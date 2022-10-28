ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamon Dumas-Johnson makes it known Georgia isn’t looking ahead to Tennessee

By Connor Riley, DawgNation.com
 5 days ago
ATHENS — It’s natural to wonder if Georgia might be looking past the Florida Gators this week. Georgia is a 22.5-point favorite against Florida, a 4-3 team. After the game against Florida, Georgia is set to host No. 3 Tennessee. Should both teams win, it will be the highest-ranked matchup in the history of Sanford Stadium.

These are 18 to 22-year-olds taking the field on Saturday, and the Georgia-Florida game has produced plenty of surprise results over the years.

But inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson made it very clear that not only is he focused on the Florida game, but coming out on top of this rivalry game.

