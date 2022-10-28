Read full article on original website
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host No. 2 Minnesota in top-ranked series matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
KARE in the Air: Minnesota Renaissance Festival grounds
SHAKOPEE, Minn. — When the Minnesota Renaissance Festival wraps up in early October, it turns into a ghost town...and it's not because the festivities have wound down. Each year, organizers give the festival grounds a spooky makeover as part of their annual Phantom's Feast. Our next installment of KARE in the Air gives us a look at the grounds in Shakopee, Minnesota.
fergusnow.com
MN Man To Carve North America’s Largest Pumpkin Into Largest Jack-O-Lantern
A Minnesota man plans to set a world record for carving the largest pumpkin into a jack-o-lantern. He’ll be joined today by a professional sculptor who will carve the fruit into a giant eagle. It’s already in the Guinness Book of World Records as the heaviest pumpkin at two-thousand-560...
fox9.com
Angler's muskie from Mille Lacs Lake sets Minnesota state record
(FOX 9) - The muskellunge a Princeton, Minnesota, man caught over the summer has been certified as a new Minnesota state record. The Minnesota DNR on Monday said it has certified the massive, 58.25-inch fish caught by Eric Bakke as a state catch-and-release record muskie. The previous record was a tie for 57.25 inches, which were caught on Lake Vermilion in 2019 and 2021.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Mac And Cheese In Minnesota
Here's where you can find it.
fox9.com
Owner says ghostly spirit haunts downtown Robbinsdale hair salon
ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Draped in cobwebs and festive decorations, Salon Halo in downtown Robbinsdale is all dressed up and ready for Halloween. But owner Amanda Kist says there's something a little spooky at her business every day of the year. Over her 8 years there, she has experienced some strange things, namely in the back corner of the building near the break room and mechanical closet.
KARE in the Air: North St. Paul giant snowman
NORTH ST PAUL, Minn. — A requirement for most snow sculptures is snow — not in North St. Paul. Just off Highway 36 stands a 44-foot-tall 20-ton smiling snowman that is billed as the world's largest snowman, according to the city's website. Its smile alone stretches 16 feet.
fox9.com
Minnesota buys ‘cutting-edge’ technology to remove PFAS from water in East Metro
LAKE ELMO, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency announced on Monday the purchase of state-of-the-art technology aimed at removing and destroying "forever chemicals" from contaminated water in the environment. Per and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS, have been linked to serious health problems. State officials say...
Blaine family gives back through creative haunted trail
BLAINE, Minn. -- If you're looking for frightening family fun this Halloween, consider heading to Blaine where the Frahm family has put together a haunted trail.Walking through the 1000-foot trail isn't for the faint of heart."I started when I was about five with my dad back in my hometown of Mora. I don't remember trick or treating, this is what we did. We had people come to us and we scared them, it was just fun," Jeff Frahm said.Jeff now lives in Blaine with his wife and four kids where they've carried on the tradition. Most of the creepy creations...
Local heavy metal guitarist killed in by alleged drunken driver near Hudson, Wis.
HUDSON, Wis. -- A beloved Minnesota musician is dead after a wrong-way wreck this weekend.Metal guitarist Mark Filbrandt from Robbinsdale was driving home from a show in Wisconsin when troopers say a drunk driver crashed into him going the wrong way down I-94 near Hudson.Filbrandt was in the band, Gorrified, with Brennon Betz, a vocalist and bassist. Betz says Filbrandt was like a brother to him."That's been the hardest part, just accepting it," Betz said. "My heart just felt like it was ripped from my chest."Amber Pospisil is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, as well as two...
Costco to open its 10th Twin Cities store
Warehouse retail giant Costco is set to open its 10th Twin Cities store – and its 13th statewide – next fall. It was confirmed Friday that Costco is pushing ahead with plans to open a store off of Hwy. 41 and Oakridge Drive in Chaska, close to Hazeltine Golf Club.
thriftyminnesota.com
Christmas in Color MN at Valleyfair – 2022 Discount Tickets – It’s PRESALE TIME!
Experience amazing holiday lights at Valleyfair and save on admission with Christmas In Color Valleyfair Discount Tickets for 2022!. Christmas in Color is BACK for 2022 at Valleyfair! This is a drive-thru holiday light show that has proved to be very popular. This socially safe, drive-thru animated light show was...
fox9.com
North Minneapolis Halloween party to feature food, music, costumes and voter registration
For the second year in a row, the Capri Theater in north Minneapolis will host an outdoor Halloween bash. But this party is about more than candy and costumes — it's also a voter registration event.
River Falls Journal
Photos: Custom prairie style house on almost 58 acres for sale in River Falls
This gorgeous house sits on almost 58 acres with the Kinnickinnic River running through it. An absolutely stunning estate awaits you with this custom-built prairie style home. The design is inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright and is truly one-of-a-kind. The property boasts panoramic views of the beautiful western Wisconsin countryside....
Crews battle house fire in Long Lake
LONG LAKE, Minn. — Orono Police say no one was injured after a fire broke out at a home on the 300 block of Stubbs Bay Road North in Long Lake, Minnesota Saturday afternoon. According to police, the fire broke out around 1 p.m. Based on initial information, police said it appears the fire started on a porch and spread to the main house.
Condo building catches fire in St. Louis Park
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. -- A fire broke out at a condominium building in St. Louis Park Sunday morning.City officials said it started around 5:20 a.m. on the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue South.Firefighters from six other cities were on the scene helping out. They kept the fire contained to three condos. No injuries were reported.
Minnesota City Bans Edible Pot Even With MN Legalization
Something some people have been waiting for for year! The legalization of marijuana. It happened...sort of. Some states have had it legal for quite a few years with Washington and Colorado being the first ones to jump on that ship. Then quite a few other states followed along. If you have been to Las Vegas anytime in the recent history you will smell that scent almost everywhere you walk.
Low water levels challenging some end-of-season boaters as drought worsens
MINNEAPOLIS -- The drought has lowered water levels in lakes and rivers across Minnesota, posing challenges for boaters who still need to bring in their boats for the winter."It's a different perspective being on the water compared to being on land. You can see the river but when you're actually on it, it's a different feeling," said Captain Cory Parkos.Capt. Parkos knows the Mississippi River like the back of his hand. He's been on the river for 35 years or more, owns a houseboat and operates Minneapolis Water Taxi. But this fall, there's a lot less water to navigate through."This...
fox9.com
Advocates for homeless hold supply drive outside Minneapolis mayor's home
A group of advocates for the homeless held a supply drive on Sunday to collect items needed for those without a home. They also used the event to demand a moratorium on the eviction of homeless encampments in the city; while standing outside of what they believe is the home of Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.
Prominent Bloomington woman’s nonprofit claimed to feed 6,400 children per day
The state Department of Human Services awarded Ayan Abukar with an “outstanding refugee” entrepreneurship award last year. Even as the state was lauding her service to the community, Abukar’s nonprofit was claiming to feed 6,400 children per day, multiple times per day, via what federal prosecutors now say was a fraud-riddled federal child nutrition program. The post Prominent Bloomington woman’s nonprofit claimed to feed 6,400 children per day appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Vehicle smashes into Rosemount pet store
ROSEMOUNT, Minn. -- Someone crashed a vehicle late Thursday afternoon at the Chuck & Don's Pet Shop in Rosemount.Few details were available, but WCCO cameras captured the scene after a car smashed through the front window.Employees taped it off while they cleaned up the broken glass and damaged merchandise.Police haven't returned our calls asking for more information.
