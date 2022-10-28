Gregory's latest win helps Frederick girls claim first county cross-country title since 1993

Buy Now Frederick High's Caroline Gregory led the girl's Frederick County Cross Country Championship from start to finish at Middletown High School. Ric Dugan

MIDDLETOWN — Despite a long string of cruise-control victories, a state title last season and thorough scouting reports on who and what she might face before every race, Frederick High distance-running star Caroline Gregory still gets very nervous before the gun goes off.

In the two previous races leading into Thursday’s Frederick County Public Schools Cross Country Championships, Gregory had lost her lunch at the starting line.