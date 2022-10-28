ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

NFL

Lions fire defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant

Detroit's defensive deficiencies have cost one assistant his job. The Lions fired defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press first reported the news. Lions coach Dan Campbell confirmed the news later Monday, calling Pleasant's...
DETROIT, MI
NFL

Rams' Sean McVay anticipates 'normal workload' for WR Van Jefferson (knee) vs. 49ers

The Rams' scuffling offense is expected to get a boost Sunday against a divisional foe Los Angeles historically struggles against. Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday the team plans to activate wide receiver Van Jefferson off injured reserve to suit up against the 49ers. Better yet, McVay believes the third-year wideout will be set to go full speed after missing most of training camp and L.A.'s first six games with a knee injury.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NFL

Colts head coach Frank Reich's job status considered to be safe

When the Colts made their surprise move on Monday and inserted second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger into the starting line for Sunday's game against Washington, it immediately led to more questions. Was this, for instance, a move made by a head coach who needs to win? Felt the pressure to win?
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NFL

Panthers' Steve Wilks on WR D.J. Moore's costly penalty: 'We've got to make sure we're smart enough'

The Carolina Panthers were an extra point away from first place in the NFC South just three weeks after firing their head coach. Instead, a D.J. Moore unsportsmanlike penalty in the aftermath of his miracle 62-yard, game-tying TD catch with seconds remaining moved the potential winning extra point back 15 yards. Eddy Pineiro missed, and the Panthers would go on to fall in overtime to the Falcons, 37-34, proving they are still a club with massive growing pains in front of them despite playing spirited football for interim head coach Steve Wilks.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NFL

Bears trading LB Roquan Smith to Ravens for draft picks

The Baltimore Ravens added a playmaker to the defense ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Ravens acquired linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears for 2023 second- and fifth-round draft picks and LB A.J. Klein, per a source informed of the deal.
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL

Ravens WR Rashod Bateman out 'a few weeks' with foot injury

The Baltimore Ravens will be without top receiver Rashod Bateman for a few weeks due to a foot injury suffered in last Thursday night's victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Following the game, coach John Harbaugh thought the injury wouldn't be serious, but further tests indicated an injury that would need additional time.
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL

Neil Reynolds' Week 8 Wrap Up

The San Francisco 49ers have enjoyed great success with outside-the-first-round draft picks. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel was a second-round choice in 2019, star linebacker Dre Greenlaw went in the fifth round of the same draft and tight end George Kittle was a fifth-rounder in 2017. It's worth putting that into...
CLAYTON, CA
NFL

2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 9 waiver wire

I know why you're all here. You want me to find the next D'Onta Foreman and reveal him to you days before he takes the lead role on his team following the trade of the elite Pro Bowler ahead of him. (Yes, this a humble brag on the Week 7 edition of this column where I did exactly that.) Well ... the Saints do have a few hours left to possibly find a suitor for Alvin Kamara. But a) I don't expect that to happen; and b) the only guy I could confidently point to as a beneficiary in that offense might be Taysom Hill.
TENNESSEE STATE
NFL

Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb 'would love to be in Denver long-term'

With the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline nearing, some teams are looking to acquire new players to strengthen their 53-man roster. Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb is a trade candidate that teams could be calling about before Tuesday's deadline. However, Chubb seems to want to stay with the organization that selected him No. 5 overall in the 2018 draft.
DENVER, CO
NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Oct. 31

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown. (NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.) TRADES. LB Roquan Smith is being acquired from the Chicago Bears for 2023 second- and firth-round drat picks as...
NFL

Zach Wilson's meltdown vs. Patriots raises questions about long-term future as Jets' franchise QB

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New England Patriots came into Sunday's game with a quarterback problem. The New York Jets exited with one. With a chance to break the stranglehold the Patriots have over this rivalry, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson -- the quarterback who was not involved in a quarterback controversy entering the game -- choked it away with a three-interception performance that sent the Jets skidding to a 22-17 loss and raised questions about his long-term future as the team's franchise quarterback.
NFL

Seahawks WRs DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett active vs. Giants

Geno Smith will have each of his top two targets on the field for Week 8. Wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are officially active for the Seattle Seahawks' game against the visiting New York Giants on Sunday. Lockett (hamstring/ribs) and Metcalf (knee) were each questionable and considered game-time...
SEATTLE, WA
NFL

Bill Belichick wins 325th career game (including playoffs), passing George Halas for second all time

Six Super Bowls titles, 25 other playoff victories and a 294th regular-season win have added up to No. 2 all time for Bill Belichick. Belichick made history on Sunday when he won his 325th career game (including playoffs) as a head coach by virtue of the New England Patriots' 22-17 win over the New York Jets to move into sole possession of second place all time, surpassing Bears icon George "Papa Bear" Halas in the process.
NFL

Raiders TE Darren Waller (hamstring) inactive vs. Saints

Darren Waller will miss his second consecutive game due to a hamstring injury. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that Waller is not expected to play against the New Orleans Saints after testing his hamstring during pregame warmups. The Las Vegas Raiders tight end is officially inactive. Waller...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

