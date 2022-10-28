Read full article on original website
Ric Flair Pays Tribute To Takeoff After His Tragic Passing
WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair remains one of the biggest names in pro wrestling history. He has done it all when it comes to being a professional wrestler. Ric Flair has connections to the Migos though his “Ric Flair Drip” song with Offset, and now The Nature Boy is paying tribute to Takeoff.
Logan Paul May Have Steel Screws In His Hands
Logan Paul astounded fans with his impressive athleticism during his SummerSlam match against The Miz. Many people praised The Maverick for his dedication to professional wrestling as well. It turns out that his punch might pack a lot of heat in the squared circle as well. Paul’s ‘one lucky shot’...
Call For Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley To Have A Legit MMA Fight
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most highly accomplished pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. He has squared off against the best of the best the pro wrestling world ahs to offer as well. A former WWE writer also wanted him and Bobby Lashley to have an MMA fight.
Karrion Kross & Scarlett Bordeaux Were ‘Relieved’ By Their WWE Releases
Scarlett Bordeaux joined WWE in November 2019. Four months later, her husband Karrion Kross also began working for the company. Kross recently talked about how he and his wife were fired from the Stamford-based company last year. The duo made their NXT debut in mid-2020, with Scarlett serving as her...
Bret Hart Is Not A Fan Of Roman Reigns’ Undisputed Universal Title Run
Roman Reigns has been on a roll as the Undisputed Universal Champion since his return back a couple of years ago. The leader of The Bloodline continues to dominate on Friday Night Smackdown and even on Monday Night RAW, whenever he makes an appearance there. Even Bret Hart has issues with Reigns’ title run.
Valerie Loureda Stuns In Lola Bunny Inspired ‘Space Jam’ Halloween Photo Drop
Valerie Loureda retired from Bellator MMA and decided to fulfil her dream to become a pro wrestler. Now that she’s in WWE, she is ready to make an impact. She also gave fans a treat with a Lola bunny-inspired photo drop for the Halloween holiday. Valerie Loureda checked off...
Why WWE Is Letting Shinsuke Nakamura Wrestle The Great Muta
Shinsuke Nakamura is a versatile personality with a solid reputation in the WWE. Fans may have noticed that The Great Muta and Shinsuke Nakamura made headlines, because they were suddenly booked in a match outside of Vince McMahon’s former company. It was recently announced that Shinsuke Nakamura will square...
Ronda Rousey Suggests Emma Try Out Dancing with the Stars Instead of WWE
Emma made her surprising return to SmackDown last week where she answered Ronda Rousey’s open challenge. Despite a valiant effort, Emma came up short in her return match against the former UFC Fighter. As seen on SmackDown this week, the camera panned in on Ronda Rousey as Emma was...
Jim Ross Shares Some Bad News About His Health
Jim Ross is a true veteran in the pro wrestling world, as he made a name for himself as a commentator in WWE. He has delivered some of the most iconic moments in the history of pro wrestling. He also shared some bad news regarding his health. The WWE Hall...
Liv Morgan & Natalya Are Okay After Rough Table Spot During WWE Live Event
Natalya is considered the gatekeeper of WWE women’s division by her peers. The Boat has put over many rising stars ever since she became a veteran of the business. Natalya squared off against Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler in a Street Fight during WWE’s house show in Glasgow, Scotland, on Sunday. Liv Morgan won the match after putting Natalya through a table via a top rope jump.
Matt Riddle Used His Flip-Flop To Break Up Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley Fight On WWE RAW
Matt Riddle wasted no time in becoming a highlight of WWE television after he finally signed a deal following an impressive stint in the independent circuit. His in-ring skills and chill character work instantly made him beloved as well. He also did something hilarious on RAW this week. Chaos broke...
Brock Lesnar Hit Adam Pearce With An F5 During WWE RAW Commercial Break
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most dominant and imposing figures in the pro wrestling world. Lesnar’s accolades speak for themselves, and he is known to cause chaos whenever he’s near a ring. He once again hit the F5 on Adam Pearce as well. Chaos ensued on...
Becky Lynch’s American Accent Goes Viral In Resurfaced Clip
Becky Lynch remains one of the top attractions on WWE television, even when she’s out of action. She truly became a massive star in a matter of years and even now, her demand isn’t any less. Lynch’s American accent also went viral recently, proving that the internet will find anything and make it viral.
The Undertaker Often Collapsed Due To Intense Pain After His Matches
The Undertaker sacrificed his body for three decades for the enjoyment of fans and became a living legend. His influence in the pro wrestling industry is unparalleled as well. His sacrifices also caught up with him. The Deadman was finally inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame earlier this year....
WWE Blasted For Botching Rhea Ripley’s Booking On RAW
Rhea Ripley certainly put in a lot of work in order to become one of the top Superstars in WWE’s women’s division. Her efforts were fruitful, because she is already a multi-time champion in the company. WWE was also blasted for how they booked Ripley on RAW this week.
Tony Khan Credits Renee Paquette For Taking AEW To ‘Another Level’
Renee Paquette has always held prominence in the world of pro wrestling. She was part of the WWE for many years before leaving the company. The star has since then started Oral Sessions podcast. Paquette recently joined her husband Jon Moxley as she also signed with AEW. She apparently had...
WWE Adds Another Title Match To Crown Jewel Event
WWE Crown Jewel is set to take place on November 5th from Saudi Arabia. The show already boasts a stacked card with many interesting matches. Now, it looks like WWE has added another match for the show. This past week on RAW, Asuka & Alexa Bliss shocked everyone when they...
Sammy Guevara Blasted For Trying To Outshine Babyfaces In AEW
Sammy Guevara has remained one of the staples of AEW television since his debut back in 2019. In fact, he competed in AEW Dynamite’s first-ever match where he was defeated by Cody Rhodes. While he is a popular star, he was still blasted for trying to outshine the babyfaces in the company.
Wrestling YouTuber Jumps Guard Rail At WWE Live Event In Mexico City
WWE’s non-televised live events are a lot of fun, because the Superstars interact with the fans the most, compared to the television tapings and premium live events. When WWE went to Mexico City, one indie wrestler took the event a bit too far. Ringside News received a tip from...
Bodhi Hayward Was ‘A Handful’ To Work With Before His WWE NXT Release
Bodhi Hayward, the first ever-recipient of a scholarship to the Chase University, was set to make waves across NXT 2.0 and NXT Level Up under the tutelage of Andre Chase. This is why the abrupt release of Hayward from WWE came as a surprise. It seems that there is more to this story.
