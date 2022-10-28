This is a press release from the County of Humboldt:. The Planning and Building Department office at 3015 H Street in Eureka, will close to the public at noon on Friday, Nov. 4, to allow all department staff to participate in an afternoon training. The department will be open the morning of Nov. 4 from 8:30 am until noon. This closure will also impact the public counter for Public Works Land Use Division and that office will also be unavailable to the public during these hours. Planning and Building Department operations will resume regular office hours on Monday, Nov. 7, at 8:30 am.

EUREKA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO