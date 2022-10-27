ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Huge second half comeback lifts Booker High past Lemon Bay High

By Dennis Maffezzoli, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a4KuC_0ipaHTRm00

SARASOTA — In a game with playoff implications, the Booker High football team scored 27 points in the second half to erase a halftime deficit and defeat visiting Lemon Bay High, 33-22, Thursday night at Tornado Alley.

In celebrating Senior Night, the Tornadoes (5-3, 2-1 in 2 Suburban-District 15) can be part of a three-way tie for the district title if Lemon Bay (2-5; 1-1 in 2S-15) defeats DeSoto County (5-2; 2-0 in 2S-15) on Monday at home.

A three-way tie that cannot be broken based on the regular-season results would be settled by the FHSAA Power Rankings, including results from Week 11. Booker closes the regular season Nov. 4 at Lakewood Ranch High.

“I didn’t yell and scream,” Booker coach Scottie Littles said, crediting the 18 seniors for keeping the team together at halftime. “I told them this is why we came for: for the opportunity to play in these games to get into the playoffs. At the end of the day, you’ve got to want it more than they do. In the second half we just wanted it more.

Trailing 22-6 at halftime, the Tornadoes inched closer on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Will Carter Jr. to Josiah Booker. Carter Jr. ran in the 2-point conversion from 13 yards out after two penalties back up the Tornadoes.

The turning point came early in the fourth quarter. Booker went 80 yards in nine plays, capped by a touchdown pass from Carter Jr. to Omarion Patterson from 35 yards out. The 2-point conversion pass failed, keeping the Tornadoes behind 22-20.

Booker was not behind for long. Josh Burrows recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and the Tornadoes needed three plays to take the lead. A 39-yard pass from Carter Jr. to Booker set up the first of two fourth-quarter touchdown runs by Ahmad “Tooda” Hunter from 12 yards out.

After Lemon Bay turned the ball over on downs, the Tornadoes milked the clock for 5 minutes, 30 seconds, going 57 yards in 12 plays with Hunter’s 1-yard run sealing the victory with 1:27 left.

“The defensive staff did a good job coming up with some adjustments, getting the kids realigned,” Booker coach Scottie Littles said. “Just like every other team in the district, they try to manipulate you with the Wing-T offense with the jet sweeps and stuff. Shout out to them for having a good game plan.”

Using its ball control offense, Lemon Bay scored on its first three possessions: a 5-yard run by quarterback Trey Rutan and runs of 6 and 3 by Joe Scott.

“It was a pretty good first half, I thought,” Lemon Bay coach Don Southwell said. “To come out here and throw punches from the beginning. We were behind the sticks a bunch, which is trouble for us, but we executed those things. We had some takeaways. It was a great first half.”

Booker answered the Manta Rays’ first touchdown with a scoring pass from Carter Jr. to Patterson spanning 5 yards late in the first quarter. The PAT kick failed, leaving the Tornadoes down 7-6.

Lemon Bay takeaways

• Shorthanded entering the game without its starting right guard, the Manta Rays lost Scott (11 carries, 96 yards) and backup Nate Dunagan to injuries in the second half. Taron Sanders picked up some of the slack with 57 yards on six carries. “It forced a lot of guys to play both ways,” Southwell said. “It was tough.”

• After picking up nine first downs in the first half, Lemon Bay had five in the second half, one in the fourth quarter and that came via penalty. “I’m proud of my football team,” Southwell said. “They fought under some tough conditions. We had a chance to win the football game, but they’ve got some good players over there.”

• Booker won the toss and elected to receive, but the Manta Rays turned the tides when Carson Moore recovered a short kick on the opening kickoff leading to Lemon Bay’s first touchdown. Noah Lee picked off a pass on the second play in the third quarter, after the Manta Rays gave the ball to the Tornadoes on the first play on an interception.

