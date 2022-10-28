Read full article on original website
redlakenationnews.com
Red Lake Warriors Basketball Schedule 2022-2023
12/05/22 Nashwauk-Keewatin Home 6:00 p.m. 12/06/22 MIB Away 6:00 p.m. 12/08/22 Northwoods Away 6:00 p.m. 12/10/22 FDL Away 12:00 p.m. 12/13/22 Cass Lake Home 6:00 p.m. 12/16/22 Clearbrook Home 6:00 p.m. 12/20/22 Menahga Away 6:00 p.m. 01/03/23 Deer River Home 6:00 p.m. 01/05/23 W-H-A Away 6:00 p.m. 01/10/23 Nevis Away...
fox9.com
Angler's muskie from Mille Lacs Lake sets Minnesota state record
(FOX 9) - The muskellunge a Princeton, Minnesota, man caught over the summer has been certified as a new Minnesota state record. The Minnesota DNR on Monday said it has certified the massive, 58.25-inch fish caught by Eric Bakke as a state catch-and-release record muskie. The previous record was a tie for 57.25 inches, which were caught on Lake Vermilion in 2019 and 2021.
740thefan.com
ND and MN playoff football scoreboard
(KFGO/KNFL) Plenty of high school football playoff scores from North Dakota and Minnesota from Saturday. Central Cass 14, Kindred 10 (Squirrels snap Kindred’s 21-game winning streak) Hillsboro-Central Valley 20, Oakes 0. Beulah 20, Shiloh Christian 14. Velva/Drake-Anamoose/Garrison 36, Dickinson Trinity 13. North Dakota Class 9B:. Cavalier 32, May-Port CG...
Despite Cougar Sightings, Minnesota DNR Says They Are Not Breeding In Minnesota
I recently saw shared on Facebook a trail camera picture that showed what looked like a mountain lion. A hunter in North Central Minnesota shared it to a private group. According to the Minnesota DNR, mountain lions (or cougars), migrate to Minnesota from North and South Dakota. The Minnesota Department...
Deer hunting opener Saturday, Nov. 5
The 2022 firearm season for deer hunting opens in Minnesota Saturday, Nov. 5. As hunters prepare for deer hunting this firearms opening weekend, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds them to plan ahead. “A safe and enjoyable hunt starts with good preparation. To assist hunters with that preparation, we’ve put a wealth of general and area-specific information on our website,” said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen. “We hope these tools...
Minnesota Fish & Wildlife Issue Warning Ahead Of Hibernation Season
Here's something I certainly have never thought of before! Minnesota Fish & Wildlife just issued a warning to Minnesota motorists about black bears. It's not just deer you have to look out for this time of the year. There have been some strange animal related stories in the headlines lately....
redlakenationnews.com
Taste of the Holiday Event held at Red Lake Trading Post
Taste of the Holiday Event held at Red Lake Trading Post on Friday, October 28, 2022. Event included free samples in each department, tasting Thanksgiving dinner, food displays chances to win carts of groceries and more.
This Is North Dakota’s Top-Searched True Crime Story
A study was done, looking at 63 different true crime cases.
Why North Dakota Is Still Buzzing Over The Carrie Underwood Show
Here we are 3 days after the Carrie Underwood show in Grand Forks, North Dakota which took place on Thursday, October 27th, and people still can't stop talking about it. Grand Forks is obviously a favorite of Carrie's as it was her third time performing in the city, and the first time at the Alerus Center. The two previous shows were at the Ralph Engelstad Arena.
willmarradio.com
Two area counties among those declare drought disaster areas
(St. Paul, MN) -- The U-S-D-A is designating seven Minnesota counties as primary natural disaster areas. Farmers in Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Le Sueur, Ramsey, Scott and Sibley counties are now eligible for emergency loans due to severe drought conditions. The federal funding can be used to replace equipment or livestock, to reorganize a farming operation or refinance certain debt. Contiguous counties are also eligible for aid. The list includes Anoka, Blue Earth, Goodhue, McCleod, Nicollet, Renville, Sherburne, Waseca, Washington and Wright counties. There's more info at farmers-dot-gov.
