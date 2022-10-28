ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitehouse, TX

Young Audiences of Northeast Texas holds Art with Heart event to raise funds for students

By Cynthia Miranda
 3 days ago

WHITEHOUSE, Texas ( KETK ) — The Young Audiences of Northeast Texas held their Art with Heart event on Thursday in Whitehouse.

They were raising money for East Texas students and celebrating the arts. The organization put together an art class for people to enjoy so they could see how art impacts the life of students.

They were also selling Kendra Scott jewelry and wine from Texas and auctioning art donated by local artists.

“We’ve invited everyone here tonight to experience what it is that we hope our students experience because Young Audience’s mission is to make sure that all students have access to the arts all throughout Northeast Texas,” said Amy Baskin, Executive Director for Young Audiences of Northeast Texas.

