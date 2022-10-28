ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cades, SC

Expect controlled burns in Cades Cove Nov. 1-22

By From Staff Reports
The Daily Times
The Daily Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b8zbZ_0ipaHcRR00

Firefighters will burn approximately 1,200 acres of fields in Cades Cove starting next week. According to a release from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the burn operations will occur between Tuesday, Nov. 1, and Nov. 22.

Park staff said the burns, which are seasonal, help perpetuate native herbaceous species that provide cover and foraging opportunities for wildlife like deer, turkeys and ground nesting birds.

“Appalachian Piedmont Coastal Zone Fire Staff are excited to lead prescribed burn operations in Cades Cove this year to meet field restoration goals in the Smokies,” APCZ Fire Management Officer Brian Tonihka said in the release. “Notably, we will be using Unmanned Aerial Systems in ignition operations for the burns, which will be a first for the National Park Service in the Southeast region.”

Tonihka said the new technology will improve the safety and efficiency of the operation. Park staff will closely monitor fire weather conditions to ensure they meet the burn plan objectives for the site.

Visitors to the area should expect to see firefighters and equipment along Sparks Lane, Hyatt Lane and Cades Cove Loop Road. Authorities may also need to close Sparks Lane and the access road and trailhead for the Abrams Falls Trail.

The loop road and historic structures will remain open to visitor use, but brief delays may be expected.

Fire managers ask that motorists reduce their speed in work zones, but refrain from stopping. If smoke is present, motorists should roll up their windows and turn on their headlights.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpde.com

Fire officials warn of contaminated kerosene sold in Kingstree

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCIV) — Fire officials are warning anyone who bought kerosene at Tanners Money Saver in Kingstree to not use it for serious safety reasons. Both the Williamsburg County Fire Department and Kingstree Fire Department said they received information that the kerosene sold at the store is contaminated. This specifically applies to kerosene sold since Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.
KINGSTREE, SC
live5news.com

Fire officials warn of contaminated kerosene sold in Williamsburg County

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County and Kingstree Fire Departments are warning consumers not to use kerosene purchased at a Kingstree business. The departments received information that kerosene sold at Tanners Money Saver, located at 209 Thurgood Marshall Highway in Kingstree is contaminated, Williamsburg County Fire Capt. William Horton said.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs man killed in Georgetown Co. log truck crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died Thursday after a crash near the Nesmith area. Edwin Morris, 57, of Nesmith, died of natural causes, according to Coroner Chase Ridgeway. Morris suffered a “medical event” on SC 41 just...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
wakg.com

Two Killed in Halifax County Crash

Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle accident that killed two South Carolina men early Saturday morning. At 12:02 a.m. troopers responded to the crash on U.S. 360 a mile east of Route 344. A 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling east of U.S. 360 when it ran off the left...
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
WMBF

Coroner identifies victim of 18-wheeler crash in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person died after a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler on Highway 9 in Nichols. Horry County Fire Rescue says the crash involved entrapment and both vehicles caught fire. Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner identified the victim as 27-year-old Victor...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Florence County Saturday night. The crash happened around 7:10 p.m. on SC 403 near Creek Road around six miles south of Timmonsville, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway. Ridgeway said the...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Late night earthquake felt in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The USGS reported Sunday evening an earthquake struck the Midlands. It was reported at a magnitude of 2.5 and had an epicenter nine miles south east of Elgin at around 9:33 p.m. Initial reports from the USGS indicated it was felt from Lexington to Sumter. Notice...
SUMTER, SC
wach.com

Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Richland County identified

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the pedestrian who died after being struck by a driver around 10:15 p.m. on S.C. 48/Bluff Road near Abbott Road, on Saturday Oct. 29. According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim is identified as Cinq’ue K. Wilson, 25, of...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WMBF

NC man, woman facing attempted murder charges out of Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people from North Carolina are behind bars in connection to an incident in the Grand Strand. The Atlantic Beach Police Department said 22-year-old Titus Dicker and 19-year-old Alexandria Powell were both extradited Friday to Horry County from Greensboro, North Carolina. Each is charged with...
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 injured in Pawleys Island shooting

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities say a man was injured during a Saturday night shooting in Pawleys Island. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened on Bertha Lane. According to deputies, a male victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. No other details were provided.
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
The Daily Times

The Daily Times

Maryville, TN
1K+
Followers
747
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Times, an award-winning daily newspaper in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, has served Blount County, Tennessee, readers since 1883. The Daily Times is a family-owned newspaper based in Maryville, Tennessee, near Knoxville, providing quality news and information to the communities it serves, with an emphasis on local news in the Blount County area.

 https://thedailytimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy