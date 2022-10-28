Read full article on original website
Amazon CFO says tech giant is preparing for ‘what could be a slower growth period’
Amazon founder and chairman Jeff Bezos last week issued a warning sign of sorts, tweeting that “the probabilities in this economy tell you to batten down the hatches.”. It seems Amazon is following that mantra to some extent with ongoing inflation and recessionary fears. Speaking to reporters following Amazon’s...
Amazon and Meta stocks have lost roughly $160 billion in market cap after a Big Tech earnings ‘horror show’
The Dow Jones just wrapped its fourth positive week in a row, but don’t let that fool you. Big Tech leaders like Amazon and Meta underperformed in their third-quarter earnings reports this week in a trend that Wedbush’s tech analyst Dan Ives called a Big Tech “horror show.”
2 Warren Buffett Stocks With 95% and 157% Upside, According to Wall Street
Investing in 2022 has been a challenge in every sense of the word. All three major U.S. stock indexes -- the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite -- have tumbled into a bear market, with peak losses ranging from 22% to as much as 38% since hitting their respective all-time highs. There's been no solace in the bond market, either, with bonds producing their worst full-year return ever!
Stocks rise on Wall Street as earnings reports roll in
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as traders take in a heavy round of earnings reports from big U.S. companies. The S&P 500 rose 0.9% as of 10:04 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 155 points, or 0.5%, to 31,652 and the Nasdaq rose 1.6%. Smaller company stocks outpaced the broader market. The Russell 2000 jumped 1.7%.
Amazon share collapse wipes £10billion off Bezos fortune
JEFF Bezos saw his fortune tumble by around £10bn after a ‘nightmare’ update from Amazon sent shares sharply lower. The 58-year-old has a near-10pc stake in the firm he founded in 1994, making him the world’s fourth richest person. But Amazon shares fell by as much...
Physical silver drawdowns surge on global bullion exchanges
Physical withdrawals from bullion exchanges have reached historic highs. The silver price has continued to decline despite the shortage of the underlying asset. Renowned analyst expects silver to be "the trade of the decade." This is the tale of two markets rolled up messily into one. For starters, the international...
Why These Two Experts Are Bullish on AMZN
Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report stock performance in 2022 has been controversial. Wall Street analysts were confident that the company would see a turnaround in the second half of 2022 as inflationary pressures gradually eased. However, inflation didn't ease, and Amazon's stock hasn't risen. But as fearful investors...
GSK share price gains momentum ahead of earnings: is it a buy?
GlaxoSmithKline shares have staged a strong recovery recently. Focus shifts to the upcoming Q3 results and update. Analysts expect that its total turnover rose to 7.3 billion pounds. GlaxoSmithKline (LON: GSK) share price has made a strong rebound recently as investors buy the company’s dip. The shares jumped to a...
Apple's strong fourth quarter leaves analysts optimistic in a sea of tech disappointment
Apple reported a record September quarter with $90.15 billion in revenue, and analysts are optimistic that the company will remain strong in the December quarter. After Apple's earnings report and conference call, analysts have shared their reactions to the company's numbers and remarks. While Apple didn't provide specific guidance about the fiscal Q1 of 2023, analysts expect the company will fair better than other large tech companies.
Elon Musk says Tesla's value could soar to $4.4 trillion, Twitter might be worth $400 billion, and the Fed should cut rates. Here are his 10 best quotes from a Q3 earnings call.
Elon Musk said Tesla's value could exceed $4.4 trillion, and Twitter could be worth $400 billion. The Tesla CEO said he's not an investor like Warren Buffett, and teased a $10 billion stock buyback. Musk warned he's seeing deflation, and said the Fed has hiked interest rates too much. Elon...
Sales slump at Facebook parent Meta, stock tumbles
NEW YORK — Meta, the parent company of Facebook, reported a second consecutive quarter of declining sales on Wednesday, as the company contends with a widespread drop in online ad spending and rising competition from TikTok. In addition, an Apple iOS privacy update last year, which limits the capability...
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
Amazon stock plunges 14% after poor prediction for holiday quarter
Amazon shocked investors on Thursday after the company projected a drop in revenue for this holiday quarter, with shares dropping 14% in response during after-hours trading. The e-commerce powerhouse and other Big Tech companies are encountering the same issue — Americans are wary of spending freely with the looming threat of recession and investors are less willing to take risks as a result.
Gilead stock is not out of room to run just yet: Truist
Truist says Gilead stock is a "buy" with upside to $91 a share. Analyst Robyn Karnauskas is bullish on its oncology pipeline. Shares of the biotech firm already ended 20% up this week. Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) ended this week up nearly 20% after reporting its quarterly results that...
IDS share price staged a comeback: Is Royal Mail a good buy?
IDS (LON: IDS) share price popped by more than 6% on Monday as investors focused on the latest Royal Mail strike news. The stock rose to a high of 206.50p, which was the highest point since mid-October. It remains down by about 60% this year. Royal Mail strike update. International...
Stock market news live updates: Stocks surge as Apple boom outweighs Amazon miss
U.S. equities rallied Friday, as an earnings beat from Apple helped stocks elbow their way past a week of Wall Street misses for Big Tech. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced more than 800 points, or 2.6%, to a two-month high, as it also notched a fourth-straight week of gains and its best week of the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXI) rose 2.9%. The moves came even as Treasury yields climbed back above 4%.
XPO Logistics Reports Mixed Q3 Earnings
XPO Logistics Inc XPO reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 7% year-on-year, to $3.04 billion, missing the consensus of $3.10 billion. Excluding Q3 FY21 revenue from the company's intermodal operation, which was sold in March 2022, Q3 FY22 revenue increased year-over-year by 3%. Segment Revenue: North American Less-Than-Truckload Segment...
Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Tesla, Alphabet: Earnings, Criminal Probe Report Draw Retail Investors' Attention To These 5 Stocks Today
U.S. markets closed mixed on Thursday, with the Nasdaq ending the session down over 2%, as Big Tech earnings disappointed the Street. While earnings-led stock movements are grabbing retail investors’ eyeballs in most cases, the revelation of a previously undisclosed criminal investigation is the reason why another company is attracting attention. Here’s what’s happening with the top five names that are grabbing retail investors’ attention on Friday morning.
Amazon stock shares drop nearly 20% on weak holiday sales predictions
Amazon appears to joining other tech giants in their disappointing turn out on Wall Street as the holiday season approaches.
Apple reports record revenue but disappoints on iPhone and services
Apple (AAPL) reported its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, reporting record revenue but missing analysts' expectations in key categories such as iPhone and services. Here are the numbers that came down Thursday from the iPhone-maker, as compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue: $90.15 billion actual versus $88.64 billion expected. EPS: $1.29 actual...
