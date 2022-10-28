Read full article on original website
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host No. 2 Minnesota in top-ranked series matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
U of M issues alert of fireworks assault in Dinkytown neighborhood
MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota sent out an emergency notification early Sunday morning, warning students of fireworks assaults in the Dinkytown neighborhood. The school issued the alert at 1:51 a.m. Sunday, saying victims had been struck by fireworks. The two assaults happened at 16th and University avenues southeast,...
Prominent Bloomington woman’s nonprofit claimed to feed 6,400 children per day
The state Department of Human Services awarded Ayan Abukar with an “outstanding refugee” entrepreneurship award last year. Even as the state was lauding her service to the community, Abukar’s nonprofit was claiming to feed 6,400 children per day, multiple times per day, via what federal prosecutors now say was a fraud-riddled federal child nutrition program. The post Prominent Bloomington woman’s nonprofit claimed to feed 6,400 children per day appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
fox9.com
Operation Endeavor: Minneapolis officials provide update on first month of program
The City of Minneapolis’ Office of Community Safety has worked with local, state, and federal partners to establish a new plan for reducing criminal activity in the city. On Monday, October 31, officials released their first public report detailing Operation Endeavor's first 28 days.
fox9.com
Advocates for homeless hold supply drive outside Minneapolis mayor's home
A group of advocates for the homeless held a supply drive on Sunday to collect items needed for those without a home. They also used the event to demand a moratorium on the eviction of homeless encampments in the city; while standing outside of what they believe is the home of Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.
KARE in the Air: Minnesota Renaissance Festival grounds
SHAKOPEE, Minn. — When the Minnesota Renaissance Festival wraps up in early October, it turns into a ghost town...and it's not because the festivities have wound down. Each year, organizers give the festival grounds a spooky makeover as part of their annual Phantom's Feast. Our next installment of KARE in the Air gives us a look at the grounds in Shakopee, Minnesota.
Local heavy metal guitarist killed in by alleged drunken driver near Hudson, Wis.
HUDSON, Wis. -- A beloved Minnesota musician is dead after a wrong-way wreck this weekend.Metal guitarist Mark Filbrandt from Robbinsdale was driving home from a show in Wisconsin when troopers say a drunk driver crashed into him going the wrong way down I-94 near Hudson.Filbrandt was in the band, Gorrified, with Brennon Betz, a vocalist and bassist. Betz says Filbrandt was like a brother to him."That's been the hardest part, just accepting it," Betz said. "My heart just felt like it was ripped from my chest."Amber Pospisil is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, as well as two...
North Minneapolis DEI leader to purchase, transform 68,000 sq. ft. building for businesses
MINNEAPOLIS -- A local speaker, activist and business owner is crafting a path for other North Minneapolis businesses to grow and be discovered.For years, Jesse Ross has called North Minneapolis home. The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) leader is also a real-estate developer and the brains behind the Wealth Re-Distribution Project. The initiative aims to provide a home for Black, Brown, Indigenous and Women-owned businesses to grow in North Minneapolis."We moved to North Minneapolis when I was a baby. My house is actually less than a mile away from this location," Ross said. "A community that I feel like is...
70-year-old found unresponsive in pool at senior citizen center
NORTHFIELD, Minn. -- Police say a 70-year-old man is dead after he was found unresponsive in a pool at a senior citizen center Friday evening.Officers with the Northfield Police Department were dispatched to the 1600 block of Jefferson Parkway at 5:49 p.m.Police say when they arrived, others at the scene were removing the man from the water. Emergency responders attempted life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead on the scene.The senior center, FiftyNorth, closed Saturday after the incident, according to its website.The Rice County Sheriff's Office will assist NPD with the ongoing investigation.
fox9.com
Highway 12 in Independence reopens with upgraded safety features
(FOX 9) - A stretch of highway in the western suburbs that has become known as the "corridor of death" is reopening after undergoing several safety improvements. The 38-mile corridor of Highway 12, which weaves through Hennepin and Wright counties, has been the site of numerous fatal crashes over the past decade, which prompted cities along the highway to do something about it.
fox9.com
Mayor Frey: Data shows Operation Endeavor is working
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says a new initiative to combat violence and crime in the city is showing results in its first month. During a news conference on Monday, Mayor Frey touted the results saying data from the first four weeks of the operations is showing positive results in battling crime.
