction

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Monday their first-ever criminal conviction under the state’s invasive species law. The case involved the importation of live red swamp crayfish, which are native to southern states and are not native to northern states, including Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Tim Michels makes campaign stop in West Allis ahead of midterm election

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Ahead of former President Obama's visit to Milwaukee today, Republican candidates continued to campaign here in southeast Wisconsin. Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels told a crowd of supporters at the Republican Party Office in West Allis that he is not afraid of the impact the former president's visit may have on the election.
WEST ALLIS, WI
radioplusinfo.com

10-29-22 governor evers makes campaign stop in downtown fdl

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers says it’s going to be an ‘extraordinary election.’ The Democratic incumbent governor made a campaign stop Friday at Fond du Lac County Democratic Party headquarters in downtown Fond du Lac. “We have to get people out to vote,” Evers told supporters. “We’re going to win this race.” Evers told the packed crowd that spilled out the door onto the sidewalk that this is an important race and that there is a lot on the line. “Whether it’s around abortion rights, whether it’s around keeping our public school doors open, and voting. ” Evers said all of those issues will affect generations to come.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Milwaukee teen dies in Green Bay hit-and-run

What to know about mailing ballots, in-person absentee voting, and voting in person. WPS submitted a request that's twice as much as the proposal this summer for homeowners, renters and small businesses. School buses hit by catalytic converter thefts. Updated: 3 hours ago. The latest thefts were at Lamers in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Hunter discovers human skeletal remains in northern Wisconsin

FLORENCE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has launched an investigation after a hunter found human skeletal remains in Florence County. According to the DOJ, the human remains were found on the morning of October 28. The release states that on Friday morning, a hunter...
FLORENCE COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin appeals court won't block ballot spoiling ban

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin appeals court is refusing to block a lower court's ruling banning the practice known as ballot spoiling, which allows voters who already submitted an absentee ballot to void it and vote again.The 2nd District Court of Appeals decided Thursday against hearing an appeal of a Waukesha County circuit court judge's ruling this month in favor of a conservative group founded by prominent Republicans. The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission scheduled an emergency meeting for Friday afternoon to react to the ruling, which comes less than two weeks before the Nov. 8 election.Wisconsin voters have been submitting...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Day care crisis

What to know about mailing ballots, in-person absentee voting, and voting in person. WPS submitted a request that's twice as much as the proposal this summer for homeowners, renters and small businesses. School buses hit by catalytic converter thefts. Updated: 3 hours ago. The latest thefts were at Lamers in...
MENASHA, WI
travellens.co

18 Best Things to Do in Manitowoc County, WI

Manitowoc County is in the coastal section of Wisconsin, right along Lake Michigan. Because of its location, it has a lot of outdoor attractions complemented by several interesting urban areas throughout its cities and towns. Besides tourist hotspots along Lake Michigan, the county is well known for various museums, parks,...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WPS requests 14% electricity rate hike

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Electric bills could go up next year in Northeast Wisconsin more than anticipated. Wisconsin Public Service submitted a new rate proposal for 2023 to the state’s Public Service Commission. If you’re a customer, you may have received a flier from WPS in the mail...
WISCONSIN STATE

