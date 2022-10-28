Read full article on original website
Stand for the Silent: Bismarck chapter speaks up about the effects of bullying
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Starting from tragedy, an anti-bullying organization has now reached and impacted over 3 million students at over 5,000 schools. Stand for the Silent was created in 2010 following the heartbreaking story of 11-year-old Ty Field-Smalley’s bullying induced suicide. The organization brings attention to the issue of bullying and awareness to the devastation it causes.
Morton County, Mandan to host Truck-or-Treat
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Morton County and Mandan Law Enforcement will be hosting a Truck-or-Treat on Monday, Oct. 31. They say it’s an opportunity to not only provide a safe place for parents and young children to have fun, but also a way to connect with the community they serve.
Bismarck’s Own Halloween Town
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Buckstop Junction is known for events like Applefest, but this year, another was added to the fall festivities. Halloween Town at Buckstop Junction offers a fun, safe and open area for families to come trick or treat, play games, have a meal, visit with vendors, and so much more.
In Bismarck – Something Wrong With This Picture? Yikes
If you were out and about driving around Bismarck/Mandan back in September, you may have come across this. Your first glance over, "Ahh how cute..." - really? After taking a quick half of a second, letting what you saw absorb in, "Wait, that's not very smart at all...." - I'm almost 99.9% sure there is a law in North Dakota that says your small baby must be in a specific passenger seat. Now I know it's not my job nor is it Courtney's either, to enforce the law on anyone, but she does have the right to be genuinely concerned.
Help Bismarck Plato’s Closet find clothing thieves
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Plato’s Closet location in Bismarck needs your help to identify two girls accused of stealing clothes from the secondhand shop. According to a Facebook post made by the establishment, on Sunday, October 30, security footage was captured of two individuals who appeared to be shoplifting from the store. The owner […]
Google pins most popular costume for Bismarck, Minot, Dickinson area. Do you agree? Yea or Neigh?
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The pumpkins are carved, and candy bowls are filled in anticipation of Halloween. But some people might still be searching for a fright night costume. As October comes to a close that can only mean one thing… Halloween is right around the corner. When it...
Ja Bomb opens in Kirkwood Mall
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new restaurant is rolling into the Kirkwood Mall. Authentic Japanese cuisine restaurant, Ja Bomb, opened earlier this week. The eatery’s hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Ja Bomb serves a variety of ramen, sushi and bubble tea.
Bismarck man gets nine years in prison for injuring baby
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge sentenced a Bismarck man to nine years in prison for severely injuring a baby. Jaydenle Bushard, 23, was arrested in October 2021 after officers found an unresponsive one-month old in his care. Prosecutors said Bushard caused injury to the baby. Doctors told police the baby had scratches and dark bruising on his legs and head and healing rib fractures.
Behavioral health issues in criminal system involves statewide approach
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Over the past several years, law enforcement and attorneys have seen an increase in individuals with behavioral health issues making their way through the justice system. Mental illness treatment is one component advocates say can reduce crime but making sure people don’t fall through the cracks is an uphill battle.
Horse caught in sinkhole west of Grassy Butte dies
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A horse has died after getting stuck in a sinkhole west of Grassy Butte. According to a spokesperson with the Badlands Search and Rescue Service, the rider was tending to stray cattle Sunday afternoon and dismounted because of steep terrain, but the horse turned away from the trail.
Someone You Should Know: Brian Ritter
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— A lot of North Dakotans spend their whole lives in the state: working, raising a family and never wanting to live anywhere else. Then there are others who want to get away. They want to live where it’s always 85 degrees and sunny. But not only is this week’s Someone You Should […]
Rockin’ Rescue Howl-ween
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan car dealership pulled together Halloween weekend family fun with cars, pets, and candy. Families from the Bismarck-Mandan area were invited to Kramer Subaru for a trunk-or-treat event where they could fill their bellies with candy and fill the puppies bellies with treats. “The puppies...
Former military member felt called to do humanitarian work in Ukraine
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The war in Ukraine might be occurring halfway around the world, but one person from the North Dakota is doing all he can to help on the front lines. After 26 years in the military, Lance Putnam’s life changed focus. He started doing humanitarian work that led him to war torn countries, including Ukraine.
Zoo Boo: Hallo-weekend fun at the Dakota Zoo
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Halloween falls on a Monday this year, but just because it’s not on the weekend doesn’t stop the Hallo-weekend fun at the Dakota Zoo. For 12 years the Dakota Zoo has been hosting “Zoo Boo,” a fun and safe place for families and children of all ages to come and trick or treat, see the zoo animals, and enjoy an afternoon together.
Staffing Shortages impacting Burleigh and Morton County
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Job Service North Dakota had 3,317 job openings in Burleigh and Morton County in September. The agency says North Dakota’s unemployment rate is lower than the national average. The Kirkwood Mall is full of businesses looking to hire more employees. Tammy Wahl, the owner of...
Addressing the homeless issue in North Dakota
Wednesday afternoon Adrienne Oglesby spoke with Sister Kathleen at the Ministry on the Margins about this important topic.
Bismarck woman shares her story of human trafficking, hopes to help others
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Human trafficking is called the “modern day slavery.” It involves the use of force, fraud or coercion to make another person work or engage in sex, and it happens in North Dakota. The North Dakota Human Trafficking Task Force has worked to help more than 650 victims of human trafficking since 2016. Most were North Dakota residents, and most trafficking is “familial,” meaning a family member is the trafficker.
Open Letter To The Bismarck Guy Who Flicked A Lit Cigarette
*(The following open letter is something I wrote back in March of 2021. Now, here we are in October of 2022, and just about the exact thing happened to me yesterday on Lincoln Road east of the airport. I had to put out another small fire due to a lit cigarette. We are back in drought conditions. Don't be responsible for a wildfire with your carelessness. You should NOT be flicking lit cigarettes out of your vehicle. It's dangerous and disgusting.)*
Many North Dakotans looking facing higher heating costs this winter
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Inflation is high, gas prices are higher, and when winter comes, the cost to heat your home is going to be expensive, too. It’s 65 degrees and sunny in Bismarck Monday, but when the temperature drops, people across the state are going to be spending significantly more to heat their homes.
