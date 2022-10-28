Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
FRIDAY NIGHT REWIND: Football playoff brackets unveiled
The regular season is officially in the books and now area high school football teams are turning their collective sights to postseason play. The Central Section has spoken, and the divisional brackets have been unveiled.
Bakersfield Californian
Kennedy beats Chavez 21-3 to capture first SSL title in school history
DELANO— There have been plenty of ups and downs for the Kennedy football program since its first varsity game in 2009. There was a 30-game losing streak, followed a few seasons later by three Central Section championships in five years. But through it all, one thing had eluded the Thunderbirds — a league title.
