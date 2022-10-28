MINNEAPOLIS -- A longtime Twin Cities wedding photographer is putting out a plea to turn in his stolen equipment.On Thursday morning, Gabe Stejskal woke up to find his car broken into and important camera equipment missing."Five to six different lenses, around a $5,000 value, and memory cards that had someone's wedding on it," said Stejskal.The thief made off with his K & F Concept Multi-Functional Camera Backpack that was holding the lenses and the memory cards.Stejskal wants the cards back more than anything."Equipment - replaceable, right? that's what insurance is for. Those memory cards and wedding images are not, so it's really hard to swallow that," said Stejskal.Stejskal's car was broken into outside his St. Paul apartment in the Mack-Groveland neighborhood, where he's always felt safe until now."It's very violating just to know that someone is in your personal space," said Stejskal.Gabe holds the high responsibility of capturing once-in-a-lifetime moments. He's holding out hope someone gives those 'moments' back to the couple who cannot recreate that day."Those cards are priceless," said Stejskal.If you spot the camera bag and the memory cards, please contact St. Paul Police, who Stejskal filed a formal report through.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO