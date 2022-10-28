Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
A Rising Tide: The Impact of Redheaded Blackbelt on Solving the North Coast’s Rural News Desert
A review of historical newspaper archives from across Mendocino, Humboldt, and Trinity County is a crash course in the rise and fall of the American small-town newspaper. At points, every logging and fishing outpost had a daily broadsheet, some full-fledged newspapers. The community used these writings to reflect on themselves, their neighbors, and the future.
krcrtv.com
Arcata candy shop discusses candy inflation ahead of Halloween
ARCATA, Calif. — The price of everything seems to be rising, and now the rising cost of candy could impact your Halloween this year. Hensel's Ace Hardware in Arcata is one of the local businesses where you can stock up on candy, but rising prices are something the business says they also can't ignore.
kymkemp.com
Deadwood Manor: A Horrifying Local Fundraiser (and a Listing of all the Hauntings in Humboldt This Halloween Season)
What do charitable donations have to do with skeletons? The more spooktacular the skeleton-involved trick is, the more St. Jude will be able to treat kids with cancer, for free. Joining the haunted gallery of selfless skeletons raising money to fight childhood cancer with St. Jude Children’s Hospital, local host of the most ghosts, Victor Ruelas at Eureka’s Deadwood Manor, has upped the ante this year by teaming up with Skeletons For St. Jude’s, and turned this local haunt into a hair-raising fundraiser.
kymkemp.com
Free Large Item Dump Day in Willow Creek on November 5th
Caltrans, the Willow Creek Community Services District (CSD), and the Willow Creek Chamber of Commerce will host a free large item Dump Day. This Dump Day event is part of Governor Newsom’s $1.2 billion Clean California initiative which makes this event, and other litter prevention and educational events occurring throughout the state, possible. Residents are encouraged to properly dispose of their unwanted, bulky items.
kymkemp.com
Surprise Finding Shows Coho Surviving Even in Temperatures Much Warmer Than Optimum
Press release from the Eel River Recovery Project:. The Eel River Recovery Project (ERRP) has monitored water temperature throughout the Eel River watershed, checked flow conditions and also documented fish life since 2012. The group’s temperature monitoring program is driven by volunteer interest and energy, and streams surveyed include the South Fork Eel River and selected tributaries in southern Humboldt and northern Mendocino County.
mendofever.com
A Controlled Burn in Humboldt County Darkens the Skies of Mendocino and Sonoma Counties
CAL FIRE and California State Parks are conducting a prescribed burn in Humboldt Redwood State Park intended to address 450 acres of the forest understory. While firefighters manage the flames, Mendocino County is getting hit with smoke. National Weather Service Meteorologist Scott Carroll has analyzed the skies of the North...
kymkemp.com
Leon’s Car Care Center’s Mike Marlin Receives Advanced Training
Mike Marlin, a 29-year employee at Leon’s Car Care Center, recently attended advanced training at Hunter Engineering and received a certificate in automobile alignment. According to Leon’s General Manager Dale Warmuth, Hunter Engineering located in Bridgeton Missouri is a global authority in alignment, both for equipment manufacturing and training of experienced technicians like Marlin. Warmuth added, “Proper alignment means your vehicle drives straight and does not shake. It’s important for the health of your automobile and it extends the life of your tires.”
informedinfrastructure.com
Crowley, Humboldt Bay to Develop and Operate California Wind Terminal
EUREKA, Calif. – Crowley signed an agreement today with the Port of Humboldt Bay to exclusively negotiate to be the developer and operator of a terminal to serve as California’s first hub for offshore wind energy installations. Through Crowley’s Wind Services group, the company will enter into negotiations...
kymkemp.com
Dangerous Levels of Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning (PSP) Toxins Have Been Detected in Mussels from Humboldt
Press release from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH):. Dangerous levels of paralytic shellfish poisoning (PSP) toxins have been detected in mussels from Humboldt and San Luis Obispo counties. The naturally occurring PSP toxins can cause illness or death in humans. Cooking does not destroy the toxin. The California...
