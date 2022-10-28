Read full article on original website
Casper Fire-EMS Releases Information About Friday Fire
According to a press release by Casper Fire-EMS, firefighters responded to several fires over the Halloween weekend. While two reports of unattended cooking on Oct. 28 and 30 only resulted in smoke in two different buildings, the third fire on Oct. 28 was a little more serious. At around 10:15...
PHOTOS: Car Totaled After One-Vehicle Rollover on McKinley Street
A woman has been hospitalized, and her car totaled, after a one-vehicle rollover on McKinley Street Thursday night. That's according to reports from dispatch and confirmation from the Casper Police Department and Casper Fire-EMS. Dispatch called in a report at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Thursday evening, directing responders to South...
Natrona County Arrest Log (10/28/22 – 10/31/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Can You Actually Use The Now Rare Burning Barrel In Wyoming?
When I was a kid, taking our trash out consisted of me carrying the trash to the burning barrel and lighting it on fire. That method of waste management is frowned upon, but since there are so many waste removal companies you really don't need to burn the trash. In...
Wyoming Police On High Alert For Halloween This Year
Every day you worry about your child's safety and every day it seem that more and more things are popping up for you to worry about. Sometimes you just have to take a deep breath, teach them right from wrong and hope they make good choices. I know, easier typed than done.
Man Suffers Heart Attack at Scene of Wreck He Wasn’t In
And it makes sense, then, that Tuesday is cloudy because the afternoon saw a situation that absolutely proved that every cloud has a silver lining. Casper Police and others responded to a car accident at the intersection of Wolcott and Collins in Downtown Casper on Tuesday. Details are scarce for...
Don’t Pack up Your Culottes Yet; Warm Weekend in Natrona County
The National Weather Service predicts sunny skies for the next seven days. Temps range between 30 and 60 degrees with a light breeze to boot. Day Weather Podcast said, "Pretty quiet weather Friday through Halloween..." Wyoming Ghost Busters. New BBQ Supply Store Opens in Casper Just in Time for Grilling...
A Proud Grandma, 19 Year Old Business Owner, and Ribbon Cutting in Casper
You've probably heard of it before... Formerly known as Yellowstone Upholstery, the store--now named Old Yellowstone Upholstery--has switched hands a few times. The newest owner is none other than 19 year old Michaela Fairbanks. Fairbanks took over in July, but today was the official Grand Opening Celebration and Ribbon Cutting...
Casper’s Morad Park Ponds Tested For Harmful Cyanobacteria
The City of Casper has closed small ponds along the southeast pathway at Morad Park due to an investigation of potential harmful cyanobacterial bloom in the water, according to a news release from the city. Those ponds are closed to humans and pets, but the trails and the park are...
Glenrock Resident Federally Charged With Drug, Gun Crimes
A Glenrock man allegedly involved in an area illicit drug conspiracy heard two felony counts against him during his initial appearance in federal court in Casper on Friday. Chaney Yates Jones is charged with one count possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Shichich said.
Casper Lawyer Pleads Guilty To Boating Misdemeanors
A Casper lawyer pleaded no contest on Friday to two misdemeanor boating violations in July when she and friends tried to persuade game wardens to not cite a Casper man for boating under the influence, according to a plea agreement. Amy Iberlin -- of the Casper firm Williams, Porter, Day...
Casper Police Warn of Scam Using Captain’s Name for Extortion
The Casper Police Department recently made residents aware of a scam that was designed to extort money from a Casper community member. That's according to a release from the CPD, who wrote that they'd been "notified of a potential scammer trying to utilize the name of one of our Captains, Richard Brown, in the attempt to extort money from a member of our community."
Property Damage and Burglary Spree at Casper Business
On Tuesday, three people were arrested for ongoing burglary and property damage at a local business, which took place over the last several weeks, according to a recent press release from the Casper Police Department. Police believe the suspects burglarized vehicles in addition to businesses. Detectives received information the suspects...
New ‘Soda Springs’ in Mills Is Now Open for All Your Soft Drink Needs
Not everyone is a coffee drinker, but sometimes you still need that boost of caffeine to get you through your day. The brand new Soda Springs has you covered. The new soda (pop?), shop is now open. Located at 4461 West Highway Street, in Mills, Soda Springs has just about everything your heart could ever need or desire to quench your thirst.
PHOTOS: Long Lines, Big Smiles at 2022 Trick or Treat Trail
Twas the night before Halloween, and all through the center. The mood was so-so, but would eventually get better. We had just brought the kids to get a Halloween snack. The line was quite long, but the costumes were plenty. By the time we got in, we were much more...
Don’t Put Candles in Pumpkins: Casper Fire-EMS Offers Halloween Fire Safety Tips
Halloween is almost upon us and, with that, various agencies are releasing 'Halloween Safety Tips' to ensure that the holiday goes off without a hitch. Add Casper Fire-EMS to that list, as the agency posted to their Facebook page a few tips and tricks to make sure that spooky season isn't ruined by, like, your house burning down or something.
PHOTOS: Hundreds Turn Out For Downtown Casper Trick or Treating
If you were living in Downtown Casper and looked out your window on Saturday morning, you'd see a procession line of children, walking slowly, smiling broadly, accepting treats from strangers. It was the 2022 Downtown Casper Trick or Treat event and hundreds upon hundreds of little ghosts and goblins gathered...
Wyoming Supreme Court Dismisses Casper Man’s Prison Sentence Appeal
The Wyoming Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed an appeal by a Casper man sentenced to prison for killing a man he accused of molesting his granddaughter. Olinza Headd was sentenced to a 17-20 prison sentence for manslaughter by Natrona County District Court Judge Daniel Forgey in April. Headd previously pleaded...
Casper Men Charged With Burglary, Property Destruction, Grand Theft
They're young and lack criminal records, but three 18-year-olds allegedly caused "wanton destruction throughout" the now-closed Casper's restaurant among other crimes, and required very high bonds to ensure they would appear in court, a prosecutor said during initial appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Tuesday. John Craddock and Levi...
Seasonal ‘Hickory Farms’ Store Set to Open This Weekend in Casper
Although it almost seems a little early this year, one of my favorite seasonal stores is preparing to open again inside the Eastridge Mall. The specialty food and gift retailer, Hickory Farms, is gearing up to open (tentatively), on Saturday, October 29th, 2022. The mall location will be doing business...
