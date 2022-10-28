1-on-1 with Jerod Smalley: Ohio State Preview
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) –Andrew Clay talks with NBC4 Sports Director Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) to discuss Penn State’s matchup with no. 2 Ohio State. Penn State is coming off a 45-17 win over Minnesota in the White Out.
The Nittany Lions have lost the last five meetings with the Buckeyes, but Ohio State hasn't played at a full Beaver Stadium since 2018.
