East Longmeadow, MA

Changes coming to mattress, textile disposal starting next week

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A statewide ban will go into effect in a few days that will prohibit throwing away mattresses in the trash. Starting Tuesday, November 1, discarding mattresses in the trash will be illegal in Massachusetts. Western Mass News spoke with Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli, who said the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection made the decision to have mattresses recycled after almost a year of discussion.
Why are MA Residents Displaying Purple Porch Lights in October?

If you have been driving around lately, you may have seen purple lights displayed outside of people's homes. I for one have seen purple lights integrated into other Halloween decorations and lights throughout the Berkshires including Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and Lee. This makes sense as purple looks good against orange and red to celebrate and support Halloween.
Westfield’s Mama Cakes to close next month

A popular Westfield bakery will close its doors next month, according to a Facebook post from the business’s owners. Mama Cakes, which opened in 2012, will hold a “grand closing” celebration from Nov. 9 to 12, the owners said on Saturday. “We did not make this decision...
3 Great Pizza Places in Massachusetts

If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is list of three amazing pizza spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Longmeadow Daze: A Lesser Rally for the Post-Lesser Era…

Longmeadow Daze is an occasional series about Longmeadow politics & government. LONGMEADOW—This well-heeled, even patrician suburb of Springfield was once a Republican paradise. The GOP held sway over nearly every state and local office. Not it is an as integral part of the local Democratic coalition. On Tuesday outgoing State Senator Eric Lesser, State Rep Brian Ashe and the Democratic Town Committee were rallying for Ludlow State Rep Jake Oliveira in his quest to matriculate to the Senate.
Agawam man charged with motor vehicle homicide after striking, killing bicyclist in East Longmeadow

EAST LONGMEADOW – A 27-year-old Agawam man has been charged with motor vehicle homicide in the death of a Springfield bicyclist. William Lowe is being accused of initially fleeing from the crash after allegedly striking the bicyclist at about 6:20 p.m., Thursday, on North Main Street near the intersection of Speight Arden. He turned himself into police on Friday and was charged with motor vehicle homicide, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident resulting in death and driving with a suspended license, East Longmeadow Police said.
Milford Rushes Past Franklin and Into First Place Tie

FRANKLIN, Mass. – When Milford was putting together its game plan for Friday night’s visit to Pisini Stadium, the Hawks thought there were opportunities to attack Franklin’s defense with the passing game, trying to utilize their weapons on the edges. After 24 minutes, the game plan was boiled down to line up behind the big offensive line and let the running game do the work.