Two Minnesota Motorcyclists killed in Saturday crashes
UPDATE — 10/30/2022, 6:08 P.M. FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) –The names of the individuals killed in this weekend’s crashes have been released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP). The man who lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb on the 3500 Block of Westrac Drive in Fargo has been identified as 38-year-old Andrew […]
Keep an Eye Out for These Scorpions in Your Minnesota Home
Who knew that Minnesota had a species of a scorpion?. I was minding my own business, scrolling through Facebook over the weekend when a photo was posted to a group I'm part of, seeking help identifying a bug that looked like a baby scorpion, or some sort of wood tick with scorpion arms.
Twin Cities wedding photographer's equipment stolen with memory cards of a couple's special day
MINNEAPOLIS -- A longtime Twin Cities wedding photographer is putting out a plea to turn in his stolen equipment.On Thursday morning, Gabe Stejskal woke up to find his car broken into and important camera equipment missing."Five to six different lenses, around a $5,000 value, and memory cards that had someone's wedding on it," said Stejskal.The thief made off with his K & F Concept Multi-Functional Camera Backpack that was holding the lenses and the memory cards.Stejskal wants the cards back more than anything."Equipment - replaceable, right? that's what insurance is for. Those memory cards and wedding images are not, so it's really hard to swallow that," said Stejskal.Stejskal's car was broken into outside his St. Paul apartment in the Mack-Groveland neighborhood, where he's always felt safe until now."It's very violating just to know that someone is in your personal space," said Stejskal.Gabe holds the high responsibility of capturing once-in-a-lifetime moments. He's holding out hope someone gives those 'moments' back to the couple who cannot recreate that day."Those cards are priceless," said Stejskal.If you spot the camera bag and the memory cards, please contact St. Paul Police, who Stejskal filed a formal report through.
Apparently Aaron Carter Needs A Geography Lesson Regarding Cities In Minnesota
Aaron Carter has been going through quite a rough patch the last couple of years, but he is back on the road touring right now, which is great and he is hyped. Aaron is the younger brother of Backstreet Boy Nick Carter who had major success at a very young age in music and acting but his life has been very tumultuous in his adulthood.
Face your fears at the most haunted places in Minnesota
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Forget scary movies. This Halloween you can experience ghost stories in real life!. Minnesota Monthly stopped by KARE 11 Saturday to talk about the five most haunted locations across the state. Test your nerves and step inside... if you dare!. Glensheen Mansion in Duluth. Crazy...
Bet You Don’t Know The Name Of Minnesota’s Largest Lake?
Do you know the name of the Largest Lake in Minnesota that is totally inside the state's borders?. Minnesota has thousands of lakes. Some are just puddles while others are massive bodies of water. It's true that Lake Superior and Lake of the Woods are the biggest bodies of water...
WATCH: Former Minnesota Coal-Fired Power Plant Get Demolished
A former coal-fueled power plant in Minnesota that was in operation dating back to the 1930s was demolished in a controlled implosion. According to the West Central Tribune, the power facility was located in Granite Falls and was a landmark in the Minnesota River Valley for more than half a century.
KNOX News Radio
2 motorcyclists killed in separate ND accidents (Update)
Two motorcyclists were killed in separate accidents Saturday in southeast North Dakota. The State Patrol says 38-year-old Andrew Burt of Byron (MN), died in a crash in Fargo at around 1:45 PM Saturday. On the 3500 block of Westrac Drive, Burt lost control of the cycle, which struck a curb,...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Sunny conditions, above average temps continue
(FOX 9) - The end of October will remain dry with above-average temperatures, but another warmup is coming for the start of November before heading back to seasonable weather. Temperatures will not be quite as warm Sunday compared to the rest of the weekend, but it will still be a beautiful day to spend outdoors.
KFYR-TV
North Dakota Catholic Conference says no to Measure 2, organizers respond
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Catholic Conference issued a statement from Bismarck Bishop David Kagan saying to vote no on Measure 2. According to multiple sources, the statement was read in churches across North Dakota. If passed, Measure 2 would legalize recreational marijuana in the state. Former Fargo...
