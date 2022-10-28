Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mama Dip's classic Pecan Pie Recipe is easy and tastyJames PatrickChapel Hill, NC
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com
LGBTQIA+ communities celebrate at Elon University's Dragstravaganza performance
The Gender and LGBTQIA Center, along with Late Night Elon, hosted its annual Dragstravaganza show from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Oct 29 in Alumni Gym. This year, the GLC encouraged people to come dressed up for Halloween. Naomi Dix, Durham based drag queen, hosted the show that featured...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University’s fall main stage musical celebrates identity, community
Junior Jaid Green and senior Jackie Mate backstage after opening night of Head Over Heels. When Elon University sophomore Collin Flanagan learned the 2022 Fall Musical was James Magruder’s “Head Over Heels,” he knew he needed to be a part of it. Flanagan had participated in a...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Team 5 announced as winners of Elon University's 2022 Greek Week
On the final day of Greek Week, Interfraternity Council and Panhellenic Association organizations were recognized for the week’s accomplishments at an awards ceremony on Medallion Plaza. Team 5, consisting of Delta Delta Delta, Kappa Delta and Sigma Pi, were the overall winners of Greek Week. The team also won...
elonnewsnetwork.com
2022 guide to Halloween events at Elon University, in Alamance County
Halloween celebrations are happening all around North Carolina this weekend. From trick-or-treating events to fall family fun, Elon News Network has compiled a list of events close to Elon University’s campus and around the county. Read our full list of on and off campus events below:. Events. Oct. 28...
NC A&T homecoming brings thousands of Aggie Alums to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina A&T homecoming is known as the "greatest homecoming on Earth." Spend just a few minutes at some of the events around campus and you'll quickly understand why. This year, homecoming returned, for the first time in two years, without any COVID restrictions. Aggie...
wfmynews2.com
Aggie pride on full display at North Carolina A&T homecoming
The Greatest Homecoming on Earth returned in full for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Thousands flooded Greensboro streets.
Chancellor Martin sends letter to students after shooting, students react
GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T's Chancellor Martin sent a letter to students, staff, and alumni following a shooting that claimed the life of a freshman and a 15-year-old. One alum said this isn't the first time they received a letter like this and sadly, they don't think it...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University football returns to top 25 after win over Delaware
After a dominant victory against Delaware on Oct. 29, the Elon University football team returned to the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll, as the Phoenix is ranked No. 19. Elon defeated Delaware, ranked No. 11 in last week’s poll, 27-7 after shutting out the Blue Hens on their last seven drives. The Phoenix is now 4-0 in home games this season, which includes two victories over ranked opponents.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University football dominates Delaware
On a brisk day in Elon, the Elon University football team snapped its two-game losing streak with a 27-7 victory against the No. 11 University of Delaware Blue Hens. Almost five minutes into the game, Blue Hens quarterback Nolan Henderson threw his 20th touchdown pass of the season, putting Delaware quickly up 7-0. However, the Phoenix defensive group did not panic and allowed zero points on Delaware’s final seven possessions. Head coach Tony Trisciani said better effort in tackling was the key to the turnaround.
Dr. Sandra Hughes headlines the inaugural North Carolina A&T Journalism Hall of Fame
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greatest Homecoming on Earth (GHOE) is all about fun, fellowship, and inspiring the next generation of Aggies. The countless events on and around campus were created to celebrate the history of North Carolina A&T State University, and the many great people that have called 1601 Market Street home.
Viral school threats put 2 Greensboro high schools on edge
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — On Wednesday and Thursday, parents and students of Dudley and Grimsley High Schools were on high alert after several school threat warnings went viral on social media. Students at GHS tell FOX8 they saw the posts of a school shooting on social media and got plenty of screenshots sent to their […]
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University’s men’s soccer wins first outright CAA regular season title
WILMINGTON, N.C. – After last year’s high scoring affair which resulted in a 4-3 overtime victory for the Phoenix at Rudd Field, the Elon University men’s soccer team found itself in another hard fought battle against the University of North Carolina Wilmington Seahawks on Saturday night. Heading...
warrenrecord.com
Ministry enjoys trip
The Ladies Day Out Ministry sponsored a trip to the Barn Dinner Theatre in Greensboro on Saturday, Oct. 22. There were 48 people in attendance who enjoyed dinner and a play entitled, “Is There Life After 50?” Everyone reported having a good time. The group expressed appreciation for its bus driver, Mello Davis, father of County Commission Chairman Tare Davis, and to Tare Davis for the use of the Lake Gaston’s Charters bus line. Commissioner Walter Powell was in attendance on this trip and so was the Mayor of Middleburg, Ray Bullock. Some people left early and others got back on the bus before a group photograph. Pictured, from the left, are Catherine Hunt, Ruby Downey, Mary Turner, Linda Chambers, Brenda McGee, Rebecca Solomon, Lisa Smith, Mary Terry, Arvella Scott, Sophia Jefferson, Cora Fogg and Santita Williams.
Greensboro chef excited to appear on favorite cooking show
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro chef will appear on a Southern-themed episode of the popular Food Network show “Chopped.” According to a Cille and Scoe social media post, one of the chefs who works at the restaurant will be headed to New York City in November for filming. The post says workers at the […]
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Winston-Salem NC You Must Try
If you’re looking for the best restaurants in Winston-Salem North Carolina, you have come to the right place!. Whether you find yourself in Winston-Salem for business or pleasure, or you’re a local looking to try something new, our comprehensive guide to the very best food in Winston-Salem NC has got you covered.
Greensboro Fire Department mourns the loss of a 26-year veteran after his fight with cancer
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Fire Department community is mourning the loss of one of their own. 26-year veteran Robert S. Swink died Monday after battling cancer. Swink started his career as a firefighter with the Guilford College Fire Department on September 3, 1996. Nearly three years later, he...
'The harder he rebelled.' NC teenager's tragic choice is lesson in youth decision-making
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The highway of life has countless on-ramps. One wrong choice can re-route a path with no U-turn. The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety reports the leading cause of death in teenagers is not homicide, not suicide, but car wrecks. Two in three of those teenagers are boys.
Nicole Connors, 52: Raleigh shooting victim was upbeat, opinionated, open to new things
The vibrant, informed, dog-loving Ohio native fit right in after moving to Hedingham. Neighbors all knew Connors and her dog, Sami, who died beside her.
wfmynews2.com
Forsyth Republicans mourn the loss of Stan Elrod
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth GOP community is mourning the loss of their own. Stan Elrod, a Forsyth County Board of Education candidate and long-time educator, has died. The Forsyth County republicans released the following statement since his passing:. On behalf of the Forsyth County GOP, we are...
WBTV
‘I love you with all of my heart’: Friends, family flood social media with tributes for Kaneycha Turner
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Since the tragic news of Kaneycha Turner’s death late Tuesday night, thousands have taken to Facebook and Instagram to share their condolences. Jasmyn Misher, one of her friends from Statesville High School, said in a Facebook post, “You were one of a kind, the kind of person you meet once in a lifetime ... I love you with all of my heart and will forever miss you Kaneycha.”
