BLAINE, Minn. -- If you're looking for frightening family fun this Halloween, consider heading to Blaine where the Frahm family has put together a haunted trail.Walking through the 1000-foot trail isn't for the faint of heart."I started when I was about five with my dad back in my hometown of Mora. I don't remember trick or treating, this is what we did. We had people come to us and we scared them, it was just fun," Jeff Frahm said.Jeff now lives in Blaine with his wife and four kids where they've carried on the tradition. Most of the creepy creations...

BLAINE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO