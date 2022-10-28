Read full article on original website
Related
WBAY Green Bay
Sen. Bernie Sanders campaigning to get out the vote in Wisconsin
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Just days before the midterm elections, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is joining the campaign trail in the Badger State this weekend. The independent and former presidential contender announced Wisconsin is one of 7 states he’ll be traveling as part of his “Our Future is Now” tour to encourage people to vote.
WBAY Green Bay
Voters need to plan how to vote
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Election Day is about a week away, on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Voters will want to make sure they have a plan for how they’ll vote and know the deadlines they’ll need to meet. Every voter has three ways to vote in the midterm...
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin DNR announces first invasive species criminal conviction
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Monday their first-ever criminal conviction under the state’s invasive species law. The case involved the importation of live red swamp crayfish, which are native to southern states and are not native to northern states, including Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota.
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Wisconsin’s child care crisis
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Last week we reported on the growing child care crisis in Wisconsin. In the Fox Valley, several child care facilities scaled back to 4 days a week instead of 5, forcing parents to scramble to find child care. It’s a microcosm of a larger problem in the industry driven by a lack of workforce due to lower compensation than day care workers can earn elsewhere.
WBAY Green Bay
WPS requests 14% electricity rate hike
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Electric bills could go up next year in Northeast Wisconsin more than anticipated. Wisconsin Public Service submitted a new rate proposal for 2023 to the state’s Public Service Commission. If you’re a customer, you may have received a flier from WPS in the mail...
Comments / 0