Investing in 2022 has been a challenge in every sense of the word. All three major U.S. stock indexes -- the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite -- have tumbled into a bear market, with peak losses ranging from 22% to as much as 38% since hitting their respective all-time highs. There's been no solace in the bond market, either, with bonds producing their worst full-year return ever!

3 DAYS AGO