Minnesota State

Regional LLVOTES: Who's on the Ballot?

CASS LAKE-We're less than two weeks out from the November 8, 2022 midterm election and our Native vote can make a huge impact on the types of legislation we see over the next four years. Important and impactful positions are up for grabs in Minnesota this election including: the governor,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Voters of color critical to Minnesota Democrats' midterm hopes

Minnesota candidates are taking their pitches to the pulpits in Black parishes, translating campaign material into Spanish, Somali and Hmong and courting voters from Minneapolis to Worthington who often don't hear from either political party. In the final weeks of the campaign, Minnesota Democrats in particular are increasing their intensity...
MINNESOTA STATE
Taste of the Holiday Event held at Red Lake Trading Post

Taste of the Holiday Event held at Red Lake Trading Post on Friday, October 28, 2022. Event included free samples in each department, tasting Thanksgiving dinner, food displays chances to win carts of groceries and more.
RED LAKE, MN
Red Lake Warriors Basketball Schedule 2022-2023

12/05/22 Nashwauk-Keewatin Home 6:00 p.m. 12/06/22 MIB Away 6:00 p.m. 12/08/22 Northwoods Away 6:00 p.m. 12/10/22 FDL Away 12:00 p.m. 12/13/22 Cass Lake Home 6:00 p.m. 12/16/22 Clearbrook Home 6:00 p.m. 12/20/22 Menahga Away 6:00 p.m. 01/03/23 Deer River Home 6:00 p.m. 01/05/23 W-H-A Away 6:00 p.m. 01/10/23 Nevis Away...
RED LAKE, MN