Man dies in fall from Minneapolis parking ramp
A man in his 20s died after falling from a Minneapolis parking ramp this past weekend. Police in Minneapolis said the man fell "possibly accidentally" from Ramp C near Target Field onto the 300 block of 2nd Avenue North around 3 a.m. on Sunday. The man was pronounced dead at...
Gun buyback event on Saturday expands services to help people start a new path
MINNEAPOLIS -- It's a unique and rare chance to help stop gun violence. On Saturday, Oct. 29, anyone can turn over a firearm, no questions asked, and get paid for it.A gun buyback event is happening from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Colin Powell Center in Minneapolis.You can get a $150 gift card for any handguns turned in, and a $250 gift card for any automatic guns, assault rifles, or long guns.The purpose is to get more guns off the streets of the Twin Cities before that gun is used in a crime."You can turn in your weapon...
fox9.com
Minnesota buys ‘cutting-edge’ technology to remove PFAS from water in East Metro
LAKE ELMO, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency announced on Monday the purchase of state-of-the-art technology aimed at removing and destroying "forever chemicals" from contaminated water in the environment. Per and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS, have been linked to serious health problems. State officials say...
University of Minnesota students get thousands of their peers to register to vote
MINNEAPOLIS — At the University of Minnesota, student and city leaders are trying to get more young people not only to register but also to vote early – and they're doing so college-style. All week, the Minnesota Student Association's Row the Vote team hosted a "party to the...
Man dead after drowning at Northfield senior center
A senior center in Northfield closed for a day after a 70-year-old man drowned in a pool Friday. According to the Northfield Police Department, officers were called to FiftyNorth, a senior center on the 1600 block of Jefferson Parkway, just before 6 p.m. At the scene, officers found a 70-year-old...
willmarradio.com
1 killed, 7 wounded in Minneapolis shootings
(Minneapolis MN-) The bullets were flying in Minneapolis again this past weekend. Police report 5 shootings since Friday that left 7 wounded and one person dead. The fatal shooting occurred on Sunday night around 1130 p.m. when two people got into an argument at a house on 15th Avenue South, and one man ended up shot to death. Hours later the house caught fire and was destroyed. No arrests have been made at this point.
fox9.com
North Minneapolis Halloween party to feature food, music, costumes and voter registration
For the second year in a row, the Capri Theater in north Minneapolis will host an outdoor Halloween bash. But this party is about more than candy and costumes — it's also a voter registration event.
Condo building catches fire in St. Louis Park
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. -- A fire broke out at a condominium building in St. Louis Park Sunday morning.City officials said it started around 5:20 a.m. on the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue South.Firefighters from six other cities were on the scene helping out. They kept the fire contained to three condos. No injuries were reported.
Minnesota City Bans Edible Pot Even With MN Legalization
Something some people have been waiting for for year! The legalization of marijuana. It happened...sort of. Some states have had it legal for quite a few years with Washington and Colorado being the first ones to jump on that ship. Then quite a few other states followed along. If you have been to Las Vegas anytime in the recent history you will smell that scent almost everywhere you walk.
fox9.com
Owner says ghostly spirit haunts downtown Robbinsdale hair salon
ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Draped in cobwebs and festive decorations, Salon Halo in downtown Robbinsdale is all dressed up and ready for Halloween. But owner Amanda Kist says there's something a little spooky at her business every day of the year. Over her 8 years there, she has experienced some strange things, namely in the back corner of the building near the break room and mechanical closet.
