cornpop&thebadboys
3d ago
Arkansas should focus on real criminals and stop picking on the local stoners ...
Loyalty Inc
3d ago
sounds like ADC is not working if it were people wouldn't continue going back and forth so we need to come up with a better solution also people's getting punished for their addiction instead of we coming up with solution to help they addiction.
John Nesbitt
3d ago
if we keep filling .then they will never be enough room.we need to stop .all the laws and law maker need to spend time with ADC,and I bet then the problem would never be a problem Again.trust me I've been there
Marijuana issue may weed out some decisions for Arkansas employers
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The marijuana ballot issue has caused a stir in many states, including Arkansas. For Arkansas employers, the complete impact of the issue passing is a little unknown. Currently, the state’s law prohibits an employer from discriminating against an employee or applicant if they’re a medical marijuana patient or caregiver. However, […]
easttexasradio.com
Arkansas Man Jailed In Hopkins County On Multiple Charges
Authorities notified Hopkins County Deputies that a vehicle someone possibly stole was heading east on I-30 toward Hopkins County. They located and attempted to stop it at the 121-mile marker in Sulphur Springs. When the driver pulled over, he got out but fled into a brushy area. The 25-year-old Arkansas man was arrested about an hour later. He was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest or detention, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and Ellis County warrants.
KHBS
Arkansas candidate for state auditor arrested
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A candidate for Arkansas State Auditor was arrested Friday. Diamond Arnold-Johnson was arrested after a warrant was issued on a charge of felony terroristic threatening, according to Little Rock Police. She was booked into the Pulaski County Jail. Arnold-Johnson, 32, is a Democrat. She is...
Arkansas Department of Corrections enforcement effort underway for Halloween
The Arkansas Department of Corrections issued a release detailing its enforcement efforts that will take place before, during and after Halloween regarding registered sex offenders.
Police officers across Arkansas work to prevent drug abuse
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Last year 146 people in Pulaski County died of an overdose— and police departments across the state have continued working to prevent drug abuse. Every year Arkansans drop off unwanted medication in part of Drug Take-Back Day. “Last year, we recovered almost 13...
KTBS
Arkansas Attorney General warns of fentanyl disguised as candy as Halloween approaches
TEXARKANA, Ark. – As Halloween approaches, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge calls on parents and kids to be cautious about fentanyl disguised as candy. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), brightly colored ‘rainbow fentanyl’ looking like candy has been seized in 26 states. Drug cartels...
cenlanow.com
Mistake resets parole eligibility for many Arkansas inmates
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 24, 2022, The Arkansas Department of Corrections admitted to a legislative committee that it had misinterpreted one element of parole eligibility law for seven years. Because of this, over 100 inmates were released on parole early as a result of the mistake, and two others were released, then re-incarcerated within days.
thecentersquare.com
Opponents of Arkansas ballot measure fear it will lead to full-time Legislature
(The Center Square) - An opponent of a ballot measure that would give the lawmakers the power to call for a special session said he thinks it is a step toward a full-time Legislature. Currently, the law only allows the governor to call for a special session and the governor...
brproud.com
Louisiana Physician and LPN indicted for illegally obtaining, distributing controlled substances
SHREVEPORT, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana physician and licensed practical nurse have been indicted for obtaining and distributing controlled substances illegally. Dr. Jeffrey L. Evans, Jr., 65, of Mansfield, and Debra E. Craig, 66, of Converse, were both indicted for illegally obtaining and distributing controlled substances, according to a press release from the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana.
Yellow Arkansas school buses going green with $4M EPA program
Four Arkansas school districts will give their students cleaner rides with a Wednesday announcement of federal grants for electric school buses.
ualrpublicradio.org
Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks to supporters heading into final week of campaign
With just over a week before Election Day, Republican candidate for Arkansas governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is taking part in a final series of get out the vote rallies around the state. On Sunday, she held a campaign event in Arkansas’ capital city. In a ballroom at the Delta Hotel,...
Affidavit shows Arkansas auditor candidate admitted using Facebook to threaten lawyer, judge
Police claim in an affidavit used to swear out a Pulaski County warrant shows a candidate for Arkansas state auditor admitted in court to posting threats toward a former county prosecutor who is now a judge-elect.
Study shows Arkansas is one of the hardest states to vote in
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — A non-partisan academic study recently released by Northern Illinois University placed Arkansas 48th out of 50 states in a list of how easy it is to vote in the states. The study says there are numerous reasons why Arkansas is ranked 48th. “There’s laws that restrict absentee ballot distribution by […]
Arkansas United offering Spanish translation services at polls
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas United (AU), a statewide nonprofit organization, will be offering translation services and assistance for Spanish-speaking voters during the 2022 election. The organization will host a "Party at the Polls" on Saturday, November 5 with Spanish translators available at key early-voting locations in Pulaski, Benton, and...
Podcasters lure Arkansas cold case killer out from silence
An Arkansas cold case quickly heated up as social media may have lured the cross-country killer out of silence nearly two decades later.
thv11.com
Arkansas man pleads guilty to stealing millions in Medicare fraud
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Lavaca man pleaded guilty on Thursday in federal court for profiting from millions of dollars in healthcare fraud over the course of four years. Billy Joe Taylor, 43, admitted that he submitted and received thousands of Medicare claims for lab tests that were never ordered between 2017 and 2021.
fox8live.com
Arkansas officials searching for missing hiker from Baton Rouge
PONCA, Ark. (WAFB) - Officials and volunteers in one part of Arkansas are searching for a missing hiker from Baton Rouge. Authorities say Clinton “Preston” Smith, 67, did not return from hiking along the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail within Buffalo National River in Newton County, Arkansas. Rangers believe Smith began...
Election officials say turnout is higher after week one of early voting
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Week two of early voting is in full swing. If you haven't cast your ballot yet, you still have some time and election officials say turnout is pretty strong this year. As more Arkansans make their way to the polls, election commissions are keeping a...
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Oct. 23 - 29:. 1. Man arrested in West Helena after pleading for life on Facebook, claiming he was abducted. A 26-year-old man pleaded for help on Facebook Tuesday morning...
Officials release more information on Monroe motorhome fire that claimed the life of Texas man
UPDATE (10/31/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 31, 2022, the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal released more information about the fatal motorhome fire that took place on October 27, 2022, on Louisville Avenue in Monroe, La. On October 27, 2022, Monroe Fire was dispatched to a reported RV fire on a commercial property. Upon […]
