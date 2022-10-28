Read full article on original website
Halloween festivities take over Wichita streets ahead of the big day
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It was all-things Halloween Sunday as kids got ready for one of their favorite holidays. "He wanted to be a… what are you? A pumpkin? A pumpkin," said Justine Daragatz and her son Sebastian. "You get to dress up and be whatever you want," said...
Crews letting massive Evergreen Recycle fire burn itself out
PARK CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - Fire crews on scene of a massive fire at a Park City wood recycling plant are letting the fire burn itself out. Local fire department worked through the night keeping the fire at Evergreen Recycle under control. The fire broke out around 7:30 p.m. Sunday...
Riverside Dental continues Halloween tradition with festive parody film
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - With a new Halloween season upon us, Wichita's Riverside Dental is getting everyone in the mood. Instead of creeping through 'Thriller' or inviting you to be their 'Guests', like they have in years past, this year the team is transporting us back to a time of flappers, jazz musicians, and bartenders who were keeping the mood lively....but it quickly changes.
'Artic Adventure' exhibit opening at Exploration Place
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Exploration Place is presenting the new Arctic Adventure Experience, an immersive holiday themed exhibit they call a "polar playground". The Arctic Adventure will be held from in their renovated temporary exhibit gallery from Nov. 4 to Jan. 8 and offers:. Sock skating on synthetic ice. Interactive...
Best friends turned ghost hunters
WELLINGTON, Kan. (KAKE) - A group of best friends have found a deeper bond through the COVID Pandemic in the most unconventional way. The two married couples (Erin & Doug Prickett and Chris & Rhonda Kimmell) began their paranormal adventures by going on drives out to local cemeteries and abandoned houses.
Kechi officer used license plate reader tech to track estranged wife, police say
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A former lieutenant of the Kechi Police Department was arrested on suspicion of using a Wichita Police Department license plate reader to stalk his estranged wife. Victor Heiar took advantage of his position in the Kechi Police Department to use the Flock License Plate Reader system...
Former Wichita officer gets probation in attempted child exploitation and stalking cases
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A former Wichita police officer has been sentenced to three years of probation for attempted child exploitation and stalking charges. The Sedgwick County district attorney's office said 31-year-old Thomas Wallace pleaded guilty on August 4 to two counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a child and a misdemeanor count of stalking. District Judge Jeffrey Syrios sentenced him Monday.
Family friend of three Kansas women who died in crash speaks out
A close friend of one of the women who died in a three-car collision on the Kansas Turnpike on Saturday afternoon is remembering her today. The accident, which happened just before 2 pm Saturday afternoon along I-35 near Belle Plaine, killed three people and injured four more. State troopers say...
Authorities to conduct DUI checkpoint in Sedgwick County this weekend
DERBY, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with the Derby Police Department, will conduct a sobriety checkpoint Saturday night. A release from the sheriff's office said the checkpoint will run from 10 p.m. on November 5 to 2:30 a.m. the following morning. The location(s) was not disclosed.
3 dead in Sumner County wreck
SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) reports that a three-vehicle accident took place just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon along I-35, at mile marker 26.4 northbound in Sumner County. According to the KHP report, a Honda Accord driven by 37-year-old Sheena Nicole Harroald of Wichita was...
Wichita drag show goes on while protesters make their voices heard
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A party and drag show called "Monster Mash" happened Friday at the Chainlink Gallery Place after originally being scheduled at Towne West Square. This all comes after a series of claims that Kansas was sponsoring the event and other drag shows in Wichita. The controversy surrounding...
Sheriff's office identifies inmate who died at Sedgwick County Jail
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate who was found unresponsive Monday morning. The sheriff's office said in a release that 40-year-old Michael Patrick O'Neill, of Wichita, was found in his cell at around 7:30 a.m. He was declared dead shortly after fire department and EMS personnel arrived at the jail.
Kansas man arrested for allegedly circulating fake money
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Tanner Mora of Arkansas City has been arrested for allegedly passing counterfeit money around the community. The Arkansas City Police Department says that it got several reports from local businesses and vendors at the Arkalalah festival about fake $20 and $100 bills. They say that Mora...
City of Wichita gathering feedback on Douglas improvements west of Delano
The City of Wichita opened a Forum and survey for people to share their opinions on a project to improve a section of Douglas Avenue in the Delano area. The $4.9 million construction project would include changes on the road from Meridian to Seneca. It would add bike lanes, parking, art features and more, but the plans are not finalized.
Kansas Water Office to discuss water issues in south-central Kansas, state
Kansas (KAKE) - The Kansas Water Office’s (KWO) Equus-Walnut Regional Advisory Committee (RAC) will hold a meeting on Thursday, November 3rd at 1:000 p.m. This meeting have a meeting to discuss current water issues affecting the region as well as the state. The meeting is open to the public,...
Andover recovery picks up 6 months after tornado touched down
Last time we talked to Taylor Train, it was inside the ruins of his Andover home just days after the EF-3 tornado that devastated the area in April came barreling in. Now just 6 months later and a entirely new home is taking shape where his old one once was.
Harvey County driver's license office to temporarily close; here's what to do if you need a new license
HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - The driver's license office at the Harvey County Courthouse will temporarily close as of Tuesday, Nov. 8 due to personnel changes. The office is anticipated to reopen in the future. However, there is not a definitive timeline when that will be at this time. Harvey...
