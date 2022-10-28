Read full article on original website
Related
wtva.com
MSU AD John Cohen steps down to take same job at Auburn
Mississippi State athletics director John Cohen left the university to become the new AD at Auburn. Mississippi State athletics director John Cohen has informed the university he is leaving, and the expectation is he will become the new AD at Auburn. Auburn named former Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen...
Mississippi junior high basketball coach without job, arrested after reportedly bringing marijuana onto campus
A Mississippi junior high basketball coach is without a job and behind bars after reportedly being found with marijuana on campus. WCBI in Columbus reports that Horatio Jackson, 25, is charged with felony possession of marijuana. Jackson was the Caledonia Junior High basketball coach and also taught social studies to...
Tupelo tops Clinton 35-7 to move to 10-0, clinch Region 2 title (Photos)
TUPELO — Ty Hardin's Golden Wave clinched the Region 2-6A title and earned home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with a 35-7 win over Clinton Friday night at Renasant Field. Tupelo (10-0) can finish out the season with a perfect record with a win over Germantown next Friday night. Photos by ...
Mjracle Sheppard discusses Mississippi State commitment
It takes a lot of trust for a player to be that first commitment in a class for a coach that’s just getting started in the head chair. Trust is something that Mjracle Sheppard has a lot of in Sam Purcell, though. The Montverde (Fla.) standout had offers from around the country including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Vanderbilt, Wisconsin, Xavier and Georgia Tech and the latter two were among her final three with the Bulldogs of MSU.
wtva.com
One dead in Sunday night homicide in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Columbus are investigating a killing Sunday night near Sim Scott Park. Officers say they got called before 8 p.m. to show up in the 700 block of 21st Avenue North. The initial word from emergency responders was that there had been a shooting.
Amory, October 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Caledonia High School basketball team will have a game with Amory High School on October 31, 2022, 14:00:01. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
wcbi.com
Columbus police investigate deadly shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus police say a man is dead after a shooting Sunday night. Interim police Chief Doran Johnson says the man was shot in the chest. It’s unclear if anyone has been arrested in connection to the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 662-494-0109.
wtva.com
UPDATE: Coroner says man shot dead in SUV in Columbus homicide
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — New information is out concerning the Sunday night homicide in Columbus. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant has identified the victim as Sammie Corder, 67, of Columbus. According to Merchant, Corder was sitting in his sport utility vehicle outside his home on 21st Street North when...
Mississippi high school football playoff brackets: Game times, matchups for MHSAA playoffs
The Mississippi (MHSAA) high school football playoffs have arrived. The Class 2A, 3A and 4A football playoffs kick off on Friday, November 4. The 1A, 5A and 6A playoffs start the following week. As the official digital content partner of the MHSAA, SBLive Sports has all of the football ...
Mississippi State Athletics: John Cohen steps out on Auburn job
Former Mississippi State athletic director, John Cohen has been hired as the new athletic director at Auburn University. Well, those who are reading this could have several different emotions. I’m sure some of you are happy and think that Cohen never did enough for Mississippi State University. I’m sure others are sad to see Cohen leave and believe he brought in the best coaches he could get at Mississippi State. Either way, it has now become official. John Cohen is headed to the plains of Auburn, Alabama, and has taken the job of athletic director at Auburn University.
wcbi.com
Argument at Sim Scott Park sends girl to hospital
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A girl is hit with a baseball bat and then gunfire rings out. Now, Columbus police are trying to find the shooter. The girl was hit in the head during an argument at Sim Scott Park on Wednesday evening. She was taken to the hospital...
LIVE UPDATES: No. 15 Ole Miss vs. Texas AM
Follow along for live updates on Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M.
wtva.com
Child in state custody after being found wandering street alone in Oktibbeha County
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Sheriff's investigators in Oktibbeha County say a little boy found walking alone on a road Monday morning is now in state custody. Someone found the child, believed to be 3-to-4 years old, on New Light Road near the Links Apartments. The child's parents were eventually...
wcbi.com
Pick-up and big rig collide on Highway 45, stall traffic for hours
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A crash stalled traffic on Highway 45 in Columbus for several hours today. A pick-up truck and a big rig collided sending them across the busy highway. The truck had heavy damage to the driver’s side wheel. The large hauler jackknifed and spilled diesel...
wtva.com
Columbus PD investigating attack on girl and shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Columbus are investigating an attack on a young girl and a shooting. Columbus Interim Police Chief Doran Johnson said the crimes happened Wednesday night, Oct. 26 in the Sim Scott Park neighborhood. According to investigators, a fight broke out at the park. A woman...
wtva.com
Several cars caught fire at Ashley Furniture
ECRU, Miss. - (WTVA) Some scary moments at one of the employee parking lots of Ashley Furniture in Ecru Saturday morning. Police chief Matt Stringer says a malfunctioned vehicle led to five cars catching on fire. He says the driver did not report someone hitting their car. The chief says...
Commercial Dispatch
Goings On With Grant: Sweet Peppers temporarily closing
Goodbyes don’t need to be forever. But still, I’m sorry to say Sweet Peppers Deli located at 2017 Hwy. 45 N. in Columbus will be temporarily closing on Monday for a month-long remodel. Owner John Bean told me it was time to update the aesthetic of the deli....
Commercial Dispatch
Police seek suspects in fatal Northside shooting
A man was fatally shot Sunday night on Northside, but police say details of the crime are still sketchy and suspects are at large. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identified the victim as Sammie Corder, 67. Columbus Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call in the 700 block...
Commercial Dispatch
Columbus looks at annexing areas east, southeast
Representatives from the Golden Triangle Planning and Development District pitched a proposal to annex two areas, one east and one southeast, of Columbus at Columbus City Council’s work session on Thursday. Vice Mayor Joseph Mickens and Ward 5 Councilman Stephen Jones contacted the GTPDD and asked for the proposal,...
wcbi.com
Columbus police search for burglars who stole thousands in power tools
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are asking for help finding some power tool burglars. There is surveillance footage from inside New Home Building Stores on Main Street. Investigators said the thieves took several thousand dollars worth of power tools. The store has been broken into, recently, before this...
Comments / 0