Booker takeaways

• The Tornadoes got the ball into the hands of their playmakers in the second half. Hunter had 79 of his 132 rushing yards and both touchdowns after halftime. Carter Jr. was 10-for-15 for 157 yards with eight completions going to Booker for 140 yards. Patterson caught the other two passes for 17 yards. Booker also ran twice for 31 yards. Carter Jr. had four carries for 22 yards. Zekilynn Singleton helped on the final drive with three carries for 15 yards. “If it was time to make a play in the air, we know who we’ve got to go to,” Littles said. “With Omarion Patterson coming along, it’s hard to key on JoJo (Booker).”

• Credit to the offensive line of Jaden Williams, Noe Phommathep, Brandon Bass, Zendearean Fletcher and John Muldrow for providing the blocking for the backs who rushed for 200 yards and did not permit Carter Jr. to get sacked. “Inserting Bass and Muldrow has been a help,” Littles said. “And we were able to run the ball.”

• Littles received his second Gatorade bath (the first was the initial win against Hardee County) but it cost 15-yard for unsportsmanlike conduct since it occurred outside the players’ box. The Tornadoes were penalized 15 times for 140 yards.

Sunshine State Athletic Association playoffs

Saint Stephen’s 42, Santa Fe Catholic 27

BRADENTON – The second-seeded Falcons will play the winner of Friday’s game between top-seed Out-of-Door Academy and fourth-seed St. Edwards of Vero Beach in the 5A semifinals on Nov. 4.

Gateway Charter 33, Bradenton Christian 14

BRADENTON – The Panthers’ season came to an end at 2-7 after losing in the first round of the 4A semifinals.

Dennis Maffezzoli is the deputy sports editor for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and chief reporter for Sarasota Herald-Tribune and HTpreps covering Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties. Support local journalism by subscribing.

Follow @maffsports on Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Longboat Observer

High school football roundup: Week ten

The Out-of-Door Academy (9-0) won 36-14 over St. Edwards Academy (3-5) at home in the first round of the Sunshine State Athletic Conference playoffs. Thunder senior running back Griffin DeRusso had two touchdowns while senior Luca Marino, freshman Allen Clark and junior Jack Meyers all added one touchdown. Lakewood Ranch...
SARASOTA, FL
High School Football PRO

Englewood, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The DeSoto County High School football team will have a game with Lemon Bay High School on October 31, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
ENGLEWOOD, FL
University of Florida

The State of Charlotte Harbor Estuary Following Hurricane Ian

It has been a month since Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state of Florida and as some of the adrenaline starts to wear-off people have begun asking, “What impacts is the storm going to have on water quality going forward? Are we doomed for another red tide event like the one following Hurricane Irma in 2017?” The information presented here reflects the most recent information available on scientific sampling occurring in storm-impacted regions. It is subject to change. For the most recent information, explore the links at the end of article.
FLORIDA STATE
fox4now.com

After Ian: Updates for Sunday, Oct. 30

Information we receive about important recovery efforts, relief hotlines and more will be posted here. Scripps Howard Fund Hurricane Ian relief drive: Text STORM to 50155 or click here to make a contribution. FDEM Crisis Cleanup at 1-800-451-1954. Operation Blue Roof: Call 888-766-3258 or visit Blueroof.us. FEMA Assistance Hotline: 1-800-621-3362...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
usf.edu

Red tide blooms have been detected further south of Sarasota, along Charlotte and Lee counties

High concentrations of the red tide organism Karenia brevis were detected further south this week along Florida's Gulf coast. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's report Friday shows that for the first time, the high concentrations are being found off Charlotte and Lee counties. Just last week, the organism was detected in low to background concentrations in those counties.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
ramaporampage.org

The Tragic Destruction Left by Hurricane Ian Leaves Many Devastated

On Friday, September 23rd, Governor DeSantis declared a state of emergency for all Florida residents. Later that week, on September 28th, the notorious Hurricane Ian hit Fort Myers, Florida. This category 4 storm resulted in massive floods, sweeping away cars, boats, and trees and destroying homes, bridges, and roads. This mass hurricane left hundreds devastated, and the people affected will not easily recover from its aftermath. After making its destructive pass through Florida, the storm continued on to South Carolina as a category 1 hurricane (Washington Post).
FORT MYERS, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Southwest Florida housing market is in a topsy-turvy spot post-Ian

