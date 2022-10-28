Maryville to Townsend greenway estimated cost $55 million

Community stakeholders and government leaders are continuing efforts to connect the Blount County greenway system from Maryville to Townsend.

The city of Maryville recently completed an updated cost assessment for the project. Double what it was a decade ago, the new estimate is $55 million to pave a connection between the two cities.

Townsend City Manager Danny Williamson said the city of Maryville recently hosted a meeting and advised stakeholders of the new cost assessment. Williamson said the cities of Townsend, Maryville and Alcoa brought representatives to the meeting, as did Blount County and the Blount Partnership.

However, it is too early for parties to determine if funding will be a part of their contribution to the project.

Blount Partnership Communications Director Jeff Muir said the partnership’s role hasn’t been determined yet, but all its boards want to see the trail connection completed and are committed to assisting.

During a recent work session with Maryville City Council, Public Services Director Angie Luckie said a grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation is a possibility.

Like similar grants, this one would require a small portion be paid by local governments and/or other vested interests.

Luckie said the project has been on the back burner for regional leaders, including some in Knoxville, since the 20th century. The overall idea is to ultimately connect the city of Knoxville to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Paved in phases, the connection to Townsend would follow completion of a greenway project starting in Maryville soon.

The city of Maryville is finishing designs for a greenway trail from Parham Avenue to U.S. 321, which Luckie said is funded separate from the proposed Townsend connection and has a pending start date of late 2023 or early 2024.

Maryville’s project would trail from Parham Avenue to East Harper Avenue, to Everett Avenue to East Broadway Avenue, through Blount Memorial Hospital and Maryville Little League property, to East Lamar Alexander Parkway. Luckie said BMH and Maryville Little League are both on board for trails to be paved through their properties.

A connection to Townsend would pick up where Maryville stops paving, follow along East Lamar Alexander Parkway and join Townsend’s greenway system.

Blount County leadership opposed paving a greenway trail to Townsend through private property and encouraged using public right of way property along East Lamar Alexander Parkway instead, Luckie said. Although scenery would be prettier with private property, using the right of way would make designing the connection easier, council members noted.

Maryville City Manager Greg McClain added that the connection along East Lamar Alexander Parkway can be a backbone for future tie-ins of a larger trail system.