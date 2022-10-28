Read full article on original website
Little Rock seeing one of its deadliest years in nearly 3 decades
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Little Rock is facing one of the city's deadliest years in nearly 30 years. Sunday's homicide tied the record for the number of homicides in a single year. David Royal was shot and killed and police have arrested a man for that crime. The Little...
Little Rock’s 70th homicide of 2022 ties deadly record, leaves residents heartbroken
Another family is without someone at the table Sunday as Little Rock reports another homicide in the capital city.
How Little Rock can fix the rise in violent crime
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The City of Little Rock has reached homicide levels unseen since the days of the early 90s. The capitol city recorded the 70th homicide of the year. For those living in Little Rock, it's a frustrating sight. "Lifelong resident here in Arkansas, man," Willie Davis,...
Little Rock police investigating 70th homicide of 2022, ties 1993 record
The Little Rock Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that happened early Sunday morning that tied a grim record for the city.
'This is a tragic milestone': Little Rock matches record-high in homicides in one year
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In the early hours of Sunday morning, the City of Little Rock experienced its 70th homicide of the year, where a 34-year-old man lost his life to an act of gun violence. Reaching this grim milestone matches Little Rock's highest-ever recorded number of homicides in...
KHBS
Little Rock police release information about state auditor candidate's arrest
Diamond Arnold-Johnson, a candidate for Arkansas State Auditor, was arrested on a charge of terroristic threatening Friday. In Aug. 2022 her husband, Arick Johnson, was on trial for terroristic threatening over threatening posts made on Facebook, according to a news release sent by the Little Rock Police Department. During the...
Little Rock police chase ends with rollover, driver death
A driver died after an early-morning high-speed police chase in Little Rock Monday.
Little Rock police make arrest in homicide that left one man dead
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, the Little Rock Police Department responded to calls of a shooting at 6 York Drive. According to reports, once officers arrived they found 34-year-old David Royal suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died while still at the scene.
SWAT officers respond to report of barricaded suspect in Sherwood
Police officials in Sherwood say they are responding to reports of a barricaded person Monday afternoon.
Police officers across Arkansas work to prevent drug abuse
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Last year 146 people in Pulaski County died of an overdose— and police departments across the state have continued working to prevent drug abuse. Every year Arkansans drop off unwanted medication in part of Drug Take-Back Day. “Last year, we recovered almost 13...
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Oct. 23 - 29:. 1. Man arrested in West Helena after pleading for life on Facebook, claiming he was abducted. A 26-year-old man pleaded for help on Facebook Tuesday morning...
Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department asking for help on 15th anniversary of unsolved homicide
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in an unsolved homicide case on its 15th anniversary.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Arkansas biker with gasoline-filled backpack engulfed in fireball after trooper uses Taser
An Arkansas motorcyclist carrying a gasoline-filled backpack was expected to survive after he was engulfed by a fireball when a state trooper used a Taser on him during a traffic stop, authorities said.
Little Rock police ID victim in West 18th Street shooting
Little Rock police have identified the victim killed in a Tuesday shooting.
Rison man dies in crash near Pine Bluff Sunday morning
A man is dead after a crash in Jefferson County early Sunday morning.
KATV
Homeless man in Brinkley charged with capital murder after death of 73-year-old woman
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 29-year-old homeless man in Brinkley is being charged with capital murder after state police said he killed an elderly woman in her apartment. The Arkansas State Police said in a news release that Juwan Swanigan was arrested Saturday in connection to the death of 73-year-old Shirley Bodkins.
myarklamiss.com
FBT Bank & Mortgage and FHLB Dallas Award $16K to Pine Bluff Nonprofit
PINE BLUFF, ARK. (AP) — FBT Bank and Mortgage and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) awarded Home Again Pine Bluff with $16,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221028005361/en/. Representatives from FBT Bank and Mortgage...
North Little Rock police host prescription drug take-back event
In spite of the much-needed rain, people turned out to turn in their unwanted, unused, or expired medications at various locations around the Natural State.
Driver dies after being ejected during police chase in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A person has died after being ejected after crashing during a police chase early Monday morning. Little Rock police said that a little before 1:00 a.m. a 2015 Dodge Durango was driving at least 55 mph in a 30 mph zone near Asher and Johnson streets.
Affidavit shows Arkansas auditor candidate admitted using Facebook to threaten lawyer, judge
Police claim in an affidavit used to swear out a Pulaski County warrant shows a candidate for Arkansas state auditor admitted in court to posting threats toward a former county prosecutor who is now a judge-elect.