Hurricane Ian, in addition to the loss of life and property damage, has also set up something of battle of words (and the use of data) over the status of the Southwest Florida housing market. One on side are reports that show the market in plunge-mode in pockets of Southwest...
CAPE CORAL, FL
floridarambler.com

Five Florida islands to discover while Sanibel rebuilds

I have visited Sanibel dozens of times over 40 years, and I’ve never had a trip there that I didn’t love. So I am sad to know that Hurricane Ian has put this island paradise out of commission for a while. It will be back, and so will...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Red tide map lighting up in SWFL

The Red Tide map’s lighting up on Friday, is not a good sign as our community works to recover from Hurricane Ian. Aboard the floating laboratory, the WT Hogarth Research Vessel, WINK News spotted the colors of the Gulf changing from brilliant blues to less-vibrant greens and murky browns.
LEE COUNTY, FL
SuncoastPost

Cortez Bait & Seafood – Get Fresh Stone Crabs and Seafood Straight from the Suncoast Waters

In the Sarasota and Bradenton area, we are fortunate to have access via a short trip to Cortez Bait & Seafood for the freshest seafood. Additionally, during this time of the year, it is the go-to place for stone crabs fresh from the waters off the Suncoast. Run by James ‘Wyre’ Lee, the initial wood shack that started this traditional fish market has continued to grow in the last few years to the expanded endeavor it is today. The business was started by an avid commercial fisherman who had spent a lifetime on the water, and that passion is seen in the offerings brought to customers daily. Only the highest quality fish, stone crab, and other options are available at Cortez Bait & Seafood.
BRADENTON, FL
srqmagazine.com

Extraordinary faculty leads to exceptional students

“This professor has pushed me to grow my research, writing and speaking abilities.”. “She provides a lot of real-life scenarios in her case studies and gives us examples of experiences she has had in the field.”. “This professor is relatable with his students and connects with them and he relates...
SARASOTA, FL
erienewsnow.com

Erie Resident Reflects on Condo Damage in Fort Myers

It's been one month since Hurricane Ian hit Florida, killing more than 100 people and causing billions of dollars in damage. The hurricane significantly damaged the properties of many Erieites, some of whom have moved to Florida in retirement, others who own vacation properties there. Among them is Frank Mezler,...
FORT MYERS, FL
a-z-animals.com

Dinosaur-Sized Alligator Strolls Through Florida Neighborhood on Their Evening Walk

Dinosaur-Sized Alligator Strolls Through Florida Neighborhood on Their Evening Walk. All in a day’s work for the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office! In this video, we see an enormous alligator casually stroll through a neighborhood in Venice, Florida as if they were one of the community. Our friendly alligator crosses lawns and front paths and wanders down the road, in no hurry whatsoever and seemingly unaware of the police escort. This amazing creature even stops to take a break on one front lawn. Walking on little legs is tiring you know!
VENICE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Lisa likely to develop in the Caribbean

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - “It ain’t over till it’s over” the famous line from the baseball legend Yogi Berra holds true for baseball and hurricane season. We continue to monitor an area of disturbed weather over the east central Caribbean. Conditions are becoming favorable for developing into a tropical depression or even a named storm by early next week. It is expected to move west into the west Caribbean and should stay to our south. The chance of developing into a named storm is high over the next 5 days.
SARASOTA, FL
floridaweekly.com

Hurricane Ian’s impact on Bonita-Springs Estero real estate market

Hurricane Ian was a huge, slow moving storm with winds just 2 miles per hour shy of being a category 5 storm. The hurricane’s wide path spans the Southwest Florida coast, yet destruction was highly localized with the direct waterfront areas suffering the most damage. The Bonita Springs-Estero area made out relatively well in comparison to many neighborhoods to both the north and south. Many are left wondering how this will affect the local real estate market.
ESTERO, FL
Herald-Tribune

Herald-Tribune

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sarasota, FL from Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

 http://heraldtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy