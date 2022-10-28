Read full article on original website
KLTV
Longview ISD board moves forward on negotiations with abused students' families
KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Lorenz Maycher about the coming East Texas Pipe Organ Festival which Will be held in Kilgore for the first time since 2019. KLTV was given access to the Ramey House following a Saturday afternoon fire. The house's third floor sustained the majority of the fire damage while the lower floors, including the basement, sustained water damage.
Local nonprofit raises more than $30K for Longview ISD
LONGVIEW, Texas — Local nonprofit organization Simple Bare Necessities held their second annual 'Race for Dignity' 5K fun run on Oct. 22 and raised more than $30,000 to provide hygiene products for underprivileged kids in Longview ISD. Over 150 people came to support, which included Longview ISD high school...
‘They’re working hard just to get by’: Texas congressman leads push for open enrollment outreach
As open enrollment for 2022 health care coverage approaches, there's a push to get more Texans insured.
These are the reddest and bluest counties in Texas, based on recent election results
No Democrat has won statewide office in Texas since 1994. But the margin between Republicans and Democrats in recent years has been narrowing.
KLTV
Tyler museum honors oil magnate for 92nd anniversary of oil boom
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas African American Museum celebrated the 92nd anniversary of the East Texas oil boom with a focus on Joseph Jacob “Jake” Simmons Jr. The oil broker and civil rights activist traveled from Oklahoma to East Texas in the 1930s in search of oil. He’s known as an oil magnate and a wildcatter.
No One Wants Beer and Pizza, Here is a List of Moving Companies in Tyler, TX
When we were first moving out of our parents' house, we would get our friends to help us move boxes and it would only take some beer and pizza to get people to help out. But as we all get a little older, and our bodies take more time to recover, beer and pizza are not enough to get us to help out when people are moving. If we have friends in a tough spot, of course we will help, but no one wants to help move. Which is why I wanted to put together this list of highest rated moving companies in the Tyler, Texas area.
Tragic Crane Accident Leaves 1 Dead at this Texas Chemical Plant
A tragic accident left one worker dead at a Texas chemical plant. Nestled inside Longview, Texas is Eastman Chemical Co. The chemical plant is the largest industrial employer in the area employing around 1,500 workers. Joyce Crane is a crane service company with over 160 workers on its team. Some...
15 injured in Texas school bus rollover Friday
Officials announced Saturday, that an infant, 12 students and two faculty members were all injured and transported to Palestine Regional Hospital after the Elkhart school bus rollover on Friday.
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In Texas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Man dies in early morning mobile home fire in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — An elderly man is dead following a Monday morning fire in Smith County. According to the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office, crews responded to a call around 5:20 a.m. regarding a mobile home fire in the 10700 block of County Road 3168 in Winona. The...
State of Texas: ‘We need something done now,’ Uvalde families confront DPS director
The head of Texas’ top law enforcement agency, Col. Steven McCraw, said the Department of Public Safety “did not fail” the Uvalde community in its response to the May 24 mass school shooting.
A Travel Website Found a Strange Highlight After Visiting Tyler, Texas
If someone from outside of the Tyler area were to ask me about some unique or popular places to visit while in town, there are several spots I could name. Off the top of my head, Goodman Museum, Rose Garden, Discovery Science Place and Stanley's Famous Pit Bar-B-Q come to mind. There's a lot more, of course. Well, a travel website, I'm assuming, came through Tyler and decided to give it's list of the "31 Best & Fun Things To Do In Tyler, Texas." The list was pretty good except for one weird entry that I've never seen on a list like this before.
Reward doubled for information into death of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Morales
The reward for information into the death of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Morales has been doubled. Officials suspect foul play since they found his remains in the search for Spc. Vanessa Guillen.
'The worst compensated job in Texas' | Texas is facing a worsening home caregiver shortage
AUSTIN, Texas — For more than two decades, Gene Rodgers has depended on a community-based caregiver to come into his home to help give him life-sustaining care that includes helping him in and out of bed, getting dressed and assisting him with meal preparation. It keeps the 67-year-old as...
Pedestrian killed, struck by two vehicles on Highway 31 in Smith County
TYLER, Texas — A pedestrian died while walking on State Highway 31 east of Tyler after he was struck by two vehicles driving early Saturday morning. Haley C. O’Brien, 23, of Bullard, was driving a 2021 Toyota Prius westbound on Highway 31 and Justin M. Tracey, 28 , of Flint, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
1 dead after Winona mobile home fire
WINONA, Texas (KETK) – An elderly man died early Monday morning after a mobile home fire in Winona, according to Smith County. Officials said Winona Fire responded to the call around 5:15 a.m., and began efforts to put out the fire at the scene in the 10700 block of CR 3168. The Smith County Fire […]
tpr.org
So far, voter turnout in Texas lags behind 2018
Through the first four days of early voting in Texas, turnout in most of the state’s largest counties is sluggish compared to the 2018 midterm elections. In Harris County, 263,820 people have cast ballots in person or by mail. With more than 2.5 million registered voters, the total so far represents just slightly more than a 10% participation rate. That’s compared to about 305,000, or more than 13%, during the first four days of early voting in 2018.
1 man dies after 4-vehicle crash in East Texas
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man died after a four-vehicle crash on Oct. 28 in East Texas, said DPS. The wreck took place on U.S. Highway 271 in Upshur County four miles north of Gilmer. A 2021 Kenworth trailer was heading south on Highway 271 while a Ford Taurus was moving north on the […]
Central Heights ISD cancels class Wednesday due to ‘increase in student illness’
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — Central Heights ISD in Nacogdoches announced that all students will have the day off on Wednesday due to a “large increase in student illness” during the first two days of the week. CHISD said that this allows custodial staff to focus on cleaning and disinfecting classrooms and common areas. Teachers and […]
East Texas churches coming together to pray at Downtown Tyler square ahead of satanic temple event
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — As it poured outside, East Texans prayed on Friday Afternoon ahead of an “unbatism event” that was scheduled by a DFW area satanic temple. “I wanted to get a group of people together to go down before the event tomorrow and just pray and exercise our freedom of religion,” said Lauren […]
