TSA finds the 8th loaded gun in one year at Roanoke - Regional AirportCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Apple TV + offers Peanuts holiday classic free to non-subscribersCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Culture Calendar reveals upcoming arts events for this weekendCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Blue Ridge PBS Classic Cinema offers a trilogy of classic horror films on October 31Cheryl E PrestonBlue Ridge, VA
The Battle of Hanging Rock Civil War haunting at Greenhill Park in Salem VirginiaCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
WDBJ7.com
Salem resident celebrates turning 103 years old on Halloween
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A Salem resident and native turned 103 on Monday. Eileen Mooney was born in south Salem back in 1919. At her birthday celebration at Brookdale Salem assisted living center, she told WDBJ7 her classmates thought she came in on a broom because she was born on Halloween.
WSLS
Angels of Assisi, Blue Ridge Vineyard host pet adoption event
EAGLE ROCK, Va. – Local pet shelters are full of pets, running out of room to help more animals. To find loving homes for available pets, Angels of Assisi is holding a pet adoption event Sunday, Oct. 30 at Blue Ridge Vineyard. The event will be held from 1...
WSLS
Avoid sticky candy to trick cavities this Halloween
ROANOKE, Va. – Halloween is here and many families are celebrating with trick or treating, but just how can kids keep those pearly whites healthy after eating candy?. Acidic, hard, or sticky candy can cling to teeth longer, but if you keep up with oral hygiene and regularly go to the dentist, your kids’ teeth should be fine, a dental hygienist at Hunting Hills Family Dentistry in Roanoke said.
wfirnews.com
New mom pod at Wasena Park
Its a first on the Roanoke region’s greenway system – a dedicated, private space where new moms can nurse their babies. A local Girl Scout troop help make it happen. More from WFIR’s Emma Thomas:
wfxrtv.com
RISE 540 gets Roanoke teens out of the house
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – RISE 540 is a free program out of the Kirk Family YMCA for 12 to 15- year- olds that wellness director Andrea Burney says gets kids out of the house and into new experiences. “Pretty much the thought process of it was we needed something...
Salem Museum Speaker Series: The Stories Within These Walls
On Thursday, November 10 at 7:30 pm, Chloe Shelton of Chloe Shelton Films will premiere her latest historical film produced for the Salem Museum. This talk will be presented in person and on Zoom, although it will not be recorded. The Zoom link will be posted on the Salem Museum’s website, SalemMuseum.org, on the morning […]
WSLS
Preparing for Halloween: How trick-or-treating may look different for those with autism
ROANOKE, Va. – “Just let them be kids.”. Trick-or-treaters bring a lot of fun on Halloween night. Ghouls and goblins roam the streets with their adult companions, wandering up to doors and gathering candy. Whether they’re teens or little tikes, you’ll likely be greeted with “Trick-or-treat!” or maybe even a growl from the grizzly wolf or lion. Sometimes, you may be greeted with nothing at all.
WDBJ7.com
Humble Hustle Co. to distribute winter coats at two Roanoke schools; donations needed
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A nonprofit in Roanoke Is working to make sure children have coats this winter. The Humble Hustle Company Inc. is working to collect and distribute coats at two elementary schools next month. The Winter Coat Drive is a part of the Keep Giving Initiatives that are...
WSLS
Happy Halloween! Scattered showers to haunt some trick-or-treaters
ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Halloween, you ghouls and goblins!. While the weather won’t be scary today, it could prove inconvenient for a few of us (even though we could use some rain). An area of low pressure will sling batches of moisture in our direction Monday. That’s not...
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Gina’s Food with Flavor
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - “That kitchen is my happy place and the more people I feed, the happier I am,” said Gina’s Food with Flavor owner Peggy Fleming. A good restaurant can be boiled down to a few things. “Love, family, fellowship, all that wrapped into one....
Augusta Free Press
Three nights: Random acts of sidewalk astronomy to be documented in the Valley
On clear nights when the moon is out, you might have noticed a guy with a telescope on Beverley Street in downtown Staunton. David Verde is a Virginia-based filmmaker and documentarian. He invites strangers to view the moon, Saturn and Jupiter through the lens of his telescope. For free. “It...
WDBJ7.com
Man seriously hurt in Lynchburg shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One man is being treated at a hospital after being shot Monday morning. At 4:26 a.m. October 31, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1500 block of Longview Road, and found the victim with a “serious” injury. No one has been...
wfxrtv.com
Blacksburg High School Kicks off homecoming with a parade
Blacksburg, Va. (WFXR)– Students at Blacksburg High School are celebrating their first full homecoming since the start of the pandemic. The parade route started at Eheart Street, finishing at Virginia Tech’s Alumni Mall. Student council Vice President, Bethany Thompson says this year’s homecoming is massive because they are...
chathamstartribune.com
Shear Chaos Hair Salon opens in Chatham
Shear Chaos Hair Salon recently held a grand re-opening event at its location at 38 Center St. in Chatham. Shear Chaos is now open and is welcoming new clients. New owner Brandi Harris, a local stylist with 15 years in the cosmetology industry, has rebranded the salon, which was known for years as Impressions Salon.
WSET
Lynchburg Police Department shares safety tips for Halloween
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department reminds the public to stay safe this Halloween. They give tips to help everyone stay safe. Their tips are outlined below:. "Have a Happy Halloween Weekend," the department said.
pcpatriot.com
Ground broken for Sheffey Park in Fairlawn
Friends of former Board of Supervisors Chairman Joe Sheffey gathered last Friday afternoon along Hazel Hollow Road in Fairlawn for a groundbreaking ceremony for Sheffey Park. Located at 7422 Hazel Hollow Road next to the old railroad bridge across the New River near Radford, the park will feature a boat landing and a walking trail that will follow along the river under Memorial Bridge and all the way to the old Riverlawn Elementary School and Smith Farm Park, which is also currently under development in Fairlawn.
WSLS
1st and 10: Lord Botetourt outlasts Franklin County 24-21
DALEVILLE, Va. – In a physical Blue Ridge District showdown, Lord Botetourt defeated Franklin County 24-21. Jakari Nicely, Tristan Overbay and Cade Lang all scored for the Cavaliers.
WDBJ7.com
UPDATE: Roanoke County man found safe after Senior Alert issued
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A spokesperson with Roanoke County confirmed police found Curtis Howell safe and well. ORIGINAL STORY: Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert on behalf of Roanoke County Police as part of the search for a missing man. Police are looking for Curtis Harvey...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Police Department hosts event for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department partnered with Horizon Behavioral Health Saturday to hold an event for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Police departments all over the country participated in the national effort to safely dispose of prescription medications. “We are collecting medications that people have just...
NRVNews
Hungate, Peggy Lee
Peggy Lee Hungate, age 67, of Christiansburg died, Friday, October 28, 2022, at her home. She was born in Montgomery Co, VA on April 2, 1955, to the late Edward Gordon and Eleanor Linkous Hungate. She is also preceded in death by her brother, Norman Hungate, an infant, sister, and her companion Adam Cook.
