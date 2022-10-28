Expect controlled burns in Cades Cove Nov. 1-22

Firefighters will burn approximately 1,200 acres of fields in Cades Cove starting next week. According to a release from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the burn operations will occur between Tuesday, Nov. 1, and Nov. 22.

Park staff said the burns, which are seasonal, help perpetuate native herbaceous species that provide cover and foraging opportunities for wildlife like deer, turkeys and ground nesting birds.

“Appalachian Piedmont Coastal Zone Fire Staff are excited to lead prescribed burn operations in Cades Cove this year to meet field restoration goals in the Smokies,” APCZ Fire Management Officer Brian Tonihka said in the release. “Notably, we will be using Unmanned Aerial Systems in ignition operations for the burns, which will be a first for the National Park Service in the Southeast region.”

Tonihka said the new technology will improve the safety and efficiency of the operation. Park staff will closely monitor fire weather conditions to ensure they meet the burn plan objectives for the site.

Visitors to the area should expect to see firefighters and equipment along Sparks Lane, Hyatt Lane and Cades Cove Loop Road. Authorities may also need to close Sparks Lane and the access road and trailhead for the Abrams Falls Trail.

The loop road and historic structures will remain open to visitor use, but brief delays may be expected.

Fire managers ask that motorists reduce their speed in work zones, but refrain from stopping. If smoke is present, motorists should roll up their windows and turn on their headlights.