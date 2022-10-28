ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

KLTV

Longview ISD board moves forward on negotiations with abused students' families

KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Lorenz Maycher about the coming East Texas Pipe Organ Festival which Will be held in Kilgore for the first time since 2019. KLTV was given access to the Ramey House following a Saturday afternoon fire. The house's third floor sustained the majority of the fire damage while the lower floors, including the basement, sustained water damage.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Local nonprofit raises more than $30K for Longview ISD

LONGVIEW, Texas — Local nonprofit organization Simple Bare Necessities held their second annual 'Race for Dignity' 5K fun run on Oct. 22 and raised more than $30,000 to provide hygiene products for underprivileged kids in Longview ISD. Over 150 people came to support, which included Longview ISD high school...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Tyler museum honors oil magnate for 92nd anniversary of oil boom

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas African American Museum celebrated the 92nd anniversary of the East Texas oil boom with a focus on Joseph Jacob “Jake” Simmons Jr. The oil broker and civil rights activist traveled from Oklahoma to East Texas in the 1930s in search of oil. He’s known as an oil magnate and a wildcatter.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

No One Wants Beer and Pizza, Here is a List of Moving Companies in Tyler, TX

When we were first moving out of our parents' house, we would get our friends to help us move boxes and it would only take some beer and pizza to get people to help out. But as we all get a little older, and our bodies take more time to recover, beer and pizza are not enough to get us to help out when people are moving. If we have friends in a tough spot, of course we will help, but no one wants to help move. Which is why I wanted to put together this list of highest rated moving companies in the Tyler, Texas area.
TYLER, TX
B93

Tragic Crane Accident Leaves 1 Dead at this Texas Chemical Plant

A tragic accident left one worker dead at a Texas chemical plant. Nestled inside Longview, Texas is Eastman Chemical Co. The chemical plant is the largest industrial employer in the area employing around 1,500 workers. Joyce Crane is a crane service company with over 160 workers on its team. Some...
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

A Travel Website Found a Strange Highlight After Visiting Tyler, Texas

If someone from outside of the Tyler area were to ask me about some unique or popular places to visit while in town, there are several spots I could name. Off the top of my head, Goodman Museum, Rose Garden, Discovery Science Place and Stanley's Famous Pit Bar-B-Q come to mind. There's a lot more, of course. Well, a travel website, I'm assuming, came through Tyler and decided to give it's list of the "31 Best & Fun Things To Do In Tyler, Texas." The list was pretty good except for one weird entry that I've never seen on a list like this before.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Pedestrian killed, struck by two vehicles on Highway 31 in Smith County

TYLER, Texas — A pedestrian died while walking on State Highway 31 east of Tyler after he was struck by two vehicles driving early Saturday morning. Haley C. O’Brien, 23, of Bullard, was driving a 2021 Toyota Prius westbound on Highway 31 and Justin M. Tracey, 28 , of Flint, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 dead after Winona mobile home fire

WINONA, Texas (KETK) – An elderly man died early Monday morning after a mobile home fire in Winona, according to Smith County. Officials said Winona Fire responded to the call around 5:15 a.m., and began efforts to put out the fire at the scene in the 10700 block of CR 3168. The Smith County Fire […]
WINONA, TX
tpr.org

So far, voter turnout in Texas lags behind 2018

Through the first four days of early voting in Texas, turnout in most of the state’s largest counties is sluggish compared to the 2018 midterm elections. In Harris County, 263,820 people have cast ballots in person or by mail. With more than 2.5 million registered voters, the total so far represents just slightly more than a 10% participation rate. That’s compared to about 305,000, or more than 13%, during the first four days of early voting in 2018.
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

1 man dies after 4-vehicle crash in East Texas

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man died after a four-vehicle crash on Oct. 28 in East Texas, said DPS. The wreck took place on U.S. Highway 271 in Upshur County four miles north of Gilmer. A 2021 Kenworth trailer was heading south on Highway 271 while a Ford Taurus was moving north on the […]
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX

Community Policy