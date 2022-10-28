Read full article on original website
lastwordonsports.com
How The New Jersey Devils Are Winning The John Marino Trade
You never know how a move will pan out. Trades sometimes never work out the way you would like them to. It can propel you to new heights or bite you in the butt, and depending on what it took to get a player, you can lose on that trade. One team that made a slew of moves this off-season was the New Jersey Devils. One was signing two-time Stanley Cup Champion from the Tampa Bay Lightning, but the other two were trades. Vitek Vanecek was acquired on the second day of the NHL Draft and signed a three-year extension. But for this piece, we focus on New Jersey Devils’ defencemen, John Marino.
lastwordonsports.com
Anaheim Ducks Defenceman Out Long-Term
It’s impossible to avoid injuries. It is just the nature of the sport and the way hockey goes. We have seen numerous guys go down long-term with injuries. Aaron Ekblad, Josh Norris, Gabriel Landeskog, and Ondrej Palat, who recently went to the injured reserve, are all expected to miss time. A massive blow just occurred to the Anaheim Ducks, though, as defenceman Jamie Drysdale is out long-term with an injury.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ (Way Too Early) Trade Pieces for 2022-23
By playing their eighth game of the 2022-23 season (a 2-1 win against the Minnesota Wild), the Detroit Red Wings are officially 10 percent of the way through the season. With a record of 4-2-2, things are looking up for the team from “Hockeytown”, especially when considering all the bodies that are outside of the lineup for various reasons.
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Predictions: October 29th Including Edmonton Oilers vs Calgary Flames
Welcome back to another day of NHL Predictions. Each day, Last Word on Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives our predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. We also have a featured game of the day, which is considered must-watch TV. Today’s featured game is the Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames. be sure to check out our other slates of NHL Predictions too.
Yardbarker
Canadiens News & Rumors: Trades, Price & More
In this edition of the Montreal Canadiens News & Rumors rundown, the Canadiens make a trade to bolster their defense in the minor leagues. They also have players building themselves reputations and raising their value prior to contract extension talks. Finally, Carey Price addresses the media and makes a declaration about his intentions for the future.
Fox47News
Here's who is returning as Detroit Red Wings celebrate 1997 & 1998 Stanley Cups this week
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the 1997 and 1998 Stanley Cup wins this week, and dozens of former players and legends will return for the celebration. According to the Detroit Red Wings, they will celebrate the 1997 Stanley Cup Championship team on...
lastwordonsports.com
Not All Vancouver Canucks Options Are on the Table
The Vancouver Canucks options post-2021-22 seemed simple. Extend Boudreau, trade J.T. Miller, sign Bo Horvat, get a right-handed defenceman, and either sign or trade Brock Boeser. Exactly one of those things happened. An off-season filled with intrigue and not much else made for a risky 2022-23 season and fair to say the gamble didn’t pay off.
The Hockey Writers
Wild Gameday Preview: Detroit Red Wings – 10/29/22
The Minnesota Wild are going into tonight’s game with a winning streak for the first time this season. Their recent play has been reminiscent of the 2021-22 team that broke team records for wins and most points in a single season, helping to quell the fears that rose from three losses in a row to start the 2022-23 campaign.
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Rumour: Former Head Coach Would Like to Coach Original Six Franchise
One thing that can make or break a team is coaching. Finding the right head coach can propel a team to new heights. This offseason we saw the coaching carousel take place. For example, the Boston Bruins, Vegas Golden Knights, and Philadelphia Flyers hired new coaches and it is paying off early. One man who is missed behind the bench is former Head Coach Barry Trotz. As of recently, he has spoken out about his head coaching availability.
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Predictions: October 29 Including Toronto Maple Leafs vs Los Angeles Kings
Welcome back to another day of NHL Predictions. Each day, Last Word on Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives our predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. We also have a featured game of the day, which is considered must-watch TV. Today’s featured game is the Toronto Maple Leafs vs Los Angeles Kings.
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Predictions: October 31 Including Washington Capitals vs Carolina Hurricanes
Welcome back to another day of NHL Predictions. Each day, Last Word on Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives our predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. We also have a featured game of the day, which is considered must-watch TV. Today’s featured game is the Carolina Hurricanes and the Washington Capitals.
NHL
Sharpen Up: October 31, 2022 | Sabres face Red Wings tonight
The Buffalo Sabres face the Detroit Red Wings tonight at KeyBank Center as the team's four-game homestand continues. Faceoff is at 7 p.m. on MSG and WGR 550 with pregame coverage on MSG beginning at 6:30. Tickets are on sale now. Here's what you need to know. Last week's big...
lastwordonsports.com
Sean Monahan’s Resurgence Provides Canadiens With Options
When the Calgary Flames dealt Sean Monahan to the Canadiens this past offseason, he was considered to be just a cap dump. The Flames even had to throw in a 2025 first-rounder to get the Canadiens to take on Monahan’s contract. However, Sean Monahan has fit in beautifully with the Habs thus far. His resurgence is making this deal look like a steal early on. Monahan is only three years removed from his 82-point campaign. He’s experienced setbacks in his career since but appears to have regained his scoring touch.
Yardbarker
Blue Jackets News & Rumors: Finland, Injuries & Finding Positives
For anyone involved invested in the Blue Jackets, that should be the first course of action to take given the way their recent games have gone. The past cannot be changed. Tomorrow is a new day and a new opportunity to improve. If the Blue Jackets are going to find their way out of this mess, they have to do it together as a team.
lastwordonsports.com
New Jersey Devils Forward Placed on IR
Tough news out of New Jersey today, as Ondrej Palat has been placed on Injured Reserve. The move is retroactive to Oct. 24. The nature of the injury is still unknown. It is unclear when the injury occurred. In the October 24th game, Palat logged a season-high 20:42 of ice time. He has missed the past two games for the Devils, both of them victories for the club. The 5-3-0 Devils are hoping they can continue this early success in his absence.
lastwordonsports.com
Fantasy Hockey 2022-23 Week 4: Studs, Duds, and Sleepers
Every Monday, Last Word on Hockey will survey the Fantasy Hockey landscape and select a handful of players to assist in your weekly match. We will attempt to select “Studs” who may be available in your league as opposed to who we know are already owned by other teams. The “Duds” will most certainly be taken and will serve as a warning when you have “who do I start/sit” questions. The “Sleepers” will be almost exclusively available in most leagues. We will also attempt to have a mix of players that will apply to traditional leagues as well as banger leagues. All ownership numbers are based on Sunday research and may be slightly different at the time of publication. Here are our selections for Week 4:
lastwordonsports.com
New York Rangers Defence Is To Blame for Team Struggles
The New York Rangers got off to an exciting 2-0 start to the season after beating two strong teams. It appeared the squad had picked up where they left off after last year’s run to the conference finals. But since then, the wheels have spun a bit for the Rangers. They have gone 1-3-2 since those first two wins and have now lost four straight games. The only win came at home against the 1-5-1 Anaheim Ducks.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Most Valuable Trade Assets
Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman is known for his patience, but patience does not mean passivity. His offseason makeover proved that he is ready to be more active in building this team into a playoff contender. Whether it’s for the future or for more immediate help, it’s not hard to imagine Yzerman making one or more trades this season.
markerzone.com
CANUCKS REPORTEDLY HOLDING BIG PRESS CONFERENCE ON MONDAY
On Sunday evening, the Vancouver Canucks announced that they will be holding a major news press conference on Monday afternoon, but didn't specify as to what it was for. Given Vancouver's poor start to the 2022-23 season, could it be a personnel change? Or could it be something more positive, such as a contract extension for pending unrestricted free agent forward Bo Horvat?
