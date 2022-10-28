Know your audience: Committee recommends drug prevention program for Blount County Schools

A committee the Blount County Commission formed in June to recommend a drug prevention program for county schools has settled on a free curriculum with $11,000 to support its implementation.

The Ad Hoc Committee for a Drug Prevention Program, composed of Blount County Schools teachers, school board members, county commissioners and other stakeholders, voted unanimously in favor of a plan Tuesday, Oct. 25, to adopt a new drug prevention curriculum developed through the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

If the county commission approves, BCS could start offering students the new curriculum in January 2023. The curriculum is meant for sixth grade students, though committee members such as Ron French, who also serves on the county commission, said they hoped for a drug prevention program tailored to multiple ages in the future.

Heritage and Carpenters middle schools were the initial focus of discussions, as they hold a social health class where the new curriculum can be delivered, but members agreed that Samuel Everett School of Innovation students should also be included in the programming.

Committee members considered several curricula before reaching their final decision; some were too costly, members said, and others were targeted at the wrong grade level.

Among the benefits of the NIDA curriculum is that it’s free to use. Further, the lesson plans that it offers cover a number of subjects teachers are eager to address, including drug testing, the effect of chemicals such as nicotine, how vaping affects a person’s health and opioid use.

The program is updated frequently, committee member and Carpenters Middle School teacher Melissa Crabtree said.

“It’s a complete curriculum that is designed for that age, and it’s designed for interaction with kids directly, in the classroom. It’s also designed to incorporate family at different points in the curriculum,” Crabtree commented. She hopes to use resources such as videos to supplement it.

The program committee members developed encompasses more than classroom learning, however. Crabtree also suggested that family nights, meant to increase investment in the program, could support the curriculum.

“I think you have a parent night where you offer them information on whatever,” Crabtree said. “I think you back it up with a choir concert or a band concert, because that’s what they’re actually going to come for.”

And though the NIDA curriculum is free, coordinating such events could be expensive. Dawn Reagan, a CMS teacher, committee member and county commissioner, recommended that the committee ask for funding. The committee ultimately voted to ask the commission for $11,000 to cover costs associated with the program, such as resource materials, teacher training and printing.

Partnerships with community organizations will be a crucial component of the new program as well, Crabtree said. Social health teachers have reached out to Blount Memorial Hospital to talk about using some of its resources for drug prevention education.

She explained that teachers also are interested in inviting speakers from organizations such as the McNabb Center and New Hope Children’s Advocacy Center to talk to students.

But teaching kids is about more than talking to them, committee Chairman Dodd Crowe noted. He said that prior drug prevention programs, such as Drug Abuse Resistance Education, or D.A.R.E., also featured talks from authority figures. Yet, at times, the speakers used for those programs weren’t aware of how best to communicate their message.

“A new voice turns on ears that are turned off,” Crowe commented. “I just think you gotta make sure that that person —”

“Knows their audience,” committee and Blount County Board of Education member Vandy Kemp said.

Kemp commented that local officials directly involved with recovery also might be helpful to the program. Some, she noted, have personal experience with addiction, which could make them more credible to students.

The credibility of a messenger is critical, committee member Carol Ierulli agreed. A Union Grove Middle School teacher, Ierulli noted that sometimes after she talks to students about drug addiction, they tell her about family members’ problems with addiction.

“They have personal experience with it,” she said. “I’ll show a video or something and it’s like, ‘Is there any way I can borrow this? My mom needs to see this.’”

With a proposal in place, the committee is now dissolved. However, its members agreed that the social health teachers should meet again to share data and progress, and to consider how to expand the program to other students.

French said that the next step is to take the proposal to the Blount County Commission for a vote. Other committee members said that they hoped to offer the commission a resolution concerning the program in November.