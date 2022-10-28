Aldi has sights set on Royal Oaks property fronting U.S. 411

Residents of Royal Oaks received word Aldi wants to build a store on the front portion of the neighborhood fronting U.S. 411, where landowners have previously attempted to introduce commercial development but failed.

Royal Oaks Property Owners Association President Mike Beddingfield sent residents an email Wednesday morning, Oct. 26, addressing newly placed rezoning signs at the front entrance to the neighborhood. “ROPOA has been approached by Aldi’s about their plan to purchase, rezone, and build at the front of Royal Oaks on Highway 411,” Beddingfield wrote.

He added that ROPOA is planning a community meeting with representatives of Aldi and will update residents as details are available.

Maryville Deputy Development Services Director Jordan Clark said rezoning the property will likely be on the Maryville Planning Commission’s November agenda. If voted favorably, Clark said rezoning also would need to gain two consecutive majority-yes votes from the city council.

During a phone call with The Daily Times on Wednesday, Oct. 26, Clark said it was too early to comment whether city staff would or wouldn’t recommend rezoning the property. The city had received the application earlier in the week and had not yet reviewed all components.

In an email to The Daily Times on Wednesday, Oct. 26, Aldi’s Juliet Division vice president, Amy Peters, said, “At this time, we do not have any information to share about a potential ALDI store opening in Maryville, Tennessee.” The popular, discount grocery store brand has one other location in Blount County, on Louisville Road in Alcoa.

Five acres owned by Marnice Richmond at the corner of U.S. 411 and Legends Way — the road leading into Royal Oaks — has been posted for sale.

It would not be the first time Richmond and her father, Tinker Richmond, who together owned the former Royal Oaks Golf Course, attempted to rezone the property and sell it for more than a residentially zoned property would sell.

In 2019, former reporting from The Daily Times states that Chick-Fil-A had a pending sale agreement with the Richmonds for 2 acres. It was contingent on rezoning the property from residential to commercial, which did not gain all necessary approvals.

A planning commissioner had noted that she could see the Richmonds’ property along U.S. 411 commercially developing into a business that pulls less traffic than Chick-Fil-A. City Manager Greg McClain added at that time the sought-after commercial zone may not have been the best fit for the property given its proximity to the entrance of the subdivision.

Real Estate Assessment Data from the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury shows a 2 acre parcel owned by the Richmonds’ Foothills Golf LLC and a 5 acre parcel in front of it deeded directly to Marnice Richmond, collectively referred to as former golf course hole No. 3.

The land on both sides of the 7 acre property, fronting U.S. 411, is zoned business transportation. Blount County’s zoning map states that Maryville’s business transportation zone allows most commercial uses and is often found along heavily traveled roadways.

When rezoning properties, the planning commission always notes that it is important to evaluate all possible uses of the new zoning, not only the business proposed on the property at the time of rezoning.