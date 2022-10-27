Huge second half comeback lifts Booker High past Lemon Bay High

SARASOTA — In a game with playoff implications, the Booker High football team scored 27 points in the second half to erase a halftime deficit and defeat visiting Lemon Bay High, 33-22, Thursday night at Tornado Alley.

In celebrating Senior Night, the Tornadoes (5-3, 2-1 in 2 Suburban-District 15) can be part of a three-way tie for the district title if Lemon Bay (2-5; 1-1 in 2S-15) defeats DeSoto County (5-2; 2-0 in 2S-15) on Monday at home.

A three-way tie that cannot be broken based on the regular-season results would be settled by the FHSAA Power Rankings, including results from Week 11. Booker closes the regular season Nov. 4 at Lakewood Ranch High.

“I didn’t yell and scream,” Booker coach Scottie Littles said, crediting the 18 seniors for keeping the team together at halftime. “I told them this is why we came for: for the opportunity to play in these games to get into the playoffs. At the end of the day, you’ve got to want it more than they do. In the second half we just wanted it more.

Trailing 22-6 at halftime, the Tornadoes inched closer on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Will Carter Jr. to Josiah Booker. Carter Jr. ran in the 2-point conversion from 13 yards out after two penalties back up the Tornadoes.

The turning point came early in the fourth quarter. Booker went 80 yards in nine plays, capped by a touchdown pass from Carter Jr. to Omarion Patterson from 35 yards out. The 2-point conversion pass failed, keeping the Tornadoes behind 22-20.

Booker was not behind for long. Josh Burrows recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and the Tornadoes needed three plays to take the lead. A 39-yard pass from Carter Jr. to Booker set up the first of two fourth-quarter touchdown runs by Ahmad “Tooda” Hunter from 12 yards out.

After Lemon Bay turned the ball over on downs, the Tornadoes milked the clock for 5 minutes, 30 seconds, going 57 yards in 12 plays with Hunter’s 1-yard run sealing the victory with 1:27 left.

“The defensive staff did a good job coming up with some adjustments, getting the kids realigned,” Booker coach Scottie Littles said. “Just like every other team in the district, they try to manipulate you with the Wing-T offense with the jet sweeps and stuff. Shout out to them for having a good game plan.”

Using its ball control offense, Lemon Bay scored on its first three possessions: a 5-yard run by quarterback Trey Rutan and runs of 6 and 3 by Joe Scott.

“It was a pretty good first half, I thought,” Lemon Bay coach Don Southwell said. “To come out here and throw punches from the beginning. We were behind the sticks a bunch, which is trouble for us, but we executed those things. We had some takeaways. It was a great first half.”

Booker answered the Manta Rays’ first touchdown with a scoring pass from Carter Jr. to Patterson spanning 5 yards late in the first quarter. The PAT kick failed, leaving the Tornadoes down 7-6.

Lemon Bay takeaways

• Shorthanded entering the game without its starting right guard, the Manta Rays lost Scott (11 carries, 96 yards) and backup Nate Dunagan to injuries in the second half. Taron Sanders picked up some of the slack with 57 yards on six carries. “It forced a lot of guys to play both ways,” Southwell said. “It was tough.”

• After picking up nine first downs in the first half, Lemon Bay had five in the second half, one in the fourth quarter and that came via penalty. “I’m proud of my football team,” Southwell said. “They fought under some tough conditions. We had a chance to win the football game, but they’ve got some good players over there.”

• Booker won the toss and elected to receive, but the Manta Rays turned the tides when Carson Moore recovered a short kick on the opening kickoff leading to Lemon Bay’s first touchdown. Noah Lee picked off a pass on the second play in the third quarter, after the Manta Rays gave the ball to the Tornadoes on the first play on an interception.

Booker takeaways

• The Tornadoes got the ball into the hands of their playmakers in the second half. Hunter had 79 of his 132 rushing yards and both touchdowns after halftime. Carter Jr. was 10-for-15 for 157 yards with eight completions going to Booker for 140 yards. Patterson caught the other two passes for 17 yards. Booker also ran twice for 31 yards. Carter Jr. had four carries for 22 yards. Zekilynn Singleton helped on the final drive with three carries for 15 yards. “If it was time to make a play in the air, we know who we’ve got to go to,” Littles said. “With Omarion Patterson coming along, it’s hard to key on JoJo (Booker).”

• Credit to the offensive line of Jaden Williams, Noe Phommathep, Brandon Bass, Zendearean Fletcher and John Muldrow for providing the blocking for the backs who rushed for 200 yards and did not permit Carter Jr. to get sacked. “Inserting Bass and Muldrow has been a help,” Littles said. “And we were able to run the ball.”

• Littles received his second Gatorade bath (the first was the initial win against Hardee County) but it cost 15-yard for unsportsmanlike conduct since it occurred outside the players’ box. The Tornadoes were penalized 15 times for 140 yards.

Sunshine State Athletic Association playoffs

Saint Stephen’s 42, Santa Fe Catholic 27

BRADENTON – The second-seeded Falcons will play the winner of Friday’s game between top-seed Out-of-Door Academy and fourth-seed St. Edwards of Vero Beach in the 5A semifinals on Nov. 4.

Gateway Charter 33, Bradenton Christian 14

BRADENTON – The Panthers’ season came to an end at 2-7 after losing in the first round of the 4A semifinals.

Dennis Maffezzoli is the deputy sports editor for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and chief reporter for Sarasota Herald-Tribune and HTpreps covering Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties.

