Experts offer advice on staying safe this Halloween
2 arrested for Church Street assault
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two men face aggravated assault charges following an incident on Church Street early Sunday morning. Police say it happened around 2:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found one person unconscious on the ground and two people restrained by witnesses. Police say 21-year-olds Gordon Horner of Johnson...
Scary Gary Halloween Forecast
Fairfax community welcomes home local man shot in hunting accident
FAIRFAX, Vt. (WCAX) - The Fairfax community Sunday held a rousing welcome home for a local man who was shot and nearly died after a hunting accident. Jamie Cameron was walking to a tree stand in the woods off of Main Road in Huntington when he was shot. The person who fired claimed he mistook Cameron for a bear. Cameron then spent 49 days in the hospital recovering. He finally made it back home and received a warm welcome Sunday. It’s something he says he’ll always remember.
Police encourage safe disposal of old prescriptions
Winooski superintendent says racist, homophobic language used at soccer game
Winooski’s superintendent says racist and homophobic language was used during a girl’s soccer game last week. From Devil’s Canyon to Deadman Crossing, Scary Gary has this Halloween day’s frightening forecast. Put ballots in the postbox today to make sure they arrive on time. Updated: 5 hours...
Spooky finds to celebrate Halloween at the Vermont historical society
Celebration of Life for Marshall Webb at Shelburne Farms
Winooski students-athletes allegedly face more racist language on soccer field
WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Winooski school officials are calling attention to what they say is another instance of racial slurs on the high school soccer field targeting their students. It happened at a BFA Fairfax and Winooski girl’s soccer game back on October 18th. Winooski Superintendent Sean McMannon is saying...
Fairfax community welcomes home Jamie Cameron
Search for two larceny suspects in South Burlington
South Burlington dog park to open following compliance issues
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new South Burlington dog park is getting ready to open its gates. The Wheeler Dog Park has been in the works for years. It was originally slated to open over the summer but was put on hold after ADA compliance and other issues caused delays.
Put ballots in the postbox today to make sure they arrive on time
UVM students find greener way of gathering food waste
Vermont born musician reflects on new album, “Stick Season”
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont musician has garnered national attention for his New England-inspired album, “Stick Season.”. We first had Noah Kahan on WCAX back in January of 2021, talking about songwriting from home during the pandemic. The Strafford native has since released two albums, and his...
13th Annual Halloween Bike Parade rolls through Burlington
What to Do: Saturday, October 29
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at what to do this Saturday. There are many Halloween events throughout the state this weekend, including in towns like Winooski, Richmond, Middlebury, Rutland, White River Junction, and Plattsburgh. These towns are hosting events in their downtown areas that feature trick-or-treating, costume parades, pumpkin carving, and more.
Vt. Capitol Police get utility terrain vehicle, barricades
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Capitol Police have rolled out a new utility terrain vehicle and other special equipment to protect the Statehouse. The UTV and storage trailers for fencing barricades were paid for by a $70,000 grant from the Department of Homeland Security. The equipment is intended for public places without intense security measures like the Capitol complex.
Milton man faces criminal charges after crash that killed his two young daughters
LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - A Milton man faces criminal charges nearly a year after a crash that killed his two young daughters on an interstate highway in New Hampshire. A grand jury indicted Jordan Couture on two counts of negligent homicide. He is accused of losing control of his truck in Littleton last December.
Camp Ta-Kum-Ta benefit offers Halloween fun
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Many people will be looking for frightening fun Monday night and they can find it at the Reeve’s Haunted House in Essex. As Elissa Borden reports, the elaborate setup in the local family’s basement directly benefits Camp-Ta-Kum-Ta. You’d never guess it by looking at their house but Tom and Erika Reeves aren’t big Halloween people. “Well, I can’t watch a scary movie but I love building and I love creating,” Erika said.
