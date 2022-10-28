BCSO warns of suspicious salespeople

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning about suspicious individuals claiming to be salespeople Thursday, Oct. 27.

The warning, which was posted to the BCSO Facebook page, advised Blount County residents to be cautious about inviting strangers into their homes.

Deputies have received reports of individuals selling items door-to-door and then acting suspiciously once inside the home.

According to the release, one homeowner allowed a woman to use her restroom during the visit and later reported items stolen from the room.

“We just ask that you stay vigilant and use caution when inviting individuals into your home who are unknown to you, especially if you are not expecting company,” Blount County Sheriff Lee Berrong said in the release.

“Most of the time the individual is honest, but unfortunately not everyone has good intentions.”

Citizens are advised not to be afraid to tell visitors no and to call Blount County Dispatch, at 865-983-3620, if they suspect the individuals do not have good intentions.