July 29, 1970 - October 27, 2022. Jamie Sargent, age 52, of Naytahwaush, MN, died Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the Mahnomen Health Center, Mahnomen, MN. Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Wings as Eagles Church in Naytahwaush, MN, with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Burial will be in Free Gospel Alliance Cemetery, Naytahwaush, MN.

NAYTAHWAUSH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO