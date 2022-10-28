ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crowley County, CO

U.S. Marshals arrest one of Crowley County’s most wanted

By Ashley Eberhardt
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sgy3D_0ipaAvDT00

(CROWLEY COUNTY, Colo.) — A Crowley County man wanted in connection with the Sept. 14 attempted homicide of his common-law wife is now behind bars.

34-year-old Salvador Bailon was taken into custody on Monday, Oct. 24 as part of a multi-jurisdiction operation in La Junta, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Bailon was wanted on two outstanding arrest warrants, both for charges related to domestic violence. The Crowley County Sheriff’s Office said they are also pursuing charges for attempted homicide after Bailon allegedly assaulted his common-law wife, put a gun to her head, and pulled the trigger. However, the firearm malfunctioned and failed to fire.

The Colorado Violent Offender Task Force (COVOTF) gathered information that led them to a mobile home near Garfield Avenue and West 12 th Street in La Junta.

There, COVOTF members from the U.S. Marshals, the Colorado Springs Police Department, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado Department of Corrections, Otero County Sheriff’s Office, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, along with assistance from the Crowley County Sheriff’s Office, Pueblo Police Department, and La Junta Police Department converged on the mobile home.

After nearly three hours on scene, Bailon came out of the home and was taken into custody. He was immediately turned over to Crowley County Sheriff’s Deputies to be transported and booked into jail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EPohe_0ipaAvDT00
Salvador Bailon mugshot, Courtesy: U.S. Department of Justice

“I would like to thank the Otero County Sheriff’s Office, the La Junta Police Department, The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the United States Marshals who all collaborated on this capture,” said Crowley County Sheriff Terry Reeves. “I also want to thank the Pueblo tactical team who brought the stand-off to a close after the introduction of chemical agents into the trailer.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 1

Related
KXRM

Deputies thwart possible armed robbery in Pueblo West

(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is crediting deputies’ quick response with thwarting an armed robbery attempt by a man with several outstanding warrants. According to PCSO, a deputy said he stopped at the Loaf N Jug on West Spaulding Avenue in Pueblo West around 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30 […]
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Sheriff’s office ask for public’s help in identifying two suspects following break-in in Pueblo West

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying two men following a break-in at a Grease Monkey in Pueblo West. The sheriff's office said the incident happened on Tuesday, Oct. 25. If you recognize the suspects, you're asked to call the sheriff's office at 719-583-6250 The post Sheriff’s office ask for public’s help in identifying two suspects following break-in in Pueblo West appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KXRM

2 minors thrown, 2 others injured in Pueblo rollover

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Two minors were thrown from a car and two others were injured on Sunday morning, Oct. 30 after the driver rolled the car on the west side of Pueblo. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), officers responded to Duke Street, in a neighborhood east of Pueblo Boulevard, around 9:30 a.m. after […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Oct. 28 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals in this week’s fugitive finder. Arden Haught, 25, who was previously featured on the Safe Streets Program on July 8, 2022, is described as a White male, 5’08”, 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Haught […]
PUEBLO, CO
kiowacountypress.net

Traffic stop in Eads leads to drug arrests

A traffic stop in the 300 block of West 15th Street in Eads Saturday led to the arrest of two people on drug charges. During the stop, Kiowa County Sheriff's deputies questioned two occupants of the vehicle about illegal drug activity. A man, who was the driver of the vehicle, attempted to flee on foot, but was pursued by deputies who were able to place him under arrest.
EADS, CO
KXRM

Fentanyl in our communities: Warning signs for parents

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — Widefield School District 3 (WSD3) and Fountain Fort Carson District 8 (FFC8) partnered with El Paso County Public Health South to present the Dangers of Fentanyl and Substance Abuse Panel. Officer Charles Stage of the Fountain Police Department, presented first. He made clear that his investment in the community was […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

3 men sentenced for ‘brutal’ assault & kidnapping

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Three Colorado Springs men have been sentenced in the brutal assault of a 24-year-old man who was left on the side of the road in rural north Pueblo County in August 2021. The victim continues to recover from serious and life-altering injuries, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO). Nicolas Prater, […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Two juveniles injured in shooting in Pueblo

Anchor Katie Pelton talks with Auto Safety manager Dr. Emily Thomas about Halloween costumes and car seat safety. Anchor Katie Pelton talks with AARP Elderwatch Colorado about the latest scams. Updated: 7 hours ago. WATCH: Update on Colorado police officer who was reportedly shot twice by juvenile.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

2 juveniles shot in Pueblo, 1 flown by helicopter for treatment

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo are investigating after two juveniles were shot on Thursday. Pueblo Police are reporting officers were called to the 1900 block of W. 12th Street just after 9 p.m. The neighborhood is on the west side of Pueblo. “When officers arrived on scene,...
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Suspect arrested for murder of man found under bridge

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of 52-year-old Greg Garcia, whose body was found in a van under a bridge in September. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said they received information on Sept. 29 regarding a homicide that had occurred two days prior on the north side of […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Southern Colorado police officers recover stolen vehicles, detain 4 suspects

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Four people have been detained and five stolen cars recovered thanks to the recent efforts of three southern Colorado police departments. The operation was carried out by the Pueblo, Canon City and Fountain police departments, with the help of local parole officers, the Pueblo Police Department said in a social media post Thursday announcing the successful bust.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

2 juveniles injured in overnight shooting in Pueblo

Pueblo, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of W 12th Street Thursday night. Shots were reported just before 10 p.m. PPD said when officers arrived, they found two juveniles were injured in the shooting that happened at the Bethlehem Square Apartments. Both were rushed to the hospital. One was transported by flight for life.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Attentive deputy hears inmate breaking cell window

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is crediting a deputy’s quick actions for catching an inmate at the Pueblo County Jail breaking his cell window, likely in an attempt to bring contraband into the jail, PCSO said. According to PCSO, a deputy was working the first floor of the jail at about […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Two charged in connection to Old Stage Road murder

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A second person has been charged with Accessory to a Crime in connection to a body found on Old Stage Road in May. The prime suspect was already charged with Second Degree Murder while incarcerated for a different crime. In an update on the case, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Aggressive panhandler robs several stores before arrest

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) arrested a man on Aggravated Robbery charges after police say he was aggressively panhandling outside of a business, and when asked to leave, he threatened the employees and stole cash from the register before going on to rob another business. PPD said the incident occurred just after […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

KXRM

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy