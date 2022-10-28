ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Taste of the Holiday Event held at Red Lake Trading Post

Taste of the Holiday Event held at Red Lake Trading Post on Friday, October 28, 2022. Event included free samples in each department, tasting Thanksgiving dinner, food displays chances to win carts of groceries and more.
RED LAKE, MN
Voters of color critical to Minnesota Democrats' midterm hopes

Minnesota candidates are taking their pitches to the pulpits in Black parishes, translating campaign material into Spanish, Somali and Hmong and courting voters from Minneapolis to Worthington who often don't hear from either political party. In the final weeks of the campaign, Minnesota Democrats in particular are increasing their intensity...
MINNESOTA STATE

