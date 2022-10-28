Read full article on original website
Dale Roderrick Bohn
March 24, 1968 ~ October 27, 2022 (age 54) Dale Roderrick Bohn, "Me me guey se" meaning "Little People", of the Bullhead Clan and of Cass Lake, MN journeyed to the spirit world on Thursday, October 27, 2022, from Sanford Medical Center in Bemidji, MN. He was born March 24, 1968, in Big Fork, MN, the son of Mary Lou (Hardy) and Peter Bohn.
Jamie Sargent
July 29, 1970 - October 27, 2022. Jamie Sargent, age 52, of Naytahwaush, MN, died Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the Mahnomen Health Center, Mahnomen, MN. Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Wings as Eagles Church in Naytahwaush, MN, with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Burial will be in Free Gospel Alliance Cemetery, Naytahwaush, MN.