lostcoastoutpost.com
kymkemp.com
Planning & Building’s Eureka Office Will Be Closed for the Afternoon on November 4th
This is a press release from the County of Humboldt:. The Planning and Building Department office at 3015 H Street in Eureka, will close to the public at noon on Friday, Nov. 4, to allow all department staff to participate in an afternoon training. The department will be open the morning of Nov. 4 from 8:30 am until noon. This closure will also impact the public counter for Public Works Land Use Division and that office will also be unavailable to the public during these hours. Planning and Building Department operations will resume regular office hours on Monday, Nov. 7, at 8:30 am.
oregontoday.net
Quake, Oct. 28
Another quake was recorded at the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Thursday, Oct. 27. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 3.7-magnitude quake was located west to southwest of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
North Coast Journal
Halloween Forecast: Light Rain and Sneaker Waves
Halloween is almost here and rain is in the forecast. According to the Eureka office of the National Weather Service, a cold front will push through on the spookiest night of the year, bringing rain and nighttime temperatures in the 40s on the coast and inland, so bundle up. Sunset...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Mother Nature Has Cleared the Toxic Cyanobacteria Out of Big Lagoon Until Next Summer at the Earliest, DHHS Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services:. The harmful algal bloom advisory for Big Lagoon has been lifted after water quality results from recent sampling showed cyanobacterial toxin concentrations below health advisory thresholds according to the State Water Resource Control Board. The original advisory was placed on the lagoon in August after samples from Big Lagoon tested high for toxins produced by cyanobacteria.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
3.4-magnitude earthquake rattles off Northern California coastline, geologists say
A 3.4-magnitude earthquake rattled off the Northern California coastline, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 18-mile-deep quake hit near Petrolia in Humboldt County at 10:54 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, according to the USGS. So far, 26 people from as far away as Kneeland and Eureka reported feeling the tremor...
California Department of Health issues shellfish alert to avoid or maintain caution when eating shellfish as PSP toxin levels rise
an Luis Obispo Public Health released a shellfish alert cautioning all to avoid consuming sport-harvested mussels, clams, or scallops from San Luis Obispo and Humboldt counties as paralytic shellfish poison toxin level reach the danger zone. The post California Department of Health issues shellfish alert to avoid or maintain caution when eating shellfish as PSP toxin levels rise appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kymkemp.com
Vehicle Fire on West Buhne Possibly Arson
About 12:15 this morning, emergency dispatch sent firefighters to West Buhne and California for a vehicle on fire. Before firefighters arrived, the dispatcher relayed to them that a person on scene reported, “The vehicle continues to explode.”. When firefighters arrived on scene they found a single passenger vehicle completely...
kymkemp.com
Skeletal Remains Found Near Rohner Park in Fortuna
Emergency dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call reporting remains had been found near Rohner Park in Fortuna around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 29. Today we were able to confirm with Sergeant Mowry of the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office that emergency dispatchers received a report of remains found near a trail is the area of Rohner Park. Sergeant Mowry said he believes a female juvenile hiker located the remains.
kymkemp.com
EPD Reminds Drivers and Pedestrians to Use Caution During Halloween Festivities
As Halloween creeps closer, Eureka Police Department encourages everyone on the road to be extra careful as more children are out walking the neighborhood haunting for treats. “We want our community to have a fun night out on Halloween, but to also stay safe and make responsible choices,” Eureka Police Department, Chief Todd Jarvis said. “If your night involves drinking, make sure you plan for a sober ride home. Even one drink can impair judgement.”
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Northern California
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An earthquake shook things up a bit in NorCal on Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The 4.2 magnitude quake struck just outside of Fortuna, California. The earthquake was deep underground, striking around 14.6 miles below the surface and struck at precisely 11:16 a.m. on Sunday.
