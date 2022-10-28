ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon University’s fall main stage musical celebrates identity, community

Junior Jaid Green and senior Jackie Mate backstage after opening night of Head Over Heels. When Elon University sophomore Collin Flanagan learned the 2022 Fall Musical was James Magruder’s “Head Over Heels,” he knew he needed to be a part of it. Flanagan had participated in a...
Team 5 announced as winners of Elon University's 2022 Greek Week

On the final day of Greek Week, Interfraternity Council and Panhellenic Association organizations were recognized for the week’s accomplishments at an awards ceremony on Medallion Plaza. Team 5, consisting of Delta Delta Delta, Kappa Delta and Sigma Pi, were the overall winners of Greek Week. The team also won...
2022 guide to Halloween events at Elon University, in Alamance County

Halloween celebrations are happening all around North Carolina this weekend. From trick-or-treating events to fall family fun, Elon News Network has compiled a list of events close to Elon University’s campus and around the county. Read our full list of on and off campus events below:. Events. Oct. 28...
Elon University football returns to top 25 after win over Delaware

After a dominant victory against Delaware on Oct. 29, the Elon University football team returned to the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll, as the Phoenix is ranked No. 19. Elon defeated Delaware, ranked No. 11 in last week’s poll, 27-7 after shutting out the Blue Hens on their last seven drives. The Phoenix is now 4-0 in home games this season, which includes two victories over ranked opponents.
Elon University football dominates Delaware

On a brisk day in Elon, the Elon University football team snapped its two-game losing streak with a 27-7 victory against the No. 11 University of Delaware Blue Hens. Almost five minutes into the game, Blue Hens quarterback Nolan Henderson threw his 20th touchdown pass of the season, putting Delaware quickly up 7-0. However, the Phoenix defensive group did not panic and allowed zero points on Delaware’s final seven possessions. Head coach Tony Trisciani said better effort in tackling was the key to the turnaround.
Viral school threats put 2 Greensboro high schools on edge

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — On Wednesday and Thursday, parents and students of Dudley and Grimsley High Schools were on high alert after several school threat warnings went viral on social media. Students at GHS tell FOX8 they saw the posts of a school shooting on social media and got plenty of screenshots sent to their […]
Elon University’s men’s soccer wins first outright CAA regular season title

WILMINGTON, N.C. – After last year’s high scoring affair which resulted in a 4-3 overtime victory for the Phoenix at Rudd Field, the Elon University men’s soccer team found itself in another hard fought battle against the University of North Carolina Wilmington Seahawks on Saturday night. Heading...
Ministry enjoys trip

The Ladies Day Out Ministry sponsored a trip to the Barn Dinner Theatre in Greensboro on Saturday, Oct. 22. There were 48 people in attendance who enjoyed dinner and a play entitled, “Is There Life After 50?” Everyone reported having a good time. The group expressed appreciation for its bus driver, Mello Davis, father of County Commission Chairman Tare Davis, and to Tare Davis for the use of the Lake Gaston’s Charters bus line. Commissioner Walter Powell was in attendance on this trip and so was the Mayor of Middleburg, Ray Bullock. Some people left early and others got back on the bus before a group photograph. Pictured, from the left, are Catherine Hunt, Ruby Downey, Mary Turner, Linda Chambers, Brenda McGee, Rebecca Solomon, Lisa Smith, Mary Terry, Arvella Scott, Sophia Jefferson, Cora Fogg and Santita Williams.
Greensboro chef excited to appear on favorite cooking show

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro chef will appear on a Southern-themed episode of the popular Food Network show “Chopped.” According to a Cille and Scoe social media post, one of the chefs who works at the restaurant will be headed to New York City in November for filming. The post says workers at the […]
15 Best Restaurants In Winston-Salem NC You Must Try

If you’re looking for the best restaurants in Winston-Salem North Carolina, you have come to the right place!. Whether you find yourself in Winston-Salem for business or pleasure, or you’re a local looking to try something new, our comprehensive guide to the very best food in Winston-Salem NC has got you covered.
Forsyth Republicans mourn the loss of Stan Elrod

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth GOP community is mourning the loss of their own. Stan Elrod, a Forsyth County Board of Education candidate and long-time educator, has died. The Forsyth County republicans released the following statement since his passing:. On behalf of the Forsyth County GOP, we are...
‘I love you with all of my heart’: Friends, family flood social media with tributes for Kaneycha Turner

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Since the tragic news of Kaneycha Turner’s death late Tuesday night, thousands have taken to Facebook and Instagram to share their condolences. Jasmyn Misher, one of her friends from Statesville High School, said in a Facebook post, “You were one of a kind, the kind of person you meet once in a lifetime ... I love you with all of my heart and will forever miss you Kaneycha.”
