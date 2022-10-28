ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

High School Football PRO

Monroe, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Pineville High School football team will have a game with Ouachita Parish High School on October 31, 2022, 15:30:00.
PINEVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

The Union Parish Farmers look to face unbeaten Carroll Bulldogs for the district title game in week 10

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — All signs point towards another high school football state championship for the Union Parish Farmer. Trayvion Holly led the rushing attack against Wossman on Friday for the district win. Holly with a first-half performance before retiring for the remainder of the game. Trayvion had 14 carries for 209 yards and […]
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe woman awarded grant for supporting children of NELA

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe resident has been awarded $25,000 in recognition of her extraordinary work for the children of Louisiana. Jan B. Daniels won the Blue Cross Foundation Angel Award. Daniels, one of nine Louisiana residents to receive the award, is the youth development coordinator at the Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Steady stream of early voters in Ouachita Parish

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Early voting in Ouachita parish began Oct. 25, 2022. According to the Registrar of Voters in Ouachita parish, Isabelle Butler, they’ve seen a steady stream of about 500 voters show up each day. With only one and a half day’s left to cast a ballot...
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Ruston/WM tickets on sale Monday morning

Hoss Garrett Stadium will be the site of one of the premier high school games in the state in 2022 when 5th ranked Ruston (8-1) hosts 7th ranked West Monroe (7-1) at 7 p.m. Friday. In addition to the District 2-5A title, playoff seeding is on the line for both...
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Louisiana police respond to two deadly Halloween crashes in NELA

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating two deadly crashes, one in Natchitoches Parish and one in Winn Parish, that happened in the morning hours of Halloween. LSP responded to a two-vehicle crash around 7 a.m. on U.S. 84 east of Clarence. Officials say the victim, Thomas Kennedy...
WINN PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

KNOE Halloween Evening forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler

Early voting began October 25th and will go until November 1st. So far, Ouachita Parish has seen a steady stream of roughly 500 early voters per day.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Construction worker dies after Ruston site caves-in

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 31, 2022, shortly after 9 AM, a construction worker, 62-year-old James Burch, was pronounced dead after the site caved in on Lee Avenue in Ruston, La. As of now, officials have not released the identification of the victim. The cause of the cave-in is unknown at this time. […]
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

WMPD PD K-9 unit looking for votes

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe Police Department’s Belgian Malinois, Darko, is looking for votes in an online voting contest for a chance to win $2,500. The grant from Aftermath is up for grabs to the top four dogs with the most votes. The winnings can only be...
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

EARLY VOTING OUACHITA PARISH

Jo Ann Deal from BBB shares tips to avoid home improvement scams.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Crash near Farmerville involves school bus

FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - An accident occurred today near Farmerville on Highway 165 around 4:00 p.m. involving an SUV and school bus. The bus was carrying approximately 20 students at the time of the accident. According to Louisiana State Police, no injuries or fatalities were reported with this accident.
FARMERVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

El Dorado funeral home is the oldest funeral in Arkansas

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Until December 2, 2022, the Perry’s Funeral Chapel will host an exhibit of the establishment’s history. The chapel is 100 years old and it is the oldest funeral home in the State of Arkansas. The funeral home is located at 312 West Oak Street in El Dorado, Ark.
EL DORADO, AR
KNOE TV8

Caldwell Parish crash kills one, injures another

CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police Troop F is investigating a deadly crash that happened in Caldwell Parish on Oct. 27, 2022, just after 5:00 p.m. LSP responded to a two-vehicle crash Thursday that happened on Louisiana Hwy. 126 at Cut Thru Rd. The crash killed 66-year-old Robert Holden.
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

One person escapes RV fire in Monroe, another person dies

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A recreational vehicle fire in Monroe took the life of a man in the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. The Monroe Fire Department says they were called to the 2100 block of Louisville Ave. just before 6 a.m. where they found the RV engulfed in flames.
MONROE, LA

