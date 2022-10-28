Islanders teammates ‘proud’ as Josh Bailey nears 1,000th game

Playing his 999th career game on Wednesday night, and his last home game before hitting 1,000, Josh Bailey got to hear his goal song at UBS Arena one more time.

Bailey has never scored more than 18 goals in a season, and he hadn’t scored this year until Wednesday, but it was fitting nonetheless. Only two other players have hit 1,000 games playing their entire careers with the Islanders: Bryan Trottier and Denis Potvin. No current athletes in New York have played with their current teams longer than Bailey has with the Islanders, for which he made his debut in 2008. Serenading him only felt right.

“Usually it’s after a goal, so usually it’s a good feeling,” Bailey said following the 3-0 win over the Rangers . “But even throughout the game, I’ll never forget in the playoffs, especially the Coliseum, hearing it. It was something special for sure. Very appreciative for all the support.”

Bailey is reluctant to discuss himself or his personal achievements, but he admitted his kids sing the song, as do their friends. And his teammates are well aware of what the number means.

Josh Bailey AP

“It’s really special,” Islanders captain Anders Lee said last weekend. “It’s an extremely difficult feat to accomplish. Josh is a standup guy, a true pro and one that’s seen a lot of different things and battled through a lot of different things as well, and just for him to accomplish this with our team is truly special.

“I’m extremely proud for him and his family. It’s a huge honor. So I can’t wait to celebrate that night with him. I’m fortunate enough to be with him for quite a bit of those games, so a lot of fond memories that we’ve had together on the ice and off the ice. Just a really cool, special moment.”

Added Matt Martin: “It’s an incredible accomplishment. One, to stay healthy. Two, to be a good enough player to stick around that long. He’s a good pro, he comes every day whether it’s going good or bad, he’s a leader on this team and remains focused at all times. He’s a very, very close friend of mine and in a lot of ways, I’ve looked up to [him] over the course of my career. To do it all with one franchise is even more spectacular.”

Bailey’s goal on Wednesday was his first point of the season, and it came in his first game playing on the top line with Mathew Barzal and Oliver Wahlstrom — a combination that seemed to work well.

Lee, who’s in his 11th straight season playing with Bailey, said his game is underappreciated by fans.

“Bails, his game is so cerebral,” Lee said. “He’s always finding the open guy and making the smart play. A lot of his skill is undercover. … To play along his side, it’s always great. You always know you’re getting a good look. You got someone out there that they’re seeing the game in a really high-level way.”

Kieffer Bellows, whom the Islanders waived on Wednesday, was picked up by the Flyers.