ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Lake, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
redlakenationnews.com

Red Lake Warriors Basketball Schedule 2022-2023

12/05/22 Nashwauk-Keewatin Home 6:00 p.m. 12/06/22 MIB Away 6:00 p.m. 12/08/22 Northwoods Away 6:00 p.m. 12/10/22 FDL Away 12:00 p.m. 12/13/22 Cass Lake Home 6:00 p.m. 12/16/22 Clearbrook Home 6:00 p.m. 12/20/22 Menahga Away 6:00 p.m. 01/03/23 Deer River Home 6:00 p.m. 01/05/23 W-H-A Away 6:00 p.m. 01/10/23 Nevis Away...
RED LAKE, MN
fox9.com

Angler's muskie from Mille Lacs Lake sets Minnesota state record

(FOX 9) - The muskellunge a Princeton, Minnesota, man caught over the summer has been certified as a new Minnesota state record. The Minnesota DNR on Monday said it has certified the massive, 58.25-inch fish caught by Eric Bakke as a state catch-and-release record muskie. The previous record was a tie for 57.25 inches, which were caught on Lake Vermilion in 2019 and 2021.
MINNESOTA STATE
740thefan.com

ND and MN playoff football scoreboard

(KFGO/KNFL) Plenty of high school football playoff scores from North Dakota and Minnesota from Saturday. Central Cass 14, Kindred 10 (Squirrels snap Kindred’s 21-game winning streak) Hillsboro-Central Valley 20, Oakes 0. Beulah 20, Shiloh Christian 14. Velva/Drake-Anamoose/Garrison 36, Dickinson Trinity 13. North Dakota Class 9B:. Cavalier 32, May-Port CG...
MINNESOTA STATE
Aitkin Independent Age

Deer hunting opener Saturday, Nov. 5

The 2022 firearm season for deer hunting opens in Minnesota Saturday, Nov. 5. As hunters prepare for deer hunting this firearms opening weekend, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds them to plan ahead. “A safe and enjoyable hunt starts with good preparation. To assist hunters with that preparation, we’ve put a wealth of general and area-specific information on our website,” said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen. “We hope these tools...
MINNESOTA STATE
US 103.3

Why North Dakota Is Still Buzzing Over The Carrie Underwood Show

Here we are 3 days after the Carrie Underwood show in Grand Forks, North Dakota which took place on Thursday, October 27th, and people still can't stop talking about it. Grand Forks is obviously a favorite of Carrie's as it was her third time performing in the city, and the first time at the Alerus Center. The two previous shows were at the Ralph Engelstad Arena.
GRAND FORKS, ND
willmarradio.com

Two area counties among those declare drought disaster areas

(St. Paul, MN) -- The U-S-D-A is designating seven Minnesota counties as primary natural disaster areas. Farmers in Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Le Sueur, Ramsey, Scott and Sibley counties are now eligible for emergency loans due to severe drought conditions. The federal funding can be used to replace equipment or livestock, to reorganize a farming operation or refinance certain debt. Contiguous counties are also eligible for aid. The list includes Anoka, Blue Earth, Goodhue, McCleod, Nicollet, Renville, Sherburne, Waseca, Washington and Wright counties. There's more info at farmers-dot-gov.
MINNESOTA STATE
KX News

Two Minnesota Motorcyclists killed in Saturday crashes

UPDATE — 10/30/2022, 6:08 P.M. FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) –The names of the individuals killed in this weekend’s crashes have been released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP). The man who lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb on the 3500 Block of Westrac Drive in Fargo has been identified as 38-year-old Andrew […]
FARGO, ND
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities wedding photographer's equipment stolen with memory cards of a couple's special day

MINNEAPOLIS -- A longtime Twin Cities wedding photographer is putting out a plea to turn in his stolen equipment.On Thursday morning, Gabe Stejskal woke up to find his car broken into and important camera equipment missing."Five to six different lenses, around a $5,000 value, and memory cards that had someone's wedding on it," said Stejskal.The thief made off with his K & F Concept Multi-Functional Camera Backpack that was holding the lenses and the memory cards.Stejskal wants the cards back more than anything."Equipment - replaceable, right? that's what insurance is for. Those memory cards and wedding images are not, so it's really hard to swallow that," said Stejskal.Stejskal's car was broken into outside his St. Paul apartment in the Mack-Groveland neighborhood, where he's always felt safe until now."It's very violating just to know that someone is in your personal space," said Stejskal.Gabe holds the high responsibility of capturing once-in-a-lifetime moments. He's holding out hope someone gives those 'moments' back to the couple who cannot recreate that day."Those cards are priceless," said Stejskal.If you spot the camera bag and the memory cards, please contact St. Paul Police, who Stejskal filed a formal report through.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Face your fears at the most haunted places in Minnesota

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Forget scary movies. This Halloween you can experience ghost stories in real life!. Minnesota Monthly stopped by KARE 11 Saturday to talk about the five most haunted locations across the state. Test your nerves and step inside... if you dare!. Glensheen Mansion in Duluth. Crazy...
MINNESOTA STATE
KNOX News Radio

2 motorcyclists killed in separate ND accidents (Update)

Two motorcyclists were killed in separate accidents Saturday in southeast North Dakota. The State Patrol says 38-year-old Andrew Burt of Byron (MN), died in a crash in Fargo at around 1:45 PM Saturday. On the 3500 block of Westrac Drive, Burt lost control of the cycle, which struck a curb,...
FARGO, ND
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Sunny conditions, above average temps continue

(FOX 9) - The end of October will remain dry with above-average temperatures, but another warmup is coming for the start of November before heading back to seasonable weather. Temperatures will not be quite as warm Sunday compared to the rest of the weekend, but it will still be a beautiful day to spend outdoors.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy