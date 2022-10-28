ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Madison libraries launch native seeds program

By Nicole Herzog
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0irWRp_0ipaHycB00

MADISON, Wis. — Thanks to a partnership with Dane County Land & Water Resources, 2,000 native Wisconsin seeds are now available for free in Madison libraries.

The libraries are also hosting workshops to show people how to prepare and plant the seeds properly.

The seed library has been around for ten years, but this is the first year for the Wisconsin native collection.

The seeds include five different species of plant: Back eyed Susan, Blue Vervain, Rattlesnake Master, Wild Bergamot and Yellow Coneflower.

The idea started with north side naturalist Alex Singer, a volunteer at the library who hosts the demonstrations.

“I thought that since the seed libraries had set up a system for distributing vegetable seeds and some regular garden seeds, we should take advantage of the system they set up and distribute native seeds, which are planted at a different time of year,” Singer said.

Native Wisconsin seeds are best planted in the fall and left to grow in the winter.

Planting these seeds is a way for people to support Wisconsin’s ecosystem as well as feed wildlife locally.

“It’s a great hobby to get out there, you see what comes up,” Singer said. “It depends how controlling you are, but even if you’re not much of a gardener, you can do this.”

The libraries encourage those who are interested to get involved with Dane County Land & Water Resources to help collect and distribute the seeds.

“Take [the seeds] home and sow them in your lawn or garden now, and you’ll have seedlings come spring,” Lakeview Library community engagement librarian Hannah Majeska said.

For more information on the seeds and library demonstration, click or tap here .

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

In the 608: A look at Halloween around the 608

MADISON, Wis. — Halloween is here and that means it’s time for trick-or-treating. You can find a list of trick-or-treating hours for your area on Channel3000.com. Many larger cities, like Janesville, have designated trick-or-treating hours. LIST: Trick-or-treating hours across southern Wisconsin There are also plenty of Halloween-themed events happening around the 608 for everyone to enjoy. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Ordering opens Tuesday for Wisconsin Union’s Thanksgiving To Go meals

MADISON, Wis. — Looking for a Thanksgiving meal this year but don’t want to do the cooking yourself? The Wisconsin Union has you covered. Beginning Tuesday at 9 a.m., people can begin ordering Thanksgiving To Go meals prepared by staff members at the Union. Meals, which are available in personal and family sizes, will include a variety of entrees, side...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Waunakee residents to vote on $175 million investment for new schools

WAUNAKEE, Wis. – There are dozens of school referendums facing voters around the state. Some are asking for help keeping the districts operational, others asking for capital project funding, and in Waunakee, district leaders are asking for both. Of the nine districts in Dane County taking their needs to the Nov. 8 ballot, Waunakee’s proposal is the most expensive at...
WAUNAKEE, WI
Channel 3000

Did a 1930s Wisconsin farmer not realize he helped discover one of the world’s most significant medical breakthroughs?

On Oct. 12, a dedication ceremony was held on the University of Wisconsin–Madison campus to celebrate a revolutionary discovery that both prolonged human lives and killed rats. The American Chemical Society, or ACS, bestowed the National Historic Chemical Landmark designation on warfarin, the generic name for a prescription blood...
MADISON, WI
birchrestaurant.com

16 Best Restaurants in Madison, WI

One of the best parts of any trip is taking in food options along the way. Every city has a lot to offer, and Madison, WI, is no different. Madison is a city with an isthmus, as two giant lakes – Lake Mendota and Lake Monona, frame either side of the state capitol.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin Brewing Company hosts dog costume contest

VERONA, Wis. — Dogs and their human companions got into the Halloween spirit on Sunday at the Wisconsin Brewing Company. The brewery hosted a costume contest on Sunday for dogs. Owners were encouraged to dress up too. The event featured a red carpet and professional photographers to capture it all. There were a variety of costume categories, including spookiest costume...
VERONA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

In the 608: Dinosaurs invading Madison for ‘Jurassic Quest’

MADISON, Wis. – North America’s most popular interactive dinosaur experience is back in Wisconsin this weekend. Madison-area families can walk among the nation’s biggest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest opens at Alliant Energy Center for a limited run October 28-30. Tickets are timed entry and start at $19. You can reserve online to ensure desired date and time....
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

For the Record: Gov. Evers responds to opponents’ agency-splitting plans; Updates on early voting

FTR: Gov. Evers sits down for one-on-one; discusses opponents’ agency-splitting plans, gap in white and Black test scores Following last week’s For the Record interview with GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, Gov. Evers sat down with Naomi Kowles to discuss his opponents’ plan to break up the Department of Natural Resources and target other state agencies for review. “I see no...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Over 8,700 vote in-person absentee in Madison in first five days

MADISON, Wis. — In-person absentee voting opened last week in Madison, and thousands of people have already cast their ballot. The City of Madison Clerk’s Office said 8,741 in-person absentee voters have gone to the polls as of Monday morning. Additionally, of the over 44,000 absentee ballots issued, 34,045 have been returned. Absentee stats for the @CityofMadison as of this...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

4 can’t-miss events this month in Janesville!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Whether you enjoy shopping, theater, sports or music — Janesville has you covered. Janesville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Christine Rebout sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to talk about four events coming up in November. Highlights include: Shop the Rock Holiday Edition...
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Person seen in Hitler costume on State Street has cognitive impairment, MPD says

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a person seen wearing an Adolf Hitler costume on State Street over the weekend has a cognitive impairment. Police said they received “numerous reports” Saturday about the person wearing the costume downtown during Halloween celebrations. On Monday, the Madison Police Department issued the following statement. The Madison Police Department is aware of an individual...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Sentencing scheduled for Darrell Brooks in Waukesha parade deaths

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Sentencing for Darrell Brooks, the man convicted last week of 76 counts stemming from last year’s Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy, has been scheduled for mid-November. During a court hearing Monday, Judge Jennifer Dorow set Brooks’ sentencing for Nov. 15 and 16, less than one week ahead of the one-year anniversary of the incident. Prosecutors said they and...
WAUKESHA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Charlie Berens to be UW-Madison’s winter commencement speaker

MADISON, Wis. — “Oh my gosh!” Comedian Charlie Berens will be the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s winter commencement speaker this year, the university announced Wednesday. Berens, a 2009 UW graduate and native of suburban Milwaukee, will speak during commencement at the Kohl Center on Dec. 18. He rose to fame in 2017 with his “Manitowoc Minute” videos and is also a...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Orpheum sign gets fresh lightbulbs, paintjob

MADISON, Wis. — One of downtown Madison’s most iconic symbols got a touch-up Thursday, ensuring its lights will shine bright for years to come. Using a crane, workers replaced roughly 1,800 light bulbs and put a fresh coat of paint on the 55-foot-tall sign outside of the Orpheum Theater. Designed by Sign Art Studio in Mount Horeb, the sign went...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Downtown Madison Family Halloween event brings trick-or-treaters to State Street

MADISON, Wis. — Little ghouls and goblins filled State Street Wednesday afternoon as part of the Downtown Madison Family Halloween event. The event, hosted by Madison’s Central Business Improvement District and aimed at kids ages 12 and under, included trick-or-treating at participating businesses, crafts and hayrides around the Capitol Square. More than 60 businesses took part in the event. LIST:...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